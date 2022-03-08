The Bag Trends of Fall 2022 to Reach For

Grab hold. These are the handbags to get excited about.

models carrying handbags for fall 2022
(Image credit: Ulla Johnson, Bottega Veneta, Gabriela Hearst)
Practical handbags will reign king for fall 2022, meaning you don't have to sacrifice utility in the name of fashion. Woven fabrics and geometric prints drive home the industry's widespread embrace of craftsmanship, while modern interpretations of old standbys—like crossbody bags and backpack styles—mean you can ditch those teeny tiny micro-purses (or keep them on reserve for a night on the town). Ahead, the styles to start shopping now.

Front and Center

These bags have more than just your basic flap. Snaps, buckles, and gold logo closures give these handbags some vintage appeal. 

(Image credit: Jil Sander, Bottega Veneta, Salvatore Ferragamo)

Saint Laurent Carré Bag

Strathberry Box Crescent Bag

A.P.C. Grace Shoulder Bag

Tons of Texture

A sought-after summer style, woven bags can carry you through the colder seasons, too. Equal parts earthy and cool, their neutral palette will seamlessly pair with all of your wardrobe basics.

(Image credit: Tod's, Altuzarra, Salvatore Ferragamo)

Loeffler Randall Bag

Bembien Bag

Mehry Mu Bag

Go Graphic

With geometric designs and all-over prints, these purses are akin to carrying a piece of artwork.

(Image credit: Prada, Fendi, Gabriela Hearst)

MCM Bag

Valextra Bag

Etro Tote

Strap Happy

For fall, elongated straps add a sophisticated feel, without adding fuss. Multiple straps also add versatility. Wear them shoulder style, crossbody, or held by hand.

(Image credit: Jil Sander, Proenza Schouler, Peter Do)

Alexander McQueen Bag

Ganni Bag

Loewe Hammock Bag

Elevated Backpacks

(Image credit: Ulla Johnson, Altuzarra, Gabriela Hearst)

Backpacks are not novel, but this season designers are upping the ante with luxe fabrications and hybrid backpack styles that pack a punch. 

Salvatore Ferragamo Backpack

Saint Laurent Backpack

Paul Smith Backpack

Sara Holzman
Sara Holzman

Sara Holzman is the Style Editor at Marie Claire, covering runway trends and tracking down the latest finds to buy and wear. When she’s not writing about fashion, she pens about the best places to jet-off to.

