Paris Fashion Week’s Street Style Trends Are Loud and Luxurious
In-your-face looks were everywhere.
This week, the fashion crowd has made its biannual pilgrimage to Paris to celebrate the end of Fashion Month. Instead of the neutrals and basic wardrobe staples popular in Milan, attendees embraced bold, eye-catching outfits.
As the shows began, street stylers showcased every maximalist trend imaginable. Leopard print was ubiquitous, along with striking cherry-red hues and pastel pink ensembles that reflected the spring 2025 color trend. Surprisingly, summer-inspired looks also appeared, like picnic table gingham prints—reimagined in chic black and white shades.
Even their accessories got an update. Instead of laptop-friendly totes, attendees opted for pint-sized silhouettes that could only hold a phone, wallet, and lip gloss. Classic sneakers were replaced by sporty boxing-style silhouettes, solidifying high tops as a major sneaker trend for the upcoming year.
Keep scrolling to see the best looks and to shop for pieces that embrace each trend—no trip to Europe required!
Checked Out
Gingham is a print I most commonly associate with summertime, but Fashion Week attendees prove the pattern works year-round. Lean into the sweet look with dainty flats to match the outfits seen in Paris.
Red Hot
Red continues to trend this year, giving us all a much-needed respite from our all-black winter outfits. Luckily, there is no shortage of pieces in the shade to choose from right now.
Tiny Top-Handles
Fashion Week may be work for some attendees, but you would never know based on their bags: Teeny top handle-style silhouettes were popular amongst the fashion set.
Seeing Spots
Fashion's favorite print, leopard, made quite a statement in Paris this week. To style it like a French girl, keep the rest of your look simple.
Pastel Play
Pastel pink may be a spring 2025 color trend, but attendees proved its popularity through the fall. Call it the "Glinda The Good Witch Effect."
Sporty Spice
Rugby shirts were an unexpected trend on the street this season, given the piece's classic Americana sporty flare. Consider this a comfortable, easy-to-style reminder to touch base with your sporty side.
On The Dotted Line
I've had my eye on the polka dot trend since Olivia Rodrigo was spotted wearing the print a few months ago. And now that it's popped up in Paris, I know it's solidified its spot in my closet for fall.
Punching Up
Boxing-style high-tops are one of 2025's most unexpected sneaker trends. To offset the Rocky vibes, style them with elevated coordinating outfits like the fashion set did in Paris.
Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she reviews the latest launches from fashion and beauty brands, finds the best on-sale items around the internet, and interviews experts to find the best products in any category to share with her readers. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site as an expert in everything from the best laptop bags to the best laser hair removal devices.
In her near decade of experience, Julia has both written for several top outlets in the E-Commerce space and worked at major fashion labels. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and worked as the Trending Fashion and News Writer STYLECASTER. You can find her across the internet at @JuliaMarzovilla. In real life, you can find her creating shopping guides for her friends, cooking or baking in her too-small kitchen, or buying tickets for the next time Harry Styles is in town.
Julia has a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. She lives in New York City, her hometown.
