I'm Ready for Spring—30 Fashion and Beauty Items That Have Me Swooning

Most Coveted is a new shopping series sharing our editors’ curation of the must-know items they can’t stop thinking about.

We are in that final winter stretch when the cold weather starts to grow more irritable each day, and the only thing that can guide me through this limbo is the thought of spring. Envision this: fresh flowers, bluer skies, Sunday brunch (and a little bit of gossip) with the girls, and of course, a new outfit rotation. So in an attempt to expedite the seasonal shift, I've decided to lock myself away in my apartment until spring starts to reveal its beautiful self. (Seems logical, right?) In the meantime, I'll be busy compiling a list of my most coveted fashion and beauty buys for the impending season. Needless to say, spring brings out my flirty side, so expect to see romantic embroidered garments, playful pops of color, and floral-scented beauty products below. Here are the 30 items that have me swooning.

Arket Relaxed Poplin Shirt $79 at Arket The creme colorway of this poplin shirt is just stunning and has a subtle vintage flair. This top will be a foundational piece in my spring 2024 wardrobe.

Madewell Low-Rise Superwide-Leg Jeans $118 at Madewell Though low-rise jeans will forever be a controversial trend, I find them supremely comfortable compared to most denim styles. The relaxed silhouette of this pair by Madewell looks effortless when styled with any top and accessories.

Veronica Beard Cecile Flats $375 at Shopbop If you haven't already invested in ballet pumps, I highly recommend doing so for spring. The bow detailing and trim feel extra chic.

Veneda Carter Gold VC037 Small Closed Hoop Earrings $180 at Ssense I've been searching high and low for the perfect pair of gold textured hoops, and this pair by Veneda Carter grabbed my attention easily.

Posse Mylah Mini Dress $285 at Posse Smock dresses remain a spring wardrobe necessity, and I'm eager to add one to my outfit rotation. Posse's Mylah Mini Dress checks all the boxes: intricate embroidery, scalloped trim, and lace detailing.

Madewell The Essential Bucket Tote $178 at Madewell Light-toned suede accessories are very appropriate for spring, and the texture gives any ensemble a little more depth. This bucket tote is practical enough for running daily errands and makes a chic statement for your next garden party or picnic.

L'Occitane Cherry Blossom Eau de Toilette $80 at QVC The cherry blossom scent couldn't be more fitting.

Calvin Klein Relaxed Trench Coat $329 at Calvin Klein Spring weather can still be unpredictable. Investing in a trusty trench coat is the best fashion remedy.

Aligne Monika Square Neck Longline Waistcoat $165 at Aligne The square neckline on this waistcoat is a contemporary twist on a classic wardrobe staple. I can't wait to style this with trousers, jeans, or a column maxi skirt for the office.

Banana Republic Siena Wide-Leg Italian Wool Pant $150 at Banana Republic Banana Republic has become my go-to destination for trousers. Its size-inclusive selection is a lifesaver (especially for my petite frame), and the high quality and fair price point are unmatched.

Sam Edelman Michaela Mary Jane Flat $130 at Nordstrom I've been hesitant to purchase a pair of white flats out of fear that I'll ruin them, but my spring outfits won't look as put-together without this finishing touch, so I've decided to commit to the look. This pair by Sam Edelman is just what I've been looking for.

Estée Lauder Beautiful Magnolia Eau de Parfum Spray $85 at QVC If romance could be bottled, this is what it would smell like. The floral notes of magnolia, gardenia, and water lotus are fresh and alluring.

Aligne Harmony Halterneck Wide Leg Jumpsuit $205 at Aligne The brown gingham pattern has a warm and refreshing effect that, when combined with the halterneck and wide-leg silhouette, is truly eye-catching.

Textale Panda Relaxed Fit 3-Pack Was $120, Now $84 at Textale Maybe it's because I grew up with two older brothers, but I've always preferred men's T-shirts for their oversized, breathable, and relaxed fit. Here's where I'd recommend stocking up on this essential wardrobe item.

Kotn Nile Rib Pant in Storm $78 at Kotn These knit pants are the definition of stylish comfort. Though they come in a range of colors, mauve is my favorite, and it will be a fun addition to my closet. PS: They also make the perfect travel pants.

COS Oversized Quilted Crossbody $135 at COS Meet the oversized bag that does it all. The roominess is ideal for quick travel trips, workout sessions, and everything in between.

It Cosmetics Confidence in a Serum Gloss $25 at QVC This must-have lip product doubles as a sheer gloss and a hydrating serum. I'll be keeping it in my handbag for the foreseeable future.

Sézane Eponine Shirt $125 at Sézane My affinity for the coquette aesthetic continues with this pretty embroidered top by Sézane.

Madewell Denim Carpenter Maxi Skirt in Handlon Wash $118 at Madewell Dark-wash denim has an undeniably classic look. The contrast stitching and carpenter loop take this maxi skirt to the next level.

Banana Republic Ravello Suede Waist Belt Was $130, Now $100 at Banana Republic I'd recommend styling this gorgeous suede belt with the above skirt and top to complete the look for spring.

Madewell The Vernon Loafer $158 at Madewell Can you tell I've been obsessing over white shoes? These loafers are as comfortable as they are chic.

Mally Blush Bronze & Highlight Stick Trio Was $40, Now $36 at QVC The ultimate spring beauty hack: this set of blush, bronzer, and highlighter. The stick application makes it easy to swipe on and works wonders, especially when on the go.

A.L.C. Stevie Raw Denim Jacket $495 at A.L.C. I love the way this structured denim jacket by A.L.C. is shaped like a sleek blazer.

Reformation Elowen Knit Two Piece $168 at Reformation This knit set is a '90s minimalist's dream. The best part is that the pieces can be worn together or styled separately, making this an exceptionally good steal.

St. Agni Pina Heel in Rouge $270 at St. Agni Nothing says "flirty" more than a strappy red kitten heel.

Villa Floriani Collina Exfoliating Oil Balm $58 at QVC This exfoliating oil balm by Villa Floriani is my secret to keeping my skin hydrated, nourished, and glowing.

Massimo Dutti Knit Cardigan With Hook Fastening Was $119, Now $70 at Massimo Dutti It's worth adding another light cardigan to your wardrobe because spring is the season to embrace layering. This one by Massimo Dutti is on sale, too.

Clare V. x Mother The Sleep Over $110 at Mother Fashion people couldn't be more ecstatic about the Mother and Clare V. collab. This is my favorite piece from the collection.

Anthropologie Pilcro High-Rise Cuffed Wide-Leg Jeans $148 at Anthropologie Cuffed jeans are having a moment right now, so I'm taking it as my cue to purchase this must-have denim trend.