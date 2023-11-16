Winter may not be the most universally beloved season, but it may just be the best one for fashion, in my opinion. With scarves, boots, pumps, hats, bags, and knits, it's the season with the most accessorizing potential. Plus, elements textures like knits, leather, and suede are staples of the season and undeniably delightful to wear. But when buying these items, it's best to invest in high-quality options that are made to last season after season. This way, you can spend money on fewer pieces over time, and you can focus on fashion that's made to be treasured for years to come.

Shopping for premium fashion can be expensive, though, which is why I'm over the moon about Shopbop's designer sale, which runs until November 17. The event includes discounts of up to 70 percent off on hundreds of items from designers like Staud, Jacquemus, MOTHER, and more. Below, some of my favorite items from the sale, spanning apparel and accessories for every occasion.

Jacquemus Le Bambidou Bag Was $1,680, Now $1,176 at Shopbop Channel your inner Barbie with this bright pink, fluffy bag from Jacquemus. It features an easy-to-use magnetic closure and a convenient card slot on the outside to boot.

Area Crystal Claw Poplin Button Down Shirt Visit Site Everybody needs a good button down shirt, and this one has an added flair: It features crystal and gold hardware around its collar, bringing an undeniably luxurious flair to any fit.

MOTHER The Jumper Sweater Was $475, Now $285 at Shopbop This sweater from Mother is made from an alpaca-wool blend, making it an optimal choice for staying warm all winter long. Plus, I love the fun wording on the front.

Ganni Graphic Cotton Halterneck Top Was $185, Now $111 at Shopbop I'm obsessed with halter top from Ganni, with its cozy knit fabric and its flirty open back. Wear it under a blazer during cold weather, or on its own once temperatures begin to rise.

Alexandre Birman Becca Sandals 100 Was $525, Now $315 at Shopbop These dainty sandals are made from 100 percent calfskin, so you can rest assured they'll be soft to the touch and that they'll last for years to come. They're also padded at the footbed, so you can dance in them all night long.

Adina Reyter 14k Super Tiny Solid Pave Triangle Necklace Was $398, Now $239 at Shopbop This triangle necklace adds a subtle touch of glamour to any outfit. It's made from premium 14k gold and a cluster of round 0.02 ct diamonds.

Staud Valentina Bucket Bag Was $395, Now $277 at Shopbop I love slouchy bags like this. They're Bohemian, fun, and roomy enough to hold everything you need for a day out on the town. This one is made from soft suede—a perfect fabric for autumn and winter dressing.

Vince Marble Crew Was $195, Now $98 at Shopbop This to from Vince looks great on its own with high-waisted pants or a skirt, but I also love styling it under a loose tee or with overalls. Unique and feminine, it's bound to be one of the most versatile pieces in your wardrobe.

Schutz Mackie Boots Was $218, Now $153 at Shopbop These nubuck cowhide boots are classic, bound to match with just about any outfit and to transcend passing trends. They're pull-on too, making them easy to opt for when you're rushing out of the house.

Staud Jacqueline Dress Was $450, Now $255 at Shopbop This dress from Staud is perfect for your next holiday party, with its slinky fit, low back, and colorful crocheted flowers. Sexy yet elevated, it's sure to keep all eyes on you all night long.

Cinq à Sept Connie Top Was $395, Now $237 at Shopbop Save the trouble of layering by opting for a piece that already comes layered. This top from Cinq à Sept channels the dark academia vibes of the autumn season, but its bralette lends the piece a subtle femininity to balance the look out.

Beaufille Minter Maxi Skirt Was $410, Now $287 at Shopbop A good maxi skirt is always bound to come in handy—especially a luxe black option like this one from Beaufille. It matches with everything from sweaters to bodysuits to tees, and can be worn in just about any weather.

Khaite Jackie Jeans Was $520, Now $312 at Shopbop In my opinion, a wide leg jean look never gets old, and this option from Khaite is made from high quality denim that's made to last for years to come.

Jacquemus Le Tshirt Espelho Was $460, Now $322 at Shopbop It's so hard to find a going-out shirt in the winter that both looks sexy and keeps you (at least a little) warm. This top from Jacquemus does it all, with its cropped hem and its cutouts on the front and back.