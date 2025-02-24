You’re probably familiar with classic functional belts that hold up your pants. Maybe you even own a few logo designer belts that blend style with utility. But spring’s latest trends are pushing you to think differently. Belts are no longer just for cinching your waist—in some cases, they serve little purpose at all.

At Prada, pleated midi skirts were hung from belts fastened above the waist, while models carried tote bags adorned with purely decorative belts casually draped across the brim. Miu Miu layered belt styles unconventionally—not with pants—but over bikini bottoms dangling like bag charms.

Meanwhile, several large silver ankle buckles weighed down Ann Demeulemeeste's relaxed knee-high boots. At Ganni, where buckles have become a signature detail for the Copenhagen-based label with their viral pointed-toe Buckle Ballerinas, taller styles showcased buckles over laces almost haphazardly.

On the runways at Prada, Miu Miu, Ganni, and Ann Demeulemeester, belts were styled in unexpected ways (Image credit: Miu Miu; Ganni; Prada; Ann Demeulemeester)

But fashion isn’t waiting for spring to end its playful reinvention of belts. On a snowy Sunday afternoon during New York Fashion Week, Kate Hudley's Pre-fall 2025 collection showcased a black leather tote bag decked out with several small buckles across the front—purely for style. The cool detail, similar to Tibi and L.L. Bean's belted tote bags, has been on my mind ever since.

This trend challenges the classic form-versus-function debate—if a buckle isn’t necessary, can it still serve a purpose? The answer is a resounding yes. Sometimes, those quirky details aren’t just extras—they spark a full-blown style shift.

Buckled Bags

Prada's belted tote is still one of the top trending pieces in the category—and is a favorite of editor-in-chief Nikki Ogunnaike. (Image credit: The Style Stalker)

Buckle—and belt-adorned bags range from the Prada style shown on the runway to early aughts-inspired shoulder bags. To tap into this trend, swap out your usual tote for one with a buckled twist.

Buckled Shoes

Buckle-heavy designs are seen on a variety of styles, from boots to flats. (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Whether you opt for Ganni ballet flats or Tory Burch ankle boots, you can undoubtedly find buckled shoes this spring. The best iterations offer a whimsical belt where none is needed, like those wrapped in a bow on top of Moschino loafers below.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Buckled Tops

In Copenhagen, street stylers layered belts with all of their favorite tops for the Spring season. (Image credit: launchmetrics spotlight)

Strap in: belted tops are here, too. Reformation's option taps into the Western trend that's sweeping the nation, while Loewe's blousy option offers a lighthearted touch to the classic button-down shirt.

Buckled Skirts and Pants

Skirts and trousers with built-in belt details have become an unlikely trend. (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Follow Prada's lead and opt for a skirt with an extra buckle (or two), like the one from Pixie Market on this list. You can also pick up a pair of pants like the ones from Cplus Series or Zara.

Buckled Jackets and Coats

Outsized buckles were popular in Paris for Couture Week this Spring, especially outside of the Balmain show. (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

It's still jacket season here in New York, so I'm upgrading my collection with a belted pick. I also have my eye on Maje's slightly edgy belted trench coat.

Belted Dresses

Delicate belt buckles add edge to otherwise sweet-feeling silhouettes. (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Elevate your next in-office ensemble or date-night look with a belted or buckled dress. The style takes an abstract twist with picks from & Other Stories and Staud, with a more literal option from Norma Kamali here, too.

Shop Other Wide Belts

Wide belts with statement-making design details are an easy throw-on accessory that adds something special. (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

You needn't necessarily buy a pre-belted pick to join the trend. A wide belt, like the ones from Free People or Tularosa below, leans into the trend and can amp up even your most classic silhouettes.