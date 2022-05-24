When it comes to handbags, I'm normally a one-and-done type of person. I have a few that I love, and I carry them on a near-constant rotation. But, after browsing summer 2022's biggest bag trends, I discovered a new silhouette that just might become a go-to in my rotation: rounded bags. I knew the silhouette was trending after I saw it crop up across my Instagram and Pinterest feeds, so I simply had to find the best circle bags on the market for you to shop, too.

I thought I knew what a circle bag would look like before I began Googling, but I quickly learned that the humble circle bag category had been transformed for summer 2022 to include an array of oblong options. Brands like Coperni, for instance, sell a structured oval-shaped pick that has been carried by stars like Doja Cat and Tinashe. STAUD, on the other hand, has a best-selling Moon bag that just about every fashionable person on my Instagram feed seems to be carrying right now. Neither one of them are perfectly circular, and yet they both seem to fit right in alongside traditional options from Kate Spade, Cuyana, and Dagne Dover. The former brand has a very spring and summer-appropriate pick that's shaped like a bright, blooming flower—it's so cute, I had to include it on this list. And yes, you read that sentence correctly: Dagne Dover, the brand behind the best laptop backpacks and the best laptop bags, just released a bright orange circle bag that's both cute and functional.

Ahead, check out my definitive list of the very best round bags that money can buy this season. I've even included a convertible pick that turns into a mini backpack for all your summer holiday needs.

The Best Cut-Out Circle Bag (opens in new tab) JW PEI Rantan Bag This bag from celebrity-favorite brand JW Pei checks all my summer 2022 bag trend-boxes. It's made in an easy-to-style color, a cool printed leather, and comes in this season's most in-demand silhouette. $109 at JW Pei (opens in new tab)

The Best Trendy Circle Bag (opens in new tab) Courrèges Circle Leather Crossbody Bag Pieces by Courrèges have been spotted on Hailey Bieber, Megan Fox, and Amanda Seyfried in the past, so it's high time that you got in on the trendy French fashion brand by way of this cute (and timeless!) circular crossbody bag. $630 at Nordstrom (opens in new tab)

The Best Green Circle Bag (opens in new tab) Charles & Keith Quilted Circle Bag There's no denying that green is one of the fashion crowd's favorite summer colors. This affordable bag from Charles & Keith comes in both the best color and the best shape, so it's a true must-buy. $63 at Charles & Keith (opens in new tab)

The Best Relaxed Circle Bag (opens in new tab) Mango leather Baguette Bag I consider this orange bag from Mango to be a "soft circle" bag. The slouchy silhouette makes it feel more casual than some of the other colors on this list, but the bright orange hue is to die for. $200 at Mango (opens in new tab)

The Best Circle Clutch Bag (opens in new tab) Zara Box Clutch Picking up a new clutch bag is a great way to incorporoate the trend into your routine, especially when the clutch in question retails for less than $75 and includides three neutral colors. $60 at Zara (opens in new tab)

The Best Circle Bag to Carry on Your Wedding Day (opens in new tab) Cult Gaia Mina Top Handle Bag It doesn't get more circular than this pearl-shaped bag from Cult Gaia. A perfect wedding-day accessory, this pick is the perfect combination between classic and new. $498 at REVOLVE (opens in new tab)

The Best Small Circle Bag (opens in new tab) Anthropologie Woven Circle Crossbody Bag Woven bags are a summer wardrobe staple in my opinion. If you're not super into weaing woven bags that come in shades of white, cream or tan, this black option from Anthropologie should be your go-to. Visit Site (opens in new tab)

The Best Modern Circle Bag (opens in new tab) Coperni Crossbody Swipe Bag Coperni's bag selection have been spotted on Hollywood's A-List (Doja Cat recently carried a glass version on the red carpet at the Grammys), so it's safe to say that this simple black version is worth the splurge. $660 at Shopbop (opens in new tab)

The Best Quilted Circle Bag (opens in new tab) HVISK Moon Quilt Soft Bag Soft and squishy, this quilted bag from HVISK is made from a red faux leather material that will add a pop to your next all-black summer outfit. $115 at Lisa Says Gah! (opens in new tab)

The Best Simple Circle Bag (opens in new tab) Cuyana Top Handle Crossbody Bag Perfect for carrying your everyday essentials, this small oval-shaped bag from Cuyana comes in four Core neutral colors plus a few additional seasonal shades like deep green. $248 at Cuyana (opens in new tab)

The Best Velvet Circle Bag (opens in new tab) Zara Velvet Bucket Bag If you love the look of luxe textures like velvet but hate the elevated price tag that often comes with them, then this $50 bag from Zara is for you. It takes a looser interpretation of the circular shape for a relaxed finished look. $50 at Zara (opens in new tab)

The Best Fun Circle Bag (opens in new tab) Kate Spade Petal 3D Flower Crossbody Bag It doestn't get more on-the-nose than this pretty floral pick from Kate Spade. Carry it to your next summer wedding for a festive pop. $358 at Kate Spade (opens in new tab)

The Best Bright Circle Bag (opens in new tab) Dagne Dover Luna Shoulder Bag You might know Dagne Dover as the brand behind the best laptop bags, but this pillowy circular pick from the brand is not to be missed. $125 at Dagne Dover (opens in new tab)