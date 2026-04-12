If there’s one thing I’m always re-upping seasonally, it’s my trendy shoe and bag lineup. Lately, though, even my most reliable pairs and everyday silhouettes have started to feel a little predictable—which is exactly why Nordstrom’s End of Season Sale couldn’t have come at a better time.

Running through April 15, the event offers up to 50 percent off a mix of current-season styles and wardrobe staples. It’s the perfect excuse to refresh the pieces that actually get the most wear, starting from the ground up. This spring, the mood is noticeably sleeker. Slim sneakers are still everywhere, but they’re joined by polished flats, party-ready heels, and minimal, summer-ready sandals that feel easy but are considered.

The most lustworthy on-sale bags follow a similar lead. The best ones right now feel intentional yet effortless—because we don’t need to think about anything other than the good weather. Think glittery night-out-approved styles, suede picks that double as the perfect laptop bag, and travel-friendly options that pull your airport look together.

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If your rotation is starting to feel a little tired, this is a good place to start. I pulled together a tight edit of shoes and accessories that feel current, versatile, and worth shopping now—especially while they’re on sale.

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