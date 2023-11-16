Winter may not be the most universally beloved season, but it may just be the best one for fashion, in my opinion. With scarves, boots, pumps, hats, bags, and knits, it's the season with the most accessorizing potential. Plus, elements textures like knits, leather, and suede are staples of the season and undeniably delightful to wear. But when buying these items, it's best to invest in high-quality options that are made to last season after season. This way, you can spend money on fewer pieces over time, and you can focus on fashion that's made to be treasured for years to come.
Shopping for premium fashion can be expensive, though, which is why I'm over the moon about Shopbop's designer sale, which runs until November 17. The event includes discounts of up to 70 percent off on hundreds of items from designers like Staud, Jacquemus, MOTHER, and more. Below, some of my favorite items from the sale, spanning apparel and accessories for every occasion.
Channel your inner Barbie with this bright pink, fluffy bag from Jacquemus. It features an easy-to-use magnetic closure and a convenient card slot on the outside to boot.
Everybody needs a good button down shirt, and this one has an added flair: It features crystal and gold hardware around its collar, bringing an undeniably luxurious flair to any fit.
This sweater from Mother is made from an alpaca-wool blend, making it an optimal choice for staying warm all winter long. Plus, I love the fun wording on the front.
I'm obsessed with halter top from Ganni, with its cozy knit fabric and its flirty open back. Wear it under a blazer during cold weather, or on its own once temperatures begin to rise.
These dainty sandals are made from 100 percent calfskin, so you can rest assured they'll be soft to the touch and that they'll last for years to come. They're also padded at the footbed, so you can dance in them all night long.
This triangle necklace adds a subtle touch of glamour to any outfit. It's made from premium 14k gold and a cluster of round 0.02 ct diamonds.
I love slouchy bags like this. They're Bohemian, fun, and roomy enough to hold everything you need for a day out on the town. This one is made from soft suede—a perfect fabric for autumn and winter dressing.
This to from Vince looks great on its own with high-waisted pants or a skirt, but I also love styling it under a loose tee or with overalls. Unique and feminine, it's bound to be one of the most versatile pieces in your wardrobe.
These nubuck cowhide boots are classic, bound to match with just about any outfit and to transcend passing trends. They're pull-on too, making them easy to opt for when you're rushing out of the house.
This dress from Staud is perfect for your next holiday party, with its slinky fit, low back, and colorful crocheted flowers. Sexy yet elevated, it's sure to keep all eyes on you all night long.
Save the trouble of layering by opting for a piece that already comes layered. This top from Cinq à Sept channels the dark academia vibes of the autumn season, but its bralette lends the piece a subtle femininity to balance the look out.
A good maxi skirt is always bound to come in handy—especially a luxe black option like this one from Beaufille. It matches with everything from sweaters to bodysuits to tees, and can be worn in just about any weather.
In my opinion, a wide leg jean look never gets old, and this option from Khaite is made from high quality denim that's made to last for years to come.
It's so hard to find a going-out shirt in the winter that both looks sexy and keeps you (at least a little) warm. This top from Jacquemus does it all, with its cropped hem and its cutouts on the front and back.
Gabrielle Ulubay is an E-Commerce Writer at Marie Claire and writes about all things beauty, sexual wellness, and fashion. She's also written about sex, gender, and politics for publications like The New York Times, Bustle, and HuffPost Personal since 2018. She has worked extensively in the e-commerce and sales spaces since 2020, including two years at Drizly, where she developed an expertise in finding the best, highest quality goods and experiences money can buy. As a film school graduate, she loves all things media and can be found making art when she's not busy writing.
