My New Year’s Resolution Is to Shop Smarter—These Are the 30 Products That Are Making the Cut

Most Coveted is a new shopping series sharing our editors’ curation of the must-know items they can’t stop thinking about.

Happy New Year—it’s a new dawn, it’s a new day, and I’m feeling like a whole new person. Now, I may sound like a broken record every January, but this year I’ve decided to really push out of my comfort zone and make some changes. Whether this includes changing small things such as starting fresh with an updated daily journal or bigger moves like incorporating denim back into my wardrobe (I’ve sworn off jeans for a few seasons now), I’ve spent the first few weeks of the year literally behind a screen shopping.

If you’re also succumbing to the “new year, new me” mantra or just looking for a little change to your everyday routine, take a page from my book with these 30 products I’ve already bought over the course of the last few weeks.

(opens in new tab) Totême Scarf-Neckline Felt Jacket $970 at MATCHESFASHION (opens in new tab) I finally caved and sent the viral Totême scarf jacket to checkout as soon as it came back in stock. This, like all the brand’s pieces, will be a staple for years to come.

Paula’s Choice Clinical 1% Retinol Treatment $62 (opens in new tab) at Sephora (opens in new tab) The time is now to introduce retinol into my skincare routine.

(opens in new tab) Melissa Joy Manning 14-Karat Gold Hoop Earrings $100 at Net-a-Porter (opens in new tab) These intricate earrings are handcrafted from recycled 14-karat gold in a delicate round

(opens in new tab) Skims Fits Everybody Set $54 at Skims (opens in new tab) I have now fully converted my entire lingerie collection to Skims. Drastic? Perhaps. But I am done with wires and padding, and you don’t have to be part of the #smallboobgang to wear these daily.

(opens in new tab) One Skin OS-01 Topical Supplement Face (Travel Size) $40 at OneSkin (opens in new tab) One Skin’s skin longevity face treatment is always one I top up on every year. And the new limited-edition travel size is just what I need to lunge around the city with.

(opens in new tab) Acne Studios Brown Wool Scarf $150 at SSENSE (opens in new tab) A more simplified version of the infamous checked scarf to add to my collection.

(opens in new tab) Uniqlo Extra Fine Cotton Broadcloth Long-Sleeve Shirt $40 at Uniqlo (opens in new tab) I love the way the men’s Oxford button-down falls on my hourglass figure, so I’ve ordered this Uniqlo one in multiples.

(opens in new tab) Veja Recife Logo Sneaker $185 at Nordstrom (opens in new tab) Buying more consciously is part of my 2023 goal, and Veja’s ethos speaks volumes to that. I’ve just added the Velcro-strap pair to my basket.

(opens in new tab) Roxanne First Zodiac 9-Karat Gold Moonstone Necklace $490 at Net-a-Porter (opens in new tab) Cast from nine-karat gold with a square-shaped moonstone, this Rozanne First pendant is detailed with a zodiac sign in the center.

Hourglass Vanish Blush Stick $46 (opens in new tab) at Sephora (opens in new tab) I’m taking a more pared-back approach to my everyday glam. This cream blush in a muted brown to also double as a light contour.

(opens in new tab) Tod’s Women’s City Gommino Drivers $595 at Bloomingdale’s (opens in new tab) These are the comfiest loafers I have ever worn.

(opens in new tab) Gisou Honey Infused Hair Mask $57 at Sephora (opens in new tab) This mask is enriched with Mirsalehi Honey to repair dry hair and help prevent split ends—need I say more?

Babaton Contour Muscle Bodysuit $48 at Aritzia (opens in new tab) Tucked into jeans, this bodysuit makes the ultimate casual ‘fit.

(opens in new tab) A.P.C. Black Demi-Lune Card Holder Was $120, Now $78 at SSENSE (opens in new tab) Another year, another card holder. This year I’ve gone for a black leather one from chic Parisian brand A.P.C.

(opens in new tab) Agolde High-Rise Tapered Organic Jeans Was $200, Now $120 at Net-a-Porter (opens in new tab) This would be my second pair of jeans. I’m going in slowly with light washes first.

(opens in new tab) Eyebuydirect Resonance Square Black Eyeglasses $70 at Eyebuydirect (opens in new tab) With a minimalist design, these eyeglasses have modern metal frames and are finished with elegant tortoiseshell arms.

(opens in new tab) Foreo Bear Mini $165 at Foreo (opens in new tab) $219 (opens in new tab) at dermstore (opens in new tab) $219 (opens in new tab) at dermstore (opens in new tab) Designed to help target initial signs of aging and prevent early fine lines, I incorporated the Foreo Bear Mini into my skincare routine literally on January 1.

The Ordinary Multi-Peptide Lash and Brow Serum $14.50 (opens in new tab) at Sephora (opens in new tab) Formulated with growth peptides this serum will keep my lashes and brown tamed and in place.

(opens in new tab) Fear of God Essentials Logo-Flocked Cotton-Jersey Polo Shirt $70 at Mr Porter (opens in new tab) Comfort clothing is basically a given at this point, so why not add another Fear of God Essentials piece to the growing collection?

(opens in new tab) Sweaty Betty Power High-Waisted Workout Leggings $100 at Sweaty Betty (opens in new tab) Bum-sculpting leggings to kick-start my new-year fitness goals.

(opens in new tab) Nurse Jamie NuLips RX Moisturizing Lip Balm + Exfoliating Brush $26 at Dermstore (opens in new tab) With an exfoliating lip brush, this all-natural lip balm will make sure my lips stay plump as ever.

(opens in new tab) Boden Perfect Cotton T-Shirt $30 at Boden (opens in new tab) Who doesn’t love a classic striped sailor moment?

Pearlory Pearl Tarnish Free Chain Bracelet $26 at Pearlory (opens in new tab) This pearl bracelet is made with 18K gold plated tarnish-free materials, making it one that’ll last the test of time.

(opens in new tab) Hunter Original Play Rain Bootie $110 at Nordstrom (opens in new tab) January means rain, and Hunter is the OG boot brand to help combat those wet city streets.

(opens in new tab) Everlane The Confetti Cardigan $165 at Everlane (opens in new tab) This oversize cardigan is crafted from merino wool and finished with specks of color.

(opens in new tab) Mixbook Instagram Calendar $40 at Mixbook (opens in new tab) What better way to ring in the new year than a new personalized calendar.

Beats Fit Pro x Kim Kardashian $179.95 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) The classic Beats headphones but with the Kim K aesthetic, these noise canceling headphones go seamlessly with my neutral color palette.

(opens in new tab) H&M Ribbed Socks $10 at H&M (opens in new tab) Rib-knit socks in a soft cotton blend, I’ll take the lot!

(opens in new tab) Talkspace Therapy App From $276 at Talkspace (opens in new tab) I’m prioritizing my mental health this year and with Talkspace’s therapy services make sure someone is always available to listen.