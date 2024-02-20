For a Vibe Reset, Wear Fringe This Spring

This movement-friendly detail can change an entire look.

A graphic of the fringe trend 2024 featuring fringe items in street style outfits and on the runways.
(Image credit: Future)
Emma Childs
By Emma Childs
published

This month, New York Fashion Week street style turned into a full-on fringe fest. Guests trekked across the city in a living, breathing tutorial on how to wear fringe: journeying from one show to the next with colorful ribbons, free-flowing leather straps, and thin tiers of threads waving in the February breeze.

Their outfits were a 2024 trend alert: fringe is poised to take over. It’s always been a versatile, vibe-setting detail, whether showing up as Western-inspired suede strips on the back of a leather jacket, or disco metallic trim on a miniskirt. But in the Spring/Summer 2024 collections, designers flexed the full range of fringe’s possibilities. On Bottega Veneta's runway last September, models walked in all sorts of flouncy pieces made to move: leather two-piece sets with feathered trim, ball gowns boasting hems of shredded straw, and woven gowns covered in cheerful pom-poms. Prada also held fringe as a focal point, sending out skirts adorned with grommet-punched fringe and belts embellished with metallic strips reminiscent of party curtain decorations.

fringe trend 2024 on woman at new york fashion week fall winter 2024

Done in loose threads, leather strips, and flingy crochet, fringe was a standout street style trend at NYFW F/W '24.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Even more designers in their spring lineups offered everything from floor-dusting car wash hems to shredded denim that sways in the wind. As an ode to the dynamic detail, Marie Claire broke down seven fresh ways of wearing fringe according to the runways. Keep scrolling to discover movement-friendly pieces ranging from mirror-ball trim that'll command the dance floor to free-hanging crochet with laid back vacation energy.

Arts and Crafts

the fringe trend seen on Alexander McQueen, Prada, Bottega Veneta's spring/summer 2024 runways

Quality crafted fringe seen on Alexander McQueen, Prada, Bottega Veneta's Spring/Summer 2024 runways.

(Image credit: Alexander McQueen, Prada, Bottega Veneta)

A core component of 2024's fringe trend is a craftsmanship-forward approach that manifests in novel fabrications, as seen at Alexander McQueen, Prada, and Bottega Veneta. Instead of snagging just about any piece adorned with trim, keep an eye out for styles that incorporate the detail with artful intention. Try ribbons banded together to create an unexpected textile, or yarn woven into hanging macrame tassels.

Dumpling Small fringed leather crossbody bag
Jil Sander Dumpling Small Fringed Leather Crossbody Bag

Farm Rio Fringed Floral-Print Satin Midi Skirt
Farm Rio Fringed Floral-Print Satin Midi Skirt

Paquerette Stitched Fringe Shirt
Bode Paquerette Stitched Fringe Shirt

Party Trim

the fringe trend seen on Paco Rabanne, Gucci, Givenchy's runways

High-shine fringe seen in Paco Rabanne, Gucci, Givenchy's Spring/Summer 2024 runways.

(Image credit: Paco Rabanne, Gucci, Givenchy)

High-shine fringe—seen at Gucci, Paco Rabanne, Givenchy, and many others—is a detail that demands a cocktail (or at least some sort of celebratory beverage). For an upcoming wedding reception or date night, try a mini dress adorned with disco trim or swinging accessories.

Disc-Fringe Halter Minidress
Liv Foster Disc-Fringe Halter Minidress

Firework Earrings
Brinker & Eliza Firework Earrings

Estel Small Fringe Embellished Top-Handle Bag
Estel Small Fringe Embellished Top-Handle Bag

Wild, Wild West

the fringe trend seen on Roberto Cavalli, Erdem, Coach's spring/summer 2024 runways

Roberto Cavalli, Erdem, and Coach took inspiration from the wild, wild west in their Spring/Summer 2024 collections.

(Image credit: Roberto Cavalli, Erdem, Coach)

Western trimmings were a classic way for designers to work fringe into their Spring/Summer 2024 lineups—and they were a recurring presence in New York Fashion Week street style. These ranged from crossbody bags with multi-strip tails strips at Roberto Cavalli, to leather jackets with swinging sleeves at Erdem and Coach.

Corinna Fringe Leather Blazer
AllSaints Corinna Fringe Leather Blazer

Oskan Moon Fringed Leather Shoulder Bag
Isabel Marant Oskan Moon Fringed Leather Shoulder Bag

Marfa fringed suede ankle boots
Aquazzura Marfa Fringed Suede Ankle Boots

Shreds and Threads

the fringe trend seen at Gabriela Hearst, Erdem, Acne Studios's spring/summer 2024 runways

Gabriela Hearst, Erdem, and Acne Studios took a grungier, unraveled approach to fringe.

(Image credit: Gabriela Hearst, Erdem, Acne Studios)

Spring found designers shredding and distressing fabrics to the point that threads unraveled freely—see Gabriela Hearst and Erdem Moralıoğlu—for a purposefully undone look. Try your hand at the destroyed detail via ripped denim or a day dress with intentionally threadbare sleeves.

JW Anderson Fringed Denim Cropped Jeans
JW Anderson Fringed Denim Cropped Jeans

Mary Knit Layered Turtleneck Dress
Proenza Schouler Mary Knit Layered Turtleneck Dress

Semi-sheer velvet top
Acne Studios Semi-Sheer Velvet Top

Car Wash Hems

the fringe trend on spring/summer 2024 runways from Christian Dior, Alexander McQueen, Alberta Ferretti

Chunky car-wash hems reigned at Christian Dior, Alexander McQueen, and Alberta Ferretti.

(Image credit: Christian Dior, Alexander McQueen, Alberta Ferretti)

Not exactly pleats and thicker than your standard trim, car wash fringe consists of chunkier strips of free-hanging fabrics for a high-impact, dramatic effect. Christian Dior, Alexander McQueen, and Alberta Ferretti all put their fashion house's twists on the style, seen in black ribbons, reflective leather, and gusty white strips.

Kaia Fringe Detail Knit Midi Dress
Rails Kaia Fringe Detail Knit Midi Dress

Citta Fringe Alt-Leather Top
Nanushka Citta Fringe Alt-Leather Top

Gospel knitted fringe top
AERON Gospel Knitted Fringe Top

Beach Ready

fringe trend 2024 at Ralph Lauren, Diotima, Gabriela Hearst runways

Ralph Lauren, Diotima, and Gabriela Hearst interpreted the fringe trend for spring as relaxed and ideal for an ocean-front vacation.

(Image credit: Ralph Lauren, Diotima, Gabriela Hearst)

From Diotima's macramé with major movement to Gabriela Hearst's netted accoutrements and accessories, designers included all sorts of beachy takes on the fringe trend in their spring collections. More laissez-faire than other delicate or tightly-crafted iterations, this fringe trim is for those itching for a vacation and fresh Mai Tai.

Semaj Fringe-Trim Linen Shorts
Cami NYC Semaj Fringe-Trim Linen Shorts

Large Vessal Fringe Convertible Bag
Petit Kouraj Large Vessal Fringe Convertible Bag

+ NET SUSTAIN Carisa fringed flared cotton pants
ESCVDO Carisa Fringed Flared Cotton Pants

Hair-Thin Treads

the fringe trend seen at Ferragamo, Burberry, Brandon Maxwell's spring/summer 2024 runways

The polar opposite approach to thicker strips of fringe? Ferragamo, Burberry, and Brandon Maxwell showcased thin, threaded takes.

(Image credit: Ferragamo, Burberry, Brandon Maxwell)

If you squint and stay still, these styles might look like long fabric swatches. Upon closer inspection, you see that they feature hundreds of teeny-tiny, hair-thin threads. Burberry, Ferragamo, and Brandon Maxwell first called on this intricate technique in their seasonal presentations; right now, you can find it everywhere from tiered mini skirts to dramatic cape coats.

Metallic Fringe Miniskirt
Metallic Fringe Miniskirt

Aventador one-sleeve asymmetric fringed crepe dress
Taller Marmo Aventador One-Sleeve Asymmetric Fringed Crepe Dress

FRINGED OPEN-KNIT CAPE TOP
COS Fringed Open-Knit Cape Top