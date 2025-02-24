Strap in for Spring 2025’s Playful Belt Buckle Trend

You’re probably familiar with classic functional belts that hold up your pants. Maybe you even own a few logo designer belts that blend style with utility. But spring’s latest trends are pushing you to think differently. Belts are no longer just for cinching your waist—in some cases, they serve little purpose at all.

At Prada, pleated midi skirts were hung from belts fastened above the waist, while models carried tote bags adorned with purely decorative belts casually draped across the brim. Miu Miu layered belt styles unconventionally—not with pants—but over bikini bottoms dangling like bag charms.

Meanwhile, several large silver ankle buckles weighed down Ann Demeulemeeste's relaxed knee-high boots. At Ganni, where buckles have become a signature detail for the Copenhagen-based label with their viral pointed-toe Buckle Ballerinas, taller styles showcased buckles over laces almost haphazardly.

Miu Miu; Ganni; Prada; Ann Demeulemeester Ss25 runways

On the runways at Prada, Miu Miu, Ganni, and Ann Demeulemeester, belts were styled in unexpected ways

(Image credit: Miu Miu; Ganni; Prada; Ann Demeulemeester)

But fashion isn’t waiting for spring to end its playful reinvention of belts. On a snowy Sunday afternoon during New York Fashion Week, Kate Hudley's Pre-fall 2025 collection showcased a black leather tote bag decked out with several small buckles across the front—purely for style. The cool detail, similar to Tibi and L.L. Bean's belted tote bags, has been on my mind ever since.

This trend challenges the classic form-versus-function debate—if a buckle isn’t necessary, can it still serve a purpose? The answer is a resounding yes. Sometimes, those quirky details aren’t just extras—they spark a full-blown style shift.

Buckled Bags

Nikki Ogunnaike

Prada's belted tote is still one of the top trending pieces in the category—and is a favorite of editor-in-chief Nikki Ogunnaike.

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

Buckle—and belt-adorned bags range from the Prada style shown on the runway to early aughts-inspired shoulder bags. To tap into this trend, swap out your usual tote for one with a buckled twist.

Kate Hundley Marguerite Belt Shoulder Bag
Kate Hundley Marguerite Belt Shoulder Bag

MargeSherwood Tan Belted Bag
MargeSherwood Tan Belted Bag

Gimaguas Gray Blanca Canvas Bag
Gimaguas Gray Blanca Canvas Bag

Prada Buckle Large Leather Handbag with Belt

Prada Buckle Large Leather Handbag with Belt

8 Other Reason Buckle Shoulder Bag
8 Other Reason Buckle Shoulder Bag

Mango Buckle Front Faux Leather Shopper Bag
Mango Buckle Front Faux Leather Shopper Bag

Buckled Shoes

Launchmetrics Spotlight

Buckle-heavy designs are seen on a variety of styles, from boots to flats.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Whether you opt for Ganni ballet flats or Tory Burch ankle boots, you can undoubtedly find buckled shoes this spring. The best iterations offer a whimsical belt where none is needed, like those wrapped in a bow on top of Moschino loafers below.

J.Crew Monk-Strap Oxford Shoes in Spazzolato Leather
J.Crew Monk-Strap Oxford Shoes in Spazzolato Leather

Tory Burch Runway Buckle Booties

Tory Burch Runway Buckle Booties

Toga Pulla Black Mary Jane Ballerina Flats
Toga Pulla Black Mary Jane Ballerina Flats

Moschino Black Belted Up Loafers
Moschino Black Belted Up Loafers

Sarto Tracy Slingback Flats
Sarto Tracy Slingback Flats

GANNI

Ganni Black Feminine Buckle Ballerina Flats

Buckled Tops

launchmetrics spotlight

In Copenhagen, street stylers layered belts with all of their favorite tops for the Spring season.

(Image credit: launchmetrics spotlight)

Strap in: belted tops are here, too. Reformation's option taps into the Western trend that's sweeping the nation, while Loewe's blousy option offers a lighthearted touch to the classic button-down shirt.

Ganni Duchesse Nylon Strap Top
Ganni Duchesse Nylon Strap Top

Jean Paul Gaultier Ribbed Buckled Cotton Tank
Jean Paul Gaultier Ribbed Buckled Cotton Tank

Reformation Collins Denim Top
Reformation Collins Denim Top

Loewe Belted Shirt
Loewe Belted Shirt

J.Crew Belted Sweater Shell in Merino Wool
J.Crew Belted Sweater Shell in Merino Wool

Superdown Capri Strapless Top
Superdown Capri Strapless Top

Buckled Skirts and Pants

Launchmetrics Spotlight

Skirts and trousers with built-in belt details have become an unlikely trend.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Follow Prada's lead and opt for a skirt with an extra buckle (or two), like the one from Pixie Market on this list. You can also pick up a pair of pants like the ones from Cplus Series or Zara.

Zara Contouring Stretch Flare Pants
Zara Contouring Stretch Flare Pants

Pixie Market Thea Double Belted Skirt
Pixie Market Thea Double Belted Skirt

Gray Decorative Band Suiting Shorts
Cplus Series Gray Decorative Band Suiting Shorts

Cult Gaia Kay Skirt

Cult Gaia Kay Skirt

Archetypes Belted Wool-Flannel Wide-Leg Pants
Alaïa Archetypes Belted Wool-Flannel Wide-Leg Pants

Uo Pleated Kilt Micro Mini Skort
Uo Pleated Kilt Micro Mini Skort

Buckled Jackets and Coats

Launchmetrics Spotlight

Outsized buckles were popular in Paris for Couture Week this Spring, especially outside of the Balmain show.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

It's still jacket season here in New York, so I'm upgrading my collection with a belted pick. I also have my eye on Maje's slightly edgy belted trench coat.

Zara Belted Soft Jacket
Zara Belted Soft Jacket

Lauren Ralph Lauren Buckled Asymmetric Wool Blend Jacket
Lauren Ralph Lauren Buckled Asymmetric Wool Blend Jacket

Devin Jacket
Line & Dot Devin Jacket

Ragged Priest Ace Jacket
Ragged Priest Ace Jacket

Gecosse Jacket
Maje Gecosse Jacket

By Anthropologie Belted Trench Coat
By Anthropologie Belted Trench Coat

Belted Dresses

Launchmetrics Spotlight

Delicate belt buckles add edge to otherwise sweet-feeling silhouettes.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Elevate your next in-office ensemble or date-night look with a belted or buckled dress. The style takes an abstract twist with picks from & Other Stories and Staud, with a more literal option from Norma Kamali here, too.

Kimchi Blue Tate Belted Drop Waist Mini Dress
Kimchi Blue Tate Belted Drop Waist Mini Dress

& Other Stories Draped Midi Dress
& Other Stories Draped Midi Dress

Staud Talia Midi Dress
Staud Talia Midi Dress

Belted Crepe Midi Dress
Zara Belted Crepe Midi Dress

Norma Kamali Belted Turtleneck Midi Dress
Norma Kamali Belted Turtleneck Midi Dress

Donna Karan New York Belt Detail Sheath Maxi Dress
Donna Karan New York Belt Detail Sheath Maxi Dress

Shop Other Wide Belts

Launchmetrics Spotlight

Wide belts with statement-making design details are an easy throw-on accessory that adds something special.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

You needn't necessarily buy a pre-belted pick to join the trend. A wide belt, like the ones from Free People or Tularosa below, leans into the trend and can amp up even your most classic silhouettes.

Hex Hip Belt
Free People Hex Hip Belt

Double Row Belt
Petite Moments Double Row Belt

Heaven Mayhem Heaven Belt Black Silver
Heaven Mayhem Heaven Belt Black Silver

B-Low The Belt Jordana Mini Moto Belt
B-Low The Belt Jordana Mini Moto Belt

Tularosa Rhapsody Disc Belt
Tularosa Rhapsody Disc Belt

Fanci Club Black Meteor Belt
Fanci Club Black Meteor Belt

