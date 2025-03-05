This week, the fashion crowd has made its biannual pilgrimage to Paris to celebrate the end of Fashion Month. Instead of the neutrals and basic wardrobe staples popular in Milan, attendees embraced bold, eye-catching outfits.

As the shows began, street stylers showcased every maximalist trend imaginable. Leopard print was ubiquitous, along with striking cherry-red hues and pastel pink ensembles that reflected the spring 2025 color trend. Surprisingly, summer-inspired looks also appeared, like picnic table gingham prints—reimagined in chic black and white shades.

Even their accessories got an update. Instead of laptop-friendly totes, attendees opted for pint-sized silhouettes that could only hold a phone, wallet, and lip gloss. Classic sneakers were replaced by sporty boxing-style silhouettes, solidifying high tops as a major sneaker trend for the upcoming year.

Keep scrolling to see the best looks and to shop for pieces that embrace each trend—no trip to Europe required!

Checked Out

The fashion crowd made gingham look cool—and not like you're wearing a picnic blanket. (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Gingham is a print I most commonly associate with summertime, but Fashion Week attendees prove the pattern works year-round. Lean into the sweet look with dainty flats to match the outfits seen in Paris.

Red Hot

Red continues to trend for Fall 2025. (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Red continues to trend this year, giving us all a much-needed respite from our all-black winter outfits. Luckily, there is no shortage of pieces in the shade to choose from right now.

Tiny Top-Handles

Swap your shoulder bags for a cute top-handle silhouette this season. (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Fashion Week may be work for some attendees, but you would never know based on their bags: Teeny top handle-style silhouettes were popular amongst the fashion set.

Seeing Spots

Leopard print is the in-your-face addition your closet needs. (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Fashion's favorite print, leopard, made quite a statement in Paris this week. To style it like a French girl, keep the rest of your look simple.

Pastel Play

Pale pink is carrying on as a major trend for fall. (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Pastel pink may be a spring 2025 color trend, but attendees proved its popularity through the fall. Call it the "Glinda The Good Witch Effect."

Sporty Spice

Rugby shirts give Paris Fashion Week style a touch of Americana-cool. (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Rugby shirts were an unexpected trend on the street this season, given the piece's classic Americana sporty flare. Consider this a comfortable, easy-to-style reminder to touch base with your sporty side.

On The Dotted Line

Dainty dots are fashion week's favorite trend. (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

I've had my eye on the polka dot trend since Olivia Rodrigo was spotted wearing the print a few months ago. And now that it's popped up in Paris, I know it's solidified its spot in my closet for fall.

Punching Up

Boxing sneakers replaced white sneakers as fashion's style du jour. (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Boxing-style high-tops are one of 2025's most unexpected sneaker trends. To offset the Rocky vibes, style them with elevated coordinating outfits like the fashion set did in Paris.