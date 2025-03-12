As Fashion Month draws to a close with the shows in Paris this week, I set my sights on the stylish French girls and their chic ensembles. In my sleuthing, attendees picked up a street style trend perfect for incorporating into my end-of-winter outfits: the ingenious hack of styling my tights with matching colored shoes.

The easy-to-master look is so great because it relies on a piece I already have in my closet—I've been wearing tights as a much-needed extra layer this winter, and they're great for transitional spring dressing. But you don't need to rely exclusively on your usual black stockings to get it right. Colors like burgundy, cherry red, dark brown, and white have become stylish options when teamed with ballet flats, heels, or trendy sneakers in a coordinating hue.

Keep scrolling to get some much-needed end-of-season outfit inspiration straight from the streets of Paris. Don’t be surprised if you see the look crop up on your Instagram feed.

Cherry Red

All-red outfits are perfect for creating statement-making outfits. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The next iteration of the red spring color trend comes in the form of bold, matchy-matchy shoes and tights. Picking a sheer pair lets you tap into the look with less punch.

Easy All-Black

Monochromatic black looks are the key to an easy everyday ensemble. (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Teaming your black tights with black heels might not seem new, but it's a styling hack that you can fall back on when you're in a pinch. The combination also creates the look of longer legs, which I rely on as someone who stands at five-foot-two on a good day.

Gray Days

Gray sneakers add edge to otherwise cutesy outfits, especially when worn with gray tights. (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

While many of the looks on this list are heels and tights, show attendees at Paris Fashion Week made the case for matching your tights to your chunky sneakers. It's an easy way to tap into the corporate-core look that's also taking over the fashion set.

White-On-White

Lacy white stockings add sweetness to pointy-toed shoes in the same hue. (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Play with texture while keeping your color palette monochromatic by swapping smooth tights for a lacy pair. Styling them with an edgier shoe (like a pointed-toe pump) tones down the sweetness.

Fine Red Wine

Cherry red takes a darker turn in the form of burgundy tights (and shoes). (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Red is trending in every shade right now, so take its sophisticated cousin, burgundy tights, for a spin. Styling the hue with gray tones amps up your in-office wardrobe, too.

That's That 'Oui' Espresso

Brown tights offer a subtle change from an all-black look. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Test out a dark brown shade if you're sick of wearing all black. It's the perfect transitional hue to style as we head into spring.