25 Perfect Little Black Dresses for When You Don't Know What to Wear
Keep a few options on rotation.
While a massive part of my job is figuring out the season's latest trends, I spend plenty of time thinking about the pieces in my own wardrobe that are timeless classics—the pieces that I pull out season after season and style alongside whichever handbag is trending. I love a white tee and a good pair of jeans, but the perfect little black dress has to be one of favorite items to throw on when I'm in a pinch.
I didn't understand the true power of a good LBD until I managed to snag a Max Mara wrap dress for $8 in a thrift store when I was in college. I wore it to every single job interview that I had that year, and I consider it to be the secret to all my early-morning looks when I was rushing to get to work or class on time. It made me feel confident and like a certified adult and like I actually had my life together, which I most certainly did not during that time.
I can only hope that one of the perfect little black dresses below hold the same power in your wardrobe. Some of the options on this list are perfect for date night, while others work for an office party or just to wear to work on an everyday basis. Some feature spring-weather ready cutouts, while others are better suited for chillier temperatures. Keep scrolling to shop all of our favorite picks.
The Range Jumbo Stark Waffle-Knit Stretch-Cotton Turtleneck Midi Dress
I own a few pieces from The Range and I wear them whenever I have the chance. This ribbed midi dress is perfect for putting on when you don't know what to wear because it's the ideal one-and-done piece.
WAYF Ivy One-Shoulder Long Sleeve Minidress
Going somewhere fancy? This satin-look mini from WAYF retails for under $100 and looks like it costs way more than that.
Simon Miller Mesh Cosmo Dress
Simon Miller gets it right when it comes to fashion-person-approved pieces that stand the test of time. The lightweight mesh fabric feels like air on the skin.
Hill House Home Ellie Nap Dress
Ah, the good old Ellie Nap Dress from Hill House Home. When you have a good thing going, why try to fix it? The stretchy top makes for easy wear, and the creaseless fabric means you can literally fall asleep in it if you wanted.
FRAME Gathered Seam Midi Dress
Midi dress, but make it fashion! The gathered details and slightly asymmetrical hemline on this pick from FRAME is great for wearing back to the office.
& Other Stories Flowy Puff Sleeve Midi Dress
Fact: LBD's are better when they're covered in a cute print. This dress from & Other Stories is proof.
Lisa Says Gah! Este Mini Dress
The '90s called—they want their dress back! This classic tube-style mini is majorly retro, so spruce it up with a few more modern accessories.
Realisation Par The Christy Dress
This dress is so good, I bought it in two other colors (and convinced my sister to buy it in black so we could match). Prepare to never want to take it off.
ELOQUII Cutout Side Racer Neckline Dress
Smaller, circular cutouts are majorly trending this season. Make them work in your wardrobe by wearing them on a black midi dress like this one.
Anthropologie Elyse Bias Slip Dress
Every dress lover needs a little black slip dress in their closet. Endlessly style-able, these closet superheroes are worth stocking up on.
Reformation Michaela Dress
If you want to channel some romantic Bridgerton vibes, this Reformation dress is for you. This author loves a puffed sleeve!
DEIJI STUDIOS + NET SUSTAIN Organic Cotton-Poplin Mini Dress
Pack this mini on vacation with you and you'll have the perfect beach-to-bar option. It literally doesn't get any easier than this.
Cuyana Drape-Back Dress
Cuyana is in the business of making "fewer, better, things." This midi dress is made from their soft Pima cotton fabric, which means that you'll want to live in it.
Norma Kamali Halter Turtle Side Slit Gown
Got a wedding coming on your calendar? You'll need a dress to wear!! This Norma Kamali option is the definition of timeless.
M.M.LaFleur Gabriella Dress
Remember how I said that you'll need a dress to wear back to the office? This one is the ideal pick.
Everlane Oxford Shirtdress
If you wish your favorite had a little shape, you'll love this oversized option from Everlane.
Mango Knot Knitted Dress
Small, elevated details like the subtle twist-front design on this knit dress from Mango make it feel special.
Lulus Flirting with You Black Tiered Pom Pom Midi Dress
Meet the most party-ready option on this list. I mean, the pom poms are to die for, right?
AFRM Ella Cutout Long Sleeve Ribbed Midi Dress
This dress from AFRM has it all. A sexy backless design? Check. A slightly more conservative front so you can fool your relatives into thinking it's not totally open in the back? It has that, too.
Ganni Ruffled Organza-Jacquard Mini Dress
Fashion insiders love Ganni for its playful range of femme-feeling dresses. This one is no exception thanks to the oversized collar design.
Jonathan Simkhai STANDARD Akane Shaping Rib Off Shoulder Cutout Halter Dress
We've already discussed how cutouts are having a major moment in 2022. And while smaller options are everywhere, so too are larger ones places around the waist, as demonstrated on this option from Jonathan Simkhai STANDARD.
Alo Cityscape Sweatshirt Dress
Like a hoodie, but cuter! Swap out your leggings for a sporty mini dress like this one this summer.
COS Knitted Tube Dress
Finally, a mini dress that feels a little more adult-appropriate. Wear with sneakers or your favorite pair of summer heels.
DKNY Midi Cami Dress
The sheer top on this longer midi dress from DKNY make it feel playful. It's perfect to wear to work and to drinks afterwards.
