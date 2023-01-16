My New Year’s Resolution Is to Shop Smarter—These Are the 30 Products That Are Making the Cut

Most Coveted is a new shopping series sharing our editors’ curation of the must-know items they can’t stop thinking about.
Happy New Year—it’s a new dawn, it’s a new day, and I’m feeling like a whole new person. Now, I may sound like a broken record every January, but this year I’ve decided to really push out of my comfort zone and make some changes. Whether this includes changing small things such as starting fresh with an updated daily journal or bigger moves like incorporating denim back into my wardrobe (I’ve sworn off jeans for a few seasons now), I’ve spent the first few weeks of the year literally behind a screen shopping.
If you’re also succumbing to the “new year, new me” mantra or just looking for a little change to your everyday routine, take a page from my book with these 30 products I’ve already bought over the course of the last few weeks.
I finally caved and sent the viral Totême scarf jacket to checkout as soon as it came back in stock. This, like all the brand’s pieces, will be a staple for years to come.
The time is now to introduce retinol into my skincare routine.
These intricate earrings are handcrafted from recycled 14-karat gold in a delicate round
I have now fully converted my entire lingerie collection to Skims. Drastic? Perhaps. But I am done with wires and padding, and you don’t have to be part of the #smallboobgang to wear these daily.
One Skin’s skin longevity face treatment is always one I top up on every year. And the new limited-edition travel size is just what I need to lunge around the city with.
A more simplified version of the infamous checked scarf to add to my collection.
I love the way the men’s Oxford button-down falls on my hourglass figure, so I’ve ordered this Uniqlo one in multiples.
Buying more consciously is part of my 2023 goal, and Veja’s ethos speaks volumes to that. I’ve just added the Velcro-strap pair to my basket.
Cast from nine-karat gold with a square-shaped moonstone, this Rozanne First pendant is detailed with a zodiac sign in the center.
I’m taking a more pared-back approach to my everyday glam. This cream blush in a muted brown to also double as a light contour.
These are the comfiest loafers I have ever worn.
This mask is enriched with Mirsalehi Honey to repair dry hair and help prevent split ends—need I say more?
Another year, another card holder. This year I’ve gone for a black leather one from chic Parisian brand A.P.C.
This would be my second pair of jeans. I’m going in slowly with light washes first.
With a minimalist design, these eyeglasses have modern metal frames and are finished with elegant tortoiseshell arms.
Designed to help target initial signs of aging and prevent early fine lines, I incorporated the Foreo Bear Mini into my skincare routine literally on January 1.
Formulated with growth peptides this serum will keep my lashes and brown tamed and in place.
Comfort clothing is basically a given at this point, so why not add another Fear of God Essentials piece to the growing collection?
Bum-sculpting leggings to kick-start my new-year fitness goals.
With an exfoliating lip brush, this all-natural lip balm will make sure my lips stay plump as ever.
This pearl bracelet is made with 18K gold plated tarnish-free materials, making it one that’ll last the test of time.
January means rain, and Hunter is the OG boot brand to help combat those wet city streets.
This oversize cardigan is crafted from merino wool and finished with specks of color.
What better way to ring in the new year than a new personalized calendar.
The classic Beats headphones but with the Kim K aesthetic, these noise canceling headphones go seamlessly with my neutral color palette.
I’m prioritizing my mental health this year and with Talkspace’s therapy services make sure someone is always available to listen.