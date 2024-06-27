Sarah Jessica Parker Steps Into a New Hybrid Shoe Trend

Sarah Jessica Parker is known for her footwear. Of course, she played Carrie Bradshaw, the legendary Sex and the City lead with an impressive array of Manolo Blahniks. But she's also recognized for her taste in heels off screen, and even started her own line of shoes, SJP Collection. And yesterday, she proved her shoe-premacy once again.

Sarah Jessica Parker is proving her shoe-premacy in a ballet flat-kitten heel-Mary Jane hybrid (Image credit: Getty Images)

Parker was spotted out and about in her native New York City, wearing a cross between kitten heels, ballet flats, and Mary Janes. Her shoes boast an unusual silhouette, combining the most iconic (and disparate) elements of each style: The black leather was adorned with a small bow on the toe and a string of pearls across the bridge of her foot.

SJP paired the eye-catching shoes with a minimalist outfit. She wore light grey slacks with side slits at the ankles, a white oversized quarter-sleeve button-down that could work as a dress on the 5-foot-3 star, and of course, her own branded tote bag. Her blonde hair was styled in long mermaid waves with a large cream-colored floral hairpin.

Sarah Jessica Parker on the set of 'And Just Like That' wearing head-to-toe Maison Margiela. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The mash-up shoes fit squarely into both Parker's off-duty wardrobe and Carrie Bradshaw's fictional closet, filled with funky footwear and many a Mary Jane. (Cut to Bradshaw in season four of SATC, gasping at the sight of Manolo Mary Janes, declaring them "an urban shoe myth!") Parker has been on the set of the Sex and the City spin-off And Just Like That, and behind-the-scenes photos from the show's third season have given us plenty of looks to look forward to.

Behind-the-scenes photos from the set of 'And Just Like That' have given us plenty of looks to look forward to. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Earlier this month, Parker was seen on set in white patent leather Maison Margiela Mary Jane pumps, paired with a distressed avant-denim skirt. Another BTS photo featured the actress wearing black chunky Gucci Mary Jane pumps. Other stand-out on-set outfits include a Simone Rocha floral appliqué mesh coat layered atop a matching corseted mesh dress, a bejeweled Gucci Jackie bag, and a huge gingham sunhat.

