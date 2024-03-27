Kendall Jenner Pairs Her Alo Workout Set With $820 Ballet Flats

From test-driving the no pants trend to walking red carpets in completely sheer dresses, Kendall Jenner has found the most unexpected ways to interpret a minimal wardrobe. Her next fashion fixation is also borderline controversial: In this case, she's taking ballet flats to the gym.
The 28-year-old posted the unexpected #OOTD in a recent Instagram carousel, where she poses in front of a Jeep in her newest workout set from Alo Yoga. Her co-ord features a high-neck, razor-back sports bra, and high-waisted capri bottoms—the beloved early 2000s silhouette slowly but surely making its return to fashion's radar.
While Jenner's workout set totals under $160, her shoe of choice alone is almost four times the amount. Instead of chunky sneakers, she embraced balletcore dressing and opted for a sleek pair of black leather ballet flats from The Row—currently on sale for $820.
The Kardashians star slung over a black XL tote bag on her shoulder, also by The Row, and wore black Gucci sunglasses.
Jenner isn't the only one co-signing the high-low approach to wearing athletic sets. Take Jennifer Lopez as a prime example. The This Is Me...Now star is typically seen hitting the gym with her favorite accessory: a rare Hermès Birkin handbag that's priced, on average, over $80,000.
Gigi Hadid also recently offered a refreshed way to wear leggings, though she went business casual. While out in New York City last week, the 28-year-old styled the black bottoms with a loose-fitted blazer and platform loafers.
With Jenner posting this recent look to her 294 million Instagram followers, don't be surprised if more people throw their statement designer investments into everyday workout looks. The response from her followers so far, however, is as divisive as it gets. "Don't you dare make this a fashion trend," one wrote.
Spoiler: She probably will.
Born and raised in Memphis, India Roby is a freelance journalist based in New York City. In 2021, India graduated from The New School with a Bachelor’s in Journalism + Design and a minor in Fashion Communication. Her bylines have also appeared in NYLON, Highsnobiety, Harper’s Bazaar, Arch Digest, Teen Vogue, Byrdie, Paper, The Zoe Report, Fashionista, and others.
