models wearing earrings and rings on the runway
(Image credit: Chloé, Ulla Johnson, Christian Dior)
Sara Holzman
The power of jewelry to symbolize traditions and mark life milestones is palpable. On the fall 2022 runways, no look was complete without a personalized touch via accoutrements like bracelets, necklaces, and rings. From bold chain-link necklaces to layered stacks of bangles, here's what will pepper the jewelry-sphere for fall 2022.

The Charmed Life

From bauble bracelets at Ulla Johnson to miniature sized purses clipped onto clothes at Fendi, these charms can serve as symbols of protection and keepsakes for good luck. 

trends

Jil Sander, Fendi, Ulla Johnson

(Image credit: Jil Sander, Fendi, Ulla Johnson)

Zara Charm Necklace

Brinker & Eliza Lucky Charms Necklace

Ben-Amun Multi-Charm Necklace

Brigade of Bangles

Bangles are the bracelet of choice for fall, ranging from au natural to edgy. Stack yours in a layer à la Saint Laurent or let a standout silver or gold piece become the star of the show.

trends

Saint Laurent, Jil Sander, Chloé

(Image credit: Saint Laurent, Jil Sander, Chloé)

Nest Bracelet

Alighieri Bracelet

Neptune Bracelet

Chain Reaction

Frame your face with an oversized chain link necklace that will add a dose of drama without overpowering your look.

trends

Chloé, Off-White

(Image credit: Chloé, Off-White)

Alexis Bittar Gold Plated Necklace

Fallon Gold Chain

Gas Bijoux Chain and Gemstone Necklace

Pearls of Wisdom

Pearls don't have to read precious. Reimagined as chokers and oversized studs, the timeless gem also has Gen Z appeal.

trends

Tory Burch, Versace, Dior

(Image credit: Tory Burch, Versace, Christian Dior)

Lele Sadoughi Bracelet

Missoma Bracelet

Cult Gaia Bracelet

Flower Power

Pre-dating jewelry, flowers were often worn as decor. Equal parts delicate and quirky, a range of fully bloomed florals were a mainstay on the fall runways.

trends

Saint Laurent, Ulla Johnson, Brandon Maxwell

(Image credit: Saint Laurent, Ulla Johnson, Brandon Maxwell)

Bea Bongiasca Earrings

Marni Floral Brooch

Kate Spade New York

