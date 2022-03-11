The power of jewelry to symbolize traditions and mark life milestones is palpable. On the fall 2022 runways, no look was complete without a personalized touch via accoutrements like bracelets, necklaces, and rings. From bold chain-link necklaces to layered stacks of bangles, here's what will pepper the jewelry-sphere for fall 2022.

The Charmed Life

From bauble bracelets at Ulla Johnson to miniature sized purses clipped onto clothes at Fendi, these charms can serve as symbols of protection and keepsakes for good luck.

Jil Sander, Fendi, Ulla Johnson (Image credit: Jil Sander, Fendi, Ulla Johnson)

Brigade of Bangles

Bangles are the bracelet of choice for fall, ranging from au natural to edgy. Stack yours in a layer à la Saint Laurent or let a standout silver or gold piece become the star of the show.

Saint Laurent, Jil Sander, Chloé (Image credit: Saint Laurent, Jil Sander, Chloé)

Chain Reaction

Frame your face with an oversized chain link necklace that will add a dose of drama without overpowering your look.

Chloé, Off-White (Image credit: Chloé, Off-White)

Pearls of Wisdom

Pearls don't have to read precious. Reimagined as chokers and oversized studs, the timeless gem also has Gen Z appeal.

Tory Burch, Versace, Dior (Image credit: Tory Burch, Versace, Christian Dior)

Flower Power

Pre-dating jewelry, flowers were often worn as decor. Equal parts delicate and quirky, a range of fully bloomed florals were a mainstay on the fall runways.