Paris Fashion Week’s Street Style Trends Are Loud and Luxurious

In-your-face looks were everywhere.

women wearing paris fashion week&#039;s biggest fashion week trends.
(Image credit: Lauchmetrics Spotlight)
Julia Marzovilla
By
published
in News

This week, the fashion crowd has made its biannual pilgrimage to Paris to celebrate the end of Fashion Month. Instead of the neutrals and basic wardrobe staples popular in Milan, attendees embraced bold, eye-catching outfits.

As the shows began, street stylers showcased every maximalist trend imaginable. Leopard print was ubiquitous, along with striking cherry-red hues and pastel pink ensembles that reflected the spring 2025 color trend. Surprisingly, summer-inspired looks also appeared, like picnic table gingham prints—reimagined in chic black and white shades.

Even their accessories got an update. Instead of laptop-friendly totes, attendees opted for pint-sized silhouettes that could only hold a phone, wallet, and lip gloss. Classic sneakers were replaced by sporty boxing-style silhouettes, solidifying high tops as a major sneaker trend for the upcoming year.

Keep scrolling to see the best looks and to shop for pieces that embrace each trend—no trip to Europe required!

Checked Out

woman wearing a checkered dress in paris.

The fashion crowd made gingham look cool—and not like you're wearing a picnic blanket.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Gingham is a print I most commonly associate with summertime, but Fashion Week attendees prove the pattern works year-round. Lean into the sweet look with dainty flats to match the outfits seen in Paris.

The Delta Gingham Cotton Maxi Sundress
Solid & Striped The Delta Gingham Cotton Maxi Sundress

Barbour Monroe Gingham Quilted Jacket
Barbour Monroe Gingham Quilted Jacket

Shopbop Aligne Aurelia Dress
Aligne Aurelia Dress

Red Hot

woman wearing a red coat in Paris Fashion Week

Red continues to trend for Fall 2025.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Red continues to trend this year, giving us all a much-needed respite from our all-black winter outfits. Luckily, there is no shortage of pieces in the shade to choose from right now.

Wool-Blend Pleated Skirt - Women | Mango Usa
Mango Wool-Blend Pleated Skirt

Puma Speedcat Og Sneakers
Puma Speedcat Og Women's Sneakers

Tibi Serviette Baby Tee
Tibi Serviette Baby Tee

Tiny Top-Handles

Launchmetrics Spotlight

Swap your shoulder bags for a cute top-handle silhouette this season.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Fashion Week may be work for some attendees, but you would never know based on their bags: Teeny top handle-style silhouettes were popular amongst the fashion set.

Jw Pei Elise Artificial Crystal Top Handle Bag
JW Pei Elise Artificial Crystal Top Handle Bag

Petite Lee Radziwill Leather Top Handle Bag
Tory Burch Petite Lee Radziwill Leather Top Handle Bag

Mini Mosaic Leather Top Handle Bag
Strathberry Mini Mosaic Leather Top Handle Bag

Seeing Spots

Launchmetrics Spotlight

Leopard print is the in-your-face addition your closet needs.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Fashion's favorite print, leopard, made quite a statement in Paris this week. To style it like a French girl, keep the rest of your look simple.

Damson Madder Cargo Jeans

Damson Madder Cargo Jeans

Animal Print Bow High Heel Mules
Zara Animal Print Bow High Heel Mules

Monroe Leopard Print Maxi Skirt
Bardot Monroe Leopard Print Maxi Skirt

Pastel Play

Launchmetrics Spotlight

Pale pink is carrying on as a major trend for fall.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Pastel pink may be a spring 2025 color trend, but attendees proved its popularity through the fall. Call it the "Glinda The Good Witch Effect."

Adidas Handball Spezial Shoes
Adidas Handball Spezial Shoes

Cashmere Shrunken Crewneck Sweater
J.Crew Cashmere Shrunken Crewneck Sweater

501® Original Women's Jeans
501® Original Women's Jeans

Sporty Spice

woman wearing a rugby shirt in Paris at Paris Fashion Week

Rugby shirts give Paris Fashion Week style a touch of Americana-cool.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Rugby shirts were an unexpected trend on the street this season, given the piece's classic Americana sporty flare. Consider this a comfortable, easy-to-style reminder to touch base with your sporty side.

Madewell Rugby Long-Sleeve Polo Shirt (Was $98)

Madewell Rugby Long-Sleeve Polo Shirt (Was $98)

TNA Lomu Polo Longsleeve
TNA Lomu Polo Longsleeve

Abercrombie & Fitch Long-Sleeve Rugby Polo Top
Abercrombie & Fitch Long-Sleeve Rugby Polo Top

On The Dotted Line

woman wearing a polka dotted dress

Dainty dots are fashion week's favorite trend.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

I've had my eye on the polka dot trend since Olivia Rodrigo was spotted wearing the print a few months ago. And now that it's popped up in Paris, I know it's solidified its spot in my closet for fall.

Reformation Laine Dress
Reformation Laine Dress

By Anthropologie Polka Dot Midi Slip Skirt
By Anthropologie Polka Dot Midi Slip Skirt

Zara Polka Dot Bows Shirt
Zara Polka Dot Bows Shirt

Punching Up

woman wearing a tan outfit and boxing-style sneakers.

Boxing sneakers replaced white sneakers as fashion's style du jour.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Boxing-style high-tops are one of 2025's most unexpected sneaker trends. To offset the Rocky vibes, style them with elevated coordinating outfits like the fashion set did in Paris.

Adidas by Stella Mccartney Rasant V3 Sneakers
Adidas by Stella Mccartney Rasant V3 Sneakers

Larroudé X Jonathan Cohen Flat Lo Sneaker Boot in Mushroom Grey Suede and Ivory Leather
Larroudé X Jonathan Cohen Flat Lo Sneaker Boots (Were $530)

Boxing Day Lace Up Boots
Free People Boxing Day Lace Up Boots

Julia Marzovilla
Julia Marzovilla
Fashion E-Commerce Editor

Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she reviews the latest launches from fashion and beauty brands, finds the best on-sale items around the internet, and interviews experts to find the best products in any category to share with her readers. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site as an expert in everything from the best laptop bags to the best laser hair removal devices.

In her near decade of experience, Julia has both written for several top outlets in the E-Commerce space and worked at major fashion labels. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and worked as the Trending Fashion and News Writer STYLECASTER. You can find her across the internet at @JuliaMarzovilla. In real life, you can find her creating shopping guides for her friends, cooking or baking in her too-small kitchen, or buying tickets for the next time Harry Styles is in town.

Julia has a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. She lives in New York City, her hometown.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸