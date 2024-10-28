Hailey Bieber Dips Her Almond Tips Into Fall's Wine-Red Manicure Trend

Hailey Bieber's biweekly trip to the nail salon never disappoints. Last month, after announcing the arrival of Barrier Butter—Rhode's new moisture-locking balm—the beauty mogul was kind enough to give me the scoop on her favorite fall manicure trends. At the time, she was rocking at latté brown take on her classic glazed donut nails, after spending the previous month trying out juicy blackberry and maple syrup brown nails. She did, however, hint at the colors she might be trying next. And now, it seems her fall manicure prophecy has come true.

On Sunday, Oct. 27, the mother of one flashed a fresh set of burgundy red nails in a Nara Smith-inspired, toast-making TikTok tutorial featuring Rhode-branded sourdough and butter.

Hailey Bieber eats toast and shows off her deep burgundy red nails on TikTok. (Image credit: TikTok/@haileybieber)

Mulled wine red was a fitting choice, given the color trend's prominence in beauty and fashion at the moment. We have Bottega Veneta and Gucci to thank for kicking off the oxblood revival with their Spring 2024 collections. The hue was later renewed for Fall 2024 by the likes of Tory Burch, Prada, and Ferragamo. Of course, the best Hailey Bieber nails—such as the navy blue set she got in an homage to her newborn son, Jack Blues Bieber—take inspiration from her life, as opposed to the runways. In this case, I think she's mirroring the bronzed terracotta hue of her viral Toasted Teddy Pocket Blush.

Rhode Pocket Blush in Toasted Teddy $24 at Rhode

Bieber's longtime nail artist, Zola Ganzorigt, has yet to reveal the exact shades she used on the star. Often, the two mix several shades in order to create a custom color. At least, that was the case with Hailey's fall leaf nails in September. I did manage to track down some very close matches for the rich merlot shade she's currently sporting, though. Ganzorigt frequently uses OPI lacquer, so it's not hard to image her reaching for Raisin' The Bar, a deep burgundy.

OPI Infinite Shine Long-Wear Nail Polish in Raisin' the Bar $14.49 at Ulta

I can also envision Bieber gravitating toward a blackened berry shade like Chanel's classic Rouge Noir or Essie's Berry Naughty. That said, my top recommendation for a Hailey Bieber-inspired fall manicure is Zoya's Sasha polish: a very unique dark red with brown undertones.

Chanel Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour in Rouge Noir $32 at Ulta

Essie Nail Polish in Berry Naughty $10 at Ulta

Not to worry you, but it does seem like we're on the precipice of an extended nail art drought. Hailey Bieber hasn't worn any extra embellishments since her farmers market manicure in July, and the closest we've come to spotting art on other celebrities would be the cosmic silver stardust nails debuted by Selena Gomez and Addison Rae last week. I wouldn't toss your nail stickers in the garbage just yet—holiday manicure season could very well prove my prediction wrong. But I have a hunch that the elaborate nail art trends of the last five years are about to see a major dip in popularity. This season, it's all about solids, shimmers, and not much else.

