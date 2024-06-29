Sarah Jessica Parker Elevates the 2024 Capri Pants Trend With an Off-the-Shoulder Top

Sarah Jessica Parker is bringing the most talked about 2024 trends to the set of And Just Like That... Season 3.

On Saturday, June 28, the actress was spotting filming a dinner date scene for the hit HBO Max show in New York City, wearing a trendy pair of khaki capris paired with an off-the-shoulder denim shirt. Even when the cameras weren't rolling, the Sex and the City star highlighted the television-worthy look with a pair of single strap black pumps while carrying a large SJP white tote bag.

The star's mid-calf length bottoms are definitely in-keeping with this year's summer looks, as the decades-old capri pant—which was first created in 1948 by German Fashion designer Sonja de Lennart—is making something of a comeback. Once popularized by Audrey Hepburn, Brigitte Bardot and Marilyn Monroe, capris are now popping up on Hollywood A-listers like Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, and Emily Ratajkowski.

Sarah Jessica Parker is seen filming a dinner date scene on the set of "And Just Like That" on June 28, 2024 in New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

“[When I was younger], I always styled them with a voluminous top and flats—I think back then I [was trying] to imitate Brigitte Bardot," Renia Jaz recently told Marie Claire, adding that after the pants were made “ubiquitous in the 1990s and 2000s" they seemingly vanished and were quickly "considered obsolete and kitsch."

Now, capris have been revived via numerous Spring 2024 catwalks, including Ferragamo's latest collection which featured a pair of black fitted pants that paid homage to Hepburn's iconic 1950s capris. Tory Burch, as previously reported by Marie Claire, also revived the capris trend with a "'she means business' approach, showcasing a pair of tailored capri trousers alongside a blazer that would fit nicely into any spring work wardrobe."

Recently, Bella Hadid paired a black Ferragamo bomber jacket with coordinating black capri pants, just hours after she successfully promoted her fragrance brand, Ôrebella , in New York City. Kendall Jenner also recently wore an Alo capri workout set , expertly paired with some simple ballet flats.

Sarah Jessica Parker in New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In addition to elevating the 2024 capri pants trend, the And Just Like That... actress decided to ditch her beloved Manolo Blahniks and stepped all the way into the latest hybrid shoe trend, proving once and for all (and if anyone had any doubts) that she is the one and only Carrie Bradshaw—no imitators, no re-creators.

While walking the streets of her native New York City, Sarah Jessica Parker was spotted wearing a cross between kitten heels, ballet flats, and Mary Janes. The black leather shoes both featured a small bow on the toe and a string of pearls across the bridge of her foot, elevating the practical trend.