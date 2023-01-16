My New Year’s Resolution Is to Shop Smarter—These Are the 30 Products That Are Making the Cut

Let the clear-out commence.

MC
(Image credit: Humaa Hussain)
Humaa Hussain
By Humaa Hussain
published

Most Coveted is a new shopping series sharing our editors’ curation of the must-know items they can’t stop thinking about.

Happy New Year—it’s a new dawn, it’s a new day, and I’m feeling like a whole new person. Now, I may sound like a broken record every January, but this year I’ve decided to really push out of my comfort zone and make some changes. Whether this includes changing small things such as starting fresh with an updated daily journal or bigger moves like incorporating denim back into my wardrobe (I’ve sworn off jeans for a few seasons now), I’ve spent the first few weeks of the year literally behind a screen shopping.

If you’re also succumbing to the “new year, new me” mantra or just looking for a little change to your everyday routine, take a page from my book with these 30 products I’ve already bought over the course of the last few weeks.

 (opens in new tab)
Totême Scarf-Neckline Felt Jacket

I finally caved and sent the viral Totême scarf jacket to checkout as soon as it came back in stock. This, like all the brand’s pieces, will be a staple for years to come.

Paula’s Choice Clinical 1% Retinol Treatment

The time is now to introduce retinol into my skincare routine.

 (opens in new tab)
Melissa Joy Manning 14-Karat Gold Hoop Earrings

These intricate earrings are handcrafted from recycled 14-karat gold in a delicate round 

 (opens in new tab)
Skims Fits Everybody Set

I have now fully converted my entire lingerie collection to Skims. Drastic? Perhaps. But I am done with wires and padding, and you don’t have to be part of the #smallboobgang to wear these daily.

 (opens in new tab)
One Skin OS-01 Topical Supplement Face (Travel Size)

One Skin’s skin longevity face treatment is always one I top up on every year. And the new limited-edition travel size is just what I need to lunge around the city with.

 (opens in new tab)
Acne Studios Brown Wool Scarf

A more simplified version of the infamous checked scarf to add to my collection.

 (opens in new tab)
Uniqlo Extra Fine Cotton Broadcloth Long-Sleeve Shirt

I love the way the men’s Oxford button-down falls on my hourglass figure, so I’ve ordered this Uniqlo one in multiples.

 (opens in new tab)
Veja Recife Logo Sneaker

Buying more consciously is part of my 2023 goal, and Veja’s ethos speaks volumes to that. I’ve just added the Velcro-strap pair to my basket.

 (opens in new tab)
Roxanne First Zodiac 9-Karat Gold Moonstone Necklace

Cast from nine-karat gold with a square-shaped moonstone, this Rozanne First pendant is detailed with a zodiac sign in the center.

Hourglass Vanish Blush Stick

I’m taking a more pared-back approach to my everyday glam. This cream blush in a muted brown to also double as a light contour.

 (opens in new tab)
Tod’s Women’s City Gommino Drivers

These are the comfiest loafers I have ever worn.

 (opens in new tab)
Gisou Honey Infused Hair Mask

This mask is enriched with Mirsalehi Honey to repair dry hair and help prevent split ends—need I say more?
Babaton Contour Muscle Bodysuit

Tucked into jeans, this bodysuit makes the ultimate casual ‘fit.

 (opens in new tab)
A.P.C. Black Demi-Lune Card Holder

Another year, another card holder. This year I’ve gone for a black leather one from chic Parisian brand A.P.C. 

 (opens in new tab)
Agolde High-Rise Tapered Organic Jeans

This would be my second pair of jeans. I’m going in slowly with light washes first.

 (opens in new tab)
Eyebuydirect Resonance Square Black Eyeglasses

With a minimalist design, these eyeglasses have modern metal frames and are finished with elegant tortoiseshell arms.

 (opens in new tab)
Foreo Bear Mini

Designed to help target initial signs of aging and prevent early fine lines, I incorporated the Foreo Bear Mini into my skincare routine literally on January 1.

The Ordinary Multi-Peptide Lash and Brow Serum

Formulated with growth peptides this serum will keep my lashes and brown tamed and in place.

 (opens in new tab)
Fear of God Essentials Logo-Flocked Cotton-Jersey Polo Shirt

Comfort clothing is basically a given at this point, so why not add another Fear of God Essentials piece to the growing collection?

 (opens in new tab)
Sweaty Betty Power High-Waisted Workout Leggings

Bum-sculpting leggings to kick-start my new-year fitness goals.

 (opens in new tab)
Nurse Jamie NuLips RX Moisturizing Lip Balm + Exfoliating Brush

With an exfoliating lip brush, this all-natural lip balm will make sure my lips stay plump as ever.

 (opens in new tab)
Boden Perfect Cotton T-Shirt

Who doesn’t love a classic striped sailor moment?
Pearlory Pearl Tarnish Free Chain Bracelet

This pearl bracelet is made with 18K gold plated tarnish-free materials, making it one that’ll last the test of time.

 (opens in new tab)
Hunter Original Play Rain Bootie

January means rain, and Hunter is the OG boot brand to help combat those wet city streets.

 (opens in new tab)
Everlane The Confetti Cardigan

This oversize cardigan is crafted from merino wool and finished with specks of color.

 (opens in new tab)
Mixbook Instagram Calendar

What better way to ring in the new year than a new personalized calendar.

Beats Fit Pro x Kim Kardashian

The classic Beats headphones but with the Kim K aesthetic, these noise canceling headphones go seamlessly with my neutral color palette.

 (opens in new tab)
H&M Ribbed Socks

Rib-knit socks in a soft cotton blend, I’ll take the lot! 

 (opens in new tab)
Talkspace Therapy App

I’m prioritizing my mental health this year and with Talkspace’s therapy services make sure someone is always available to listen.

 (opens in new tab)
Boden Cropped Cord Jacket

This cotton-blend jacket is finished with full-length sleeves, a functional cuff placket, and button fastenings at the front.