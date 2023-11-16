This Furry Jacquemus Bag Is the Perfect Winter Accessory—And It's In Shopbop's Designer Sale

Along with key investment pieces that are more than 70 percent off.

woman wearing a sweater
(Image credit: Tyler Joe)
By Gabrielle Ulubay
published

Winter may not be the most universally beloved season, but it may just be the best one for fashion, in my opinion. With scarves, boots, pumps, hats, bags, and knits, it's the season with the most accessorizing potential. Plus, elements textures like knits, leather, and suede are staples of the season and undeniably delightful to wear. But when buying these items, it's best to invest in high-quality options that are made to last season after season. This way, you can spend money on fewer pieces over time, and you can focus on fashion that's made to be treasured for years to come.

Shopping for premium fashion can be expensive, though, which is why I'm over the moon about Shopbop's designer sale, which runs until November 17. The event includes discounts of up to 70 percent off on hundreds of items from designers like Staud, Jacquemus, MOTHER, and more. Below, some of my favorite items from the sale, spanning apparel and accessories for every occasion.

Le Bambidou Bag
Jacquemus Le Bambidou Bag

Channel your inner Barbie with this bright pink, fluffy bag from Jacquemus. It features an easy-to-use magnetic closure and a convenient card slot on the outside to boot.

Crystal Claw Poplin Button Down Shirt
Area Crystal Claw Poplin Button Down Shirt

Everybody needs a good button down shirt, and this one has an added flair: It features crystal and gold hardware around its collar, bringing an undeniably luxurious flair to any fit.

The Jumper Sweater
MOTHER The Jumper Sweater

This sweater from Mother is made from an alpaca-wool blend, making it an optimal choice for staying warm all winter long. Plus, I love the fun wording on the front.

Graphic Cotton Halterneck Top
Ganni Graphic Cotton Halterneck Top

I'm obsessed with halter top from Ganni, with its cozy knit fabric and its flirty open back. Wear it under a blazer during cold weather, or on its own once temperatures begin to rise.

Becca Sandals 100
Alexandre Birman Becca Sandals 100

These dainty sandals are made from 100 percent calfskin, so you can rest assured they'll be soft to the touch and that they'll last for years to come. They're also padded at the footbed, so you can dance in them all night long.

14k Super Tiny Solid Pave Triangle Necklace
Adina Reyter 14k Super Tiny Solid Pave Triangle Necklace

This triangle necklace adds a subtle touch of glamour to any outfit. It's made from premium 14k gold and a cluster of round 0.02 ct diamonds.

Valentina Bucket Bag
Staud Valentina Bucket Bag

I love slouchy bags like this. They're Bohemian, fun, and roomy enough to hold everything you need for a day out on the town. This one is made from soft suede—a perfect fabric for autumn and winter dressing.

Marble Crew
Vince Marble Crew

This to from Vince looks great on its own with high-waisted pants or a skirt, but I also love styling it under a loose tee or with overalls. Unique and feminine, it's bound to be one of the most versatile pieces in your wardrobe.

Mackie Boots
Schutz Mackie Boots

These nubuck cowhide boots are classic, bound to match with just about any outfit and to transcend passing trends. They're pull-on too, making them easy to opt for when you're rushing out of the house.

Jacqueline Dress
Staud Jacqueline Dress

This dress from Staud is perfect for your next holiday party, with its slinky fit, low back, and colorful crocheted flowers. Sexy yet elevated, it's sure to keep all eyes on you all night long.

Connie Top
Cinq à Sept Connie Top

Save the trouble of layering by opting for a piece that already comes layered. This top from Cinq à Sept channels the dark academia vibes of the autumn season, but its bralette lends the piece a subtle femininity to balance the look out.

Minter Maxi Skirt
Beaufille Minter Maxi Skirt

A good maxi skirt is always bound to come in handy—especially a luxe black option like this one from Beaufille. It matches with everything from sweaters to bodysuits to tees, and can be worn in just about any weather.

Jackie Jeans
Khaite Jackie Jeans

In my opinion, a wide leg jean look never gets old, and this option from Khaite is made from high quality denim that's made to last for years to come.

Le Tshirt Espelho
Jacquemus Le Tshirt Espelho

It's so hard to find a going-out shirt in the winter that both looks sexy and keeps you (at least a little) warm. This top from Jacquemus does it all, with its cropped hem and its cutouts on the front and back.

Hollis Earrings
Jennifer Behr Hollis Earrings

These earrings, made from 18k gold plated brass, are ideal for holiday parties—they even look like little holiday bows! And with their gemstone teardrop design, they lend an element of subtle drama to any winter look.

E-Commerce Writer

