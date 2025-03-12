The French Girl Street Style Handbook Includes Matching Your Tights to Your Shoes
The look is so easy to replicate.
As Fashion Month draws to a close with the shows in Paris this week, I set my sights on the stylish French girls and their chic ensembles. In my sleuthing, attendees picked up a street style trend perfect for incorporating into my end-of-winter outfits: the ingenious hack of styling my tights with matching colored shoes.
The easy-to-master look is so great because it relies on a piece I already have in my closet—I've been wearing tights as a much-needed extra layer this winter, and they're great for transitional spring dressing. But you don't need to rely exclusively on your usual black stockings to get it right. Colors like burgundy, cherry red, dark brown, and white have become stylish options when teamed with ballet flats, heels, or trendy sneakers in a coordinating hue.
Keep scrolling to get some much-needed end-of-season outfit inspiration straight from the streets of Paris. Don’t be surprised if you see the look crop up on your Instagram feed.
Cherry Red
The next iteration of the red spring color trend comes in the form of bold, matchy-matchy shoes and tights. Picking a sheer pair lets you tap into the look with less punch.
Easy All-Black
Teaming your black tights with black heels might not seem new, but it's a styling hack that you can fall back on when you're in a pinch. The combination also creates the look of longer legs, which I rely on as someone who stands at five-foot-two on a good day.
Gray Days
While many of the looks on this list are heels and tights, show attendees at Paris Fashion Week made the case for matching your tights to your chunky sneakers. It's an easy way to tap into the corporate-core look that's also taking over the fashion set.
White-On-White
Play with texture while keeping your color palette monochromatic by swapping smooth tights for a lacy pair. Styling them with an edgier shoe (like a pointed-toe pump) tones down the sweetness.
Fine Red Wine
Red is trending in every shade right now, so take its sophisticated cousin, burgundy tights, for a spin. Styling the hue with gray tones amps up your in-office wardrobe, too.
That's That 'Oui' Espresso
Test out a dark brown shade if you're sick of wearing all black. It's the perfect transitional hue to style as we head into spring.
Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she reviews the latest launches from fashion and beauty brands, finds the best on-sale items around the internet, and interviews experts to find the best products in any category to share with her readers. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site as an expert in everything from the best laptop bags to the best laser hair removal devices.
In her near decade of experience, Julia has both written for several top outlets in the E-Commerce space and worked at major fashion labels. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and worked as the Trending Fashion and News Writer STYLECASTER. You can find her across the internet at @JuliaMarzovilla. In real life, you can find her creating shopping guides for her friends, cooking or baking in her too-small kitchen, or buying tickets for the next time Harry Styles is in town.
Julia has a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. She lives in New York City, her hometown.
