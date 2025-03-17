Fall 2025's Royal Purple Color Trend Is the Easiest Way to Dress Like You Inherited a Fortune
It's the hue that instantly makes you look loaded.
Every color trend has an underlying message if you know where to look, but none shouts “bow down” quite like purple. If it needed a tagline, it would be “Let them eat cake”—that famously controversial phrase attributed to Marie Antoinette, now shorthand for aristocratic irreverence. Historically, purple’s ties to nobility date back to ancient times, when the dye was prohibitively rare and expensive, instantly calling to mind coronation crowns and ermine-trimmed velvet robes.
The rich, regal purples showcased during the recent Fashion Month made one thing clear: “Eat the rich” is out, and aspirational opulence is in (at least on the runways). The sentiment was anything but subtle—think silks, satins, sequins, and furs that Elizabethan nobles would have worn, perhaps a siren song for wealth and prestige firmly linked to an elite luxury market and the shoppers with budgets for the new-season designer.
While crowns may be old hat, purple is finding fresh, modern expressions in the new millennium. In McQueen's Fall 2025 show, the color manifested as plump plum bomber jackets and eggplant evening gowns suited for upper-echelon galas. At Valentino and Nina Ricci, rich violet velvet smoking jackets called back to imperial robes (Ricci's even came with a matching fur stole). Meanwhile, at Altuzarra, a sheer and sumptuous naked dress looked tailor-made for someone who Ubers everywhere—let’s be honest, a frilly, entirely see-through gown isn’t exactly public-transit-friendly.
This purple trend isn’t the kind of demure lilac or midnight shade that might pass for blue in low light—it’s deliberately in-your-face. “What we’re seeing on the runways right now is a very industrial, plastic purple,” says Faran Krentcil, a BBC fashion columnist and New School fashion media professor. “It’s not the color of grapes; it’s the color of grape Skittles.”
You’re meant to salivate over Miu Miu’s belt-buckle boots and cashmere sweaters in confectionary violet. “I started craving Grape Gatorade at Gucci,” Krentcil recalls, referring to the Italian fashion house’s crisp outerwear and deep-purple duffel bags. “When your other senses start getting psyched, that’s an indication of something bigger than just ‘Oh, that’s a cool coat.’”
Fashion’s pivot toward louder, prouder luxury—relatability be damned—makes it no shocker that royal purple is ruling the color charts in 2025. Historically, purple has always played in the big-money leagues: in the Byzantine era, it was as prized as gold and strictly reserved for the VIP set. One particularly fancy version, Tyrian purple, came from extracting secretions from tens of thousands of sea snails, so only the truly elite could afford even a swatch.
Fast-forward to the 16th century, when Queen Elizabeth took purple’s exclusivity to the next level, actually banning non-royals from wearing it. “That made purple a fully sanctioned symbol of royalty and power,” explains Kristin Contino, Marie Claire’s senior royal and celebrity editor. “Even though modern production means anyone can wear it today, the color’s luxurious association still sticks.”
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Contrary to its rich facade, the fashion industry’s embrace of purple may also reflect tighter budgets across the sector as money is very much on people's minds in 2025. Since early March, Google searches for "recession" have soared by 356 percent, tariff plans are being implemented, and the stock market is on a roller coaster. “There’s a lot of leftover red dye from the pop-of-red and cherry core trend,” explains Krentcil. “Factories have stockpiles they need to use. Working with what’s already available is essential, especially now that major luxury brands are committing to more sustainable production.”
When it comes to consumers, a color associated with wealth is both aspirational and comforting, even if its soothing effects are merely subliminal. If treating yourself to a purple purse makes you feel like royalty for a day, then long live the trend. And while it may not boost your bank account balance, you'll certainly look like it did.
More Royal Purple Pieces to Shop
Emma is the fashion features editor at Marie Claire, where she explores the intersection of style and human interest storytelling. She covers viral styling hacks and zeitgeist-y trends—like TikTok's "Olsen Tuck" and Substack's "Shirt Sandwiches"—and has written hundreds of runway-researched trend reports about the ready-to-wear silhouettes, shoes, bags, colors, and coats to shop for each season. Above all, Emma enjoys connecting with real people to yap about fashion, from picking an indie designer's brain to speaking with athlete stylists, entertainers, artists, politicians, chefs, and C-suite executives about finding a personal style as you age or reconnecting with your clothes postpartum.
Emma previously wrote for The Zoe Report, Editorialist, Elite Daily, Bustle, and Mission Magazine. She studied Fashion Studies and New Media at Fordham University Lincoln Center and launched her own magazine, Childs Play Magazine, in 2015 as a creative pastime. When Emma isn't waxing poetic about niche fashion discourse on the internet, you'll find her stalking eBay for designer vintage, reading literary fiction on her Kindle, doing hot yoga, and "psspsspssp-ing" at bodega cats.
-
Why One Former Queen Was Held "Prisoner" at Kensington Palace
She was forbidden "from reading popular books" or walking "downstairs without holding someone's hand."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Dua Lipa Pairs Her Snakeskin Trench With a Chanel Bag
The pop star's new rules scream loud luxury.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Kate Middleton Refused to Abide by a 350-Year-Old Royal Tradition
She insisted on doing this one very important thing her way, according to a royal expert.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Spring 2025's Most Viral Color Trends Are All on Sale at Nordstrom Right Now
From cherry red to butter yellow, here are the delectable shades to wear this season.
By Lauren Tappan Published
-
How Juju Vera’s Shell Necklace Reeled in a Cult Fashion Following
The $500 statement piece has become an Internet status symbol in its own right.
By Emma Childs Published
-
Milan Fashion Week's Biggest Street Style Trends Exude Old-School Elegance
These are the looks worth stealing.
By Emma Childs Published
-
Embrace 2025’s Cherry Red Color Trend With These Delectable Accessories
Try the tart shade with accessories like glossy handbags and sweet slingbacks.
By Lauren Tappan Published
-
Spring’s Sporty Track Pant Trend Is Getting the Fashion Editor Seal of Approval
Unathletic fashion girls are sprinting for these unconventional bottoms. Myself included.
By Emma Childs Published
-
The Early Aughts Boho Trend Is Staging Its 2025 Comeback
From frilly lace dresses to suede outerwear, here are the pieces that take on the vintage-inspired aesthetic.
By Lauren Tappan Published
-
Spring's Runways Are a Masterclass In Ugly Color Combinations
Life is full of contradictions—and so are the best style moments.
By Emma Childs Published
-
The Top Styling Takeaways From New York Fashion Week
The easy tweaks that'll turn a good outfit into a great one.
By Emma Childs Published