Integrating spring trends from the runway into your daily outfits isn't always feasible. (Most office dress codes presumably don't allow itty-bitty hot pants or lofty platform heels.) Spring 2024's color trends, however, are ripe with real world possibility. This season's color palette is subdued and lightly saturated, consisting of muted pastels and neutrals that lend themselves to everyday wear. It's easy to imagine yourself in Carolina Herrera's stark white button-down shirts and Altuzarra's mellow yellow trench coats, for instance.

Spring's shades are a noticeable departure from Barbiecore's hot pink trend and the electric limes of seasons past, WGSN head of color Urangoo Samba tells Marie Claire. "We found that pastels—such as lilac, butter yellow, and glacial blue—led [spring 2024's] color levels to replace dopamine brights," she says, citing data gathered through the trend forecasting company's color analysis tools.

A scrumptious, soft butter yellow top coat from Altuzarra's Spring/Summer 2024 showing. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Nevertheless, there are moments of vibrancy: Samba specifically references a shade WGSN has dubbed "Apricot Crush, a refreshing, energetic, and rejuvenating orange." In spite of its bright nature, the color analyst finds that the sherbert shade is relatively easy to style. "With its high saturation and mid-lightness, the orange has an extremely wearable quality," she explains. A pair of slingback heels or linen pants in the fruity shade can bring an as-needed pop of color.

With insight from Samba, Caroline Maguire, fashion director at Shopbop, and Marie Claire editors' own runway expertise, read on for a comprehensive breakdown of spring 2024's standout color trends.

Glacial Blue

Soft icy blues seen across runways from Eckhaus Latta, Fendi, Dries Van Noten, and Bottega Veneta. (Image credit: Future)

"From the runway to street style, you'll be seeing shades of light blue making a splash this spring," Maguire of Shopbop reports. "Think classic nautical stripes, chic baby blue suits, and even tie-dye for a more bohemian vibe." Speaking of the color's presence on the runway: Bottega Veneta honored its ethos of high-level craftsmanship with pops of light blue peek out under fringed gowns, and Fendi kept it simple with sleek slip dresses and cutout styles.

"Powdered blues will prevail due to their gender-inclusive and trans-seasonal appeal," Samba explains. The color, she adds, speaks to shoppers' desire for "soft optimism in times of uncertainty and desire for comfort through nostalgia." Baby blue does, after all, possess a certain innocence.

Charcoal Gray

Ferragamo, Prada, Blumarine, Bottega Veneta, and Altuzarra showcase the dynamic appeal of cloudy grays. (Image credit: Future)

Fashion hasn't always been kind to gray. Editors have historically labeled the sooty shade as dull, boring, and, when worn in a monochrome groutfit, a cardinal sin. But spring 2024 comes to the color's defense, presenting it as sharp and more dynamic than one might think. Brandon Maxwell's billowing ball gown skirts, Prada's striped suits, and Ferragamo's heathered minidress are some of the strongest examples.

Apricot Crush

How refreshing! Erdem, Fendi, Emilia Wickstead, and Marni’s used orange as a fresh palette cleanser. (Image credit: Future)

For a youthful alternative to pastels, Samba recommends sampling "Apricot Crush." "Its color level makes it an extremely versatile shade," she says. The sunset hue is a natural fit for eveningwear, appearing with delicate lace details and sensual satins at Stella McCartney and Roksanda.

It's fitting for more casual occasions, too. Loewe's sherbert-hued cardigan and Marni's kitten-heeled boots are prime examples of the orange done in more relaxed silhouettes.

Butter Yellow

A selection of soft yellow looks you could spread on toast from Tod’s, Bottega Veneta, Carolina Herrera, Jacquemus, and Altuzarra. (Image credit: Future)

Some hues have an effect you don't need to overthink. "Yellow is a great way to bring sunshine into your wardrobe," Maguire says. The shade is practically synonymous with spring, matching the tulips, daffodils, and forsythia bushes that sprout at the advent of the season.

At Altuzarra, Bottega Veneta, Loewe, and Jacquemus, yellow top coats, midi dresses, and rompers were so light that the color almost became cream. "Ulla Johnson and 3.1 Philip Lim took a strong liking to this hue, too" the Shopbop expert adds, referencing the lacey slip dresses and relaxed, three-piece suiting seen in their showings.

Stark White

Crisp white day dresses—seen at Altuzarra, Courrèges, and Carolina Herrera—are an undeniable spring standout. (Image credit: Future)

Bright white is a perennial classic in the warm-weather months, and spring 2024 give the crisp tone its due. Carolina Herrera showcased starched button-down shirts and day dresses; Gucci and Courrèges presented flirty minis in the snowy shade; and New York City newcomer FFORME offered breezy monochrome separates. It also has an undeniable presence in footwear: "The classic white sneaker is still holding its own as a must-have for spring fashion," Maguire says.

The stark hue works as complementary styling accent in addition to an all-out moment. "Picture this: an all-black outfit instantly elevated with a sharp white blazer or sleek black trousers paired with a crisp white button-down, seamlessly taking you from office hours to cocktail hour," the Shopbop expert describes.

Pale Lilac

Lovely lavender looks arrived at Molly Goddard, Nina Ricci, and Carolina Herrera, and more. (Image credit: Future)

Perhaps the most demonstrative of spring's pastel takeover were the muted purples across New York City, London, Milan, and Paris. Carolina Herrera unveiled silky slip dresses and coordinating sweater separates in the shade, while Michael Kors Collection featured a nipped-in trench. Courrèges' mock-neck gowns in light lavender were subtle in their color saturation but striking in their silhouettes.

A relaxed day dress—like the tiered midi ahead—captures the soft quality of the pastel. For adventurous dressers, 3.1 Phillip Lim's light purple mesh flats offer a bit more oomph.

Meet the Experts

Urangoo Samba Social Links Navigation Head of Color at WGSN Urangoo Samba is the Head of Color at WGSN. She leads WGSN Color team to create world-class insight and analysis across interiors, beauty, fashion and consumer tech industries to ensure success across all market levels.

Caroline Maguire Social Links Navigation Fashion Director at Shopbop As Shopbop Fashion Director, Caroline Maguire brings her signature style, keen eye, and over 15 years of industry experience to the role. Since joining the organization in April 2016, Caroline has partnered closely with creative, buying, PR, and marketing team members to determine fashion direction across the company. She also serves as Shopbop’s primary brand ambassador in press interviews and media appearances, and delivers key style takeaways to the customer in creative onsite editorials.