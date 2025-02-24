Strap in for Spring 2025’s Playful Belt Buckle Trend
They're about style, not keeping your pants up.
You’re probably familiar with classic functional belts that hold up your pants. Maybe you even own a few logo designer belts that blend style with utility. But spring’s latest trends are pushing you to think differently. Belts are no longer just for cinching your waist—in some cases, they serve little purpose at all.
At Prada, pleated midi skirts were hung from belts fastened above the waist, while models carried tote bags adorned with purely decorative belts casually draped across the brim. Miu Miu layered belt styles unconventionally—not with pants—but over bikini bottoms dangling like bag charms.
Meanwhile, several large silver ankle buckles weighed down Ann Demeulemeeste's relaxed knee-high boots. At Ganni, where buckles have become a signature detail for the Copenhagen-based label with their viral pointed-toe Buckle Ballerinas, taller styles showcased buckles over laces almost haphazardly.
But fashion isn’t waiting for spring to end its playful reinvention of belts. On a snowy Sunday afternoon during New York Fashion Week, Kate Hudley's Pre-fall 2025 collection showcased a black leather tote bag decked out with several small buckles across the front—purely for style. The cool detail, similar to Tibi and L.L. Bean's belted tote bags, has been on my mind ever since.
This trend challenges the classic form-versus-function debate—if a buckle isn’t necessary, can it still serve a purpose? The answer is a resounding yes. Sometimes, those quirky details aren’t just extras—they spark a full-blown style shift.
Buckled Bags
Buckle—and belt-adorned bags range from the Prada style shown on the runway to early aughts-inspired shoulder bags. To tap into this trend, swap out your usual tote for one with a buckled twist.
Buckled Shoes
Whether you opt for Ganni ballet flats or Tory Burch ankle boots, you can undoubtedly find buckled shoes this spring. The best iterations offer a whimsical belt where none is needed, like those wrapped in a bow on top of Moschino loafers below.
Buckled Tops
Strap in: belted tops are here, too. Reformation's option taps into the Western trend that's sweeping the nation, while Loewe's blousy option offers a lighthearted touch to the classic button-down shirt.
Buckled Skirts and Pants
Follow Prada's lead and opt for a skirt with an extra buckle (or two), like the one from Pixie Market on this list. You can also pick up a pair of pants like the ones from Cplus Series or Zara.
Buckled Jackets and Coats
It's still jacket season here in New York, so I'm upgrading my collection with a belted pick. I also have my eye on Maje's slightly edgy belted trench coat.
Belted Dresses
Elevate your next in-office ensemble or date-night look with a belted or buckled dress. The style takes an abstract twist with picks from & Other Stories and Staud, with a more literal option from Norma Kamali here, too.
Shop Other Wide Belts
You needn't necessarily buy a pre-belted pick to join the trend. A wide belt, like the ones from Free People or Tularosa below, leans into the trend and can amp up even your most classic silhouettes.
Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she reviews the latest launches from fashion and beauty brands, finds the best on-sale items around the internet, and interviews experts to find the best products in any category to share with her readers. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site as an expert in everything from the best laptop bags to the best laser hair removal devices.
In her near decade of experience, Julia has both written for several top outlets in the E-Commerce space and worked at major fashion labels. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and worked as the Trending Fashion and News Writer STYLECASTER. You can find her across the internet at @JuliaMarzovilla. In real life, you can find her creating shopping guides for her friends, cooking or baking in her too-small kitchen, or buying tickets for the next time Harry Styles is in town.
Julia has a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. She lives in New York City, her hometown.
