Practical handbags will reign king for fall 2022, meaning you don't have to sacrifice utility in the name of fashion. Woven fabrics and geometric prints drive home the industry's widespread embrace of craftsmanship, while modern interpretations of old standbys—like crossbody bags and backpack styles—mean you can ditch those teeny tiny micro-purses (or keep them on reserve for a night on the town). Ahead, the styles to start shopping now.

Front and Center

These bags have more than just your basic flap. Snaps, buckles, and gold logo closures give these handbags some vintage appeal.

(Image credit: Jil Sander, Bottega Veneta, Salvatore Ferragamo)

Tons of Texture

A sought-after summer style, woven bags can carry you through the colder seasons, too. Equal parts earthy and cool, their neutral palette will seamlessly pair with all of your wardrobe basics.

(Image credit: Tod's, Altuzarra, Salvatore Ferragamo)

Go Graphic

With geometric designs and all-over prints, these purses are akin to carrying a piece of artwork.

(Image credit: Prada, Fendi, Gabriela Hearst)

Strap Happy

For fall, elongated straps add a sophisticated feel, without adding fuss. Multiple straps also add versatility. Wear them shoulder style, crossbody, or held by hand.

(Image credit: Jil Sander, Proenza Schouler, Peter Do)

Elevated Backpacks

(Image credit: Ulla Johnson, Altuzarra, Gabriela Hearst)

Backpacks are not novel, but this season designers are upping the ante with luxe fabrications and hybrid backpack styles that pack a punch.