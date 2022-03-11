The Jewelry Trends for Fall 2022, Straight From the Runways
Add these gems to your jewelry box.
The power of jewelry to symbolize traditions and mark life milestones is palpable. On the fall 2022 runways, no look was complete without a personalized touch via accoutrements like bracelets, necklaces, and rings. From bold chain-link necklaces to layered stacks of bangles, here's what will pepper the jewelry-sphere for fall 2022.
The Charmed Life
From bauble bracelets at Ulla Johnson to miniature sized purses clipped onto clothes at Fendi, these charms can serve as symbols of protection and keepsakes for good luck.
Brigade of Bangles
Bangles are the bracelet of choice for fall, ranging from au natural to edgy. Stack yours in a layer à la Saint Laurent or let a standout silver or gold piece become the star of the show.
Chain Reaction
Frame your face with an oversized chain link necklace that will add a dose of drama without overpowering your look.
Pearls of Wisdom
Pearls don't have to read precious. Reimagined as chokers and oversized studs, the timeless gem also has Gen Z appeal.
Flower Power
Pre-dating jewelry, flowers were often worn as decor. Equal parts delicate and quirky, a range of fully bloomed florals were a mainstay on the fall runways.
Sara Holzman is the Style Editor at Marie Claire, covering runway trends and tracking down the latest finds to buy and wear. When she’s not writing about fashion, she pens about the best places to jet-off to.
