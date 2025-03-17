Fall 2025's Royal Purple Color Trend Is the Easiest Way to Dress Like You Inherited a Fortune

It's the hue that instantly makes you look loaded.

A collage of the purple color trend with models at Altuzarra, McQueen, Valentino, Nina Ricci, Michael Kors, and Victoria Beckham&#039;s Fall 2025 collections
(Image credit: Future)
Emma Childs's avatar
By
published
in Features

Every color trend has an underlying message if you know where to look, but none shouts “bow down” quite like purple. If it needed a tagline, it would be “Let them eat cake”—that famously controversial phrase attributed to Marie Antoinette, now shorthand for aristocratic irreverence. Historically, purple’s ties to nobility date back to ancient times, when the dye was prohibitively rare and expensive, instantly calling to mind coronation crowns and ermine-trimmed velvet robes.

The rich, regal purples showcased during the recent Fashion Month made one thing clear: “Eat the rich” is out, and aspirational opulence is in (at least on the runways). The sentiment was anything but subtle—think silks, satins, sequins, and furs that Elizabethan nobles would have worn, perhaps a siren song for wealth and prestige firmly linked to an elite luxury market and the shoppers with budgets for the new-season designer.

While crowns may be old hat, purple is finding fresh, modern expressions in the new millennium. In McQueen's Fall 2025 show, the color manifested as plump plum bomber jackets and eggplant evening gowns suited for upper-echelon galas. At Valentino and Nina Ricci, rich violet velvet smoking jackets called back to imperial robes (Ricci's even came with a matching fur stole). Meanwhile, at Altuzarra, a sheer and sumptuous naked dress looked tailor-made for someone who Ubers everywhere—let’s be honest, a frilly, entirely see-through gown isn’t exactly public-transit-friendly.

Models wearing the purple color trend in the Fall 2025 collections from McQueen, Valentino, Nina Ricci, Altuzarra

Magnificent purples seen at McQueen, Valentino, Nina Ricci, Altuzarra.

(Image credit: McQueen, Valentino, Nina Ricci, Altuzarra)

This purple trend isn’t the kind of demure lilac or midnight shade that might pass for blue in low light—it’s deliberately in-your-face. “What we’re seeing on the runways right now is a very industrial, plastic purple,” says Faran Krentcil, a BBC fashion columnist and New School fashion media professor. “It’s not the color of grapes; it’s the color of grape Skittles.”

You’re meant to salivate over Miu Miu’s belt-buckle boots and cashmere sweaters in confectionary violet. “I started craving Grape Gatorade at Gucci,” Krentcil recalls, referring to the Italian fashion house’s crisp outerwear and deep-purple duffel bags. “When your other senses start getting psyched, that’s an indication of something bigger than just ‘Oh, that’s a cool coat.’”

The purple color trend at Fall 2025 collections by Gucci and Miu Miu

At Gucci, shoes matched with tights, duffel bags were deep purple, and Miu Miu kicked the color trend into gear.

(Image credit: Gucci and Miu Miu)

Fashion’s pivot toward louder, prouder luxury—relatability be damned—makes it no shocker that royal purple is ruling the color charts in 2025. Historically, purple has always played in the big-money leagues: in the Byzantine era, it was as prized as gold and strictly reserved for the VIP set. One particularly fancy version, Tyrian purple, came from extracting secretions from tens of thousands of sea snails, so only the truly elite could afford even a swatch.

Fast-forward to the 16th century, when Queen Elizabeth took purple’s exclusivity to the next level, actually banning non-royals from wearing it. “That made purple a fully sanctioned symbol of royalty and power,” explains Kristin Contino, Marie Claire’s senior royal and celebrity editor. “Even though modern production means anyone can wear it today, the color’s luxurious association still sticks.”

Khaite Tulula Silk V-Neck Maxi Dress
Khaite Tulula Silk V-Neck Maxi Dress

Adidas Samba Og Shoes
Adidas Samba Og Shoes

L'Agence Dani Silk Satin 3/4-Sleeve Button-Down Blouse
L'Agence Dani Silk Satin 3/4-Sleeve Button-Down Blouse

A woman at Paris Fashion Fall 2025 week wearing the purple color trend in a black and purple plaid dress, purple feathered boa, black shirt, and black boots

Paris Fashion Week's street style also reflected the rise of the rich color trend, as seen here with this showgoer's purple tartan dress and feather boa.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Contrary to its rich facade, the fashion industry’s embrace of purple may also reflect tighter budgets across the sector as money is very much on people's minds in 2025. Since early March, Google searches for "recession" have soared by 356 percent, tariff plans are being implemented, and the stock market is on a roller coaster. “There’s a lot of leftover red dye from the pop-of-red and cherry core trend,” explains Krentcil. “Factories have stockpiles they need to use. Working with what’s already available is essential, especially now that major luxury brands are committing to more sustainable production.”

Killa Trouser
CULTNAKED Killa Trouser

Ralph Lauren Collection High Shine Silk Cable-Knit Sweater
Ralph Lauren Collection High Shine Silk Cable-Knit Sweater

Alick Long Sleeve Fitted Top W/ Thumbhole Top
Michael Lauren Alick Long Sleeve Fitted Top W/ Thumbhole Top

When it comes to consumers, a color associated with wealth is both aspirational and comforting, even if its soothing effects are merely subliminal. If treating yourself to a purple purse makes you feel like royalty for a day, then long live the trend. And while it may not boost your bank account balance, you'll certainly look like it did.

More Royal Purple Pieces to Shop

Floral Jacquard Midi-Dress
Santorelli Floral Jacquard Midi-Dress

Sl 72 Sneaker
Adidas Sl 72 Sneaker

Porterhouse ミニスカート
Sami Miro Vintage Porterhouse Mini Skirt

Barb Open-Back Washed-Satin Midi Dress
Leset Barb Open-Back Washed-Satin Midi Dress

Metallic Card Case
Bao Bao Issey Miyake Metallic Card Case

Showcase Striped Cotton-Velvet Straight-Leg Pants
Bode Showcase Striped Cotton-Velvet Straight-Leg Pants

Joubert Silk-Satin Blazer
Joseph Joubert Silk-Satin Blazer

Pull Remi
Central Park West Pull Remi

Asymmetric Paneled Draped Gathered Satin Midi Dress
Victoria Beckham Asymmetric Paneled Draped Gathered Satin Midi Dress

Emma Childs
Emma Childs
Fashion Features Editor

Emma is the fashion features editor at Marie Claire, where she explores the intersection of style and human interest storytelling. She covers viral styling hacks and zeitgeist-y trends—like TikTok's "Olsen Tuck" and Substack's "Shirt Sandwiches"—and has written hundreds of runway-researched trend reports about the ready-to-wear silhouettes, shoes, bags, colors, and coats to shop for each season. Above all, Emma enjoys connecting with real people to yap about fashion, from picking an indie designer's brain to speaking with athlete stylists, entertainers, artists, politicians, chefs, and C-suite executives about finding a personal style as you age or reconnecting with your clothes postpartum.

Emma previously wrote for The Zoe Report, Editorialist, Elite Daily, Bustle, and Mission Magazine. She studied Fashion Studies and New Media at Fordham University Lincoln Center and launched her own magazine, Childs Play Magazine, in 2015 as a creative pastime. When Emma isn't waxing poetic about niche fashion discourse on the internet, you'll find her stalking eBay for designer vintage, reading literary fiction on her Kindle, doing hot yoga, and "psspsspssp-ing" at bodega cats.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸