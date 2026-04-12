I Have My Spring Wardrobe on Lock—18 Minimalist Bags and Shoes I’m Shopping in Nordstrom's Sale Instead
The End of Season Sale wraps up on April 15.
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If there’s one thing I’m always re-upping seasonally, it’s my trendy shoe and bag lineup. Lately, though, even my most reliable pairs and everyday silhouettes have started to feel a little predictable—which is exactly why Nordstrom’s End of Season Sale couldn’t have come at a better time.
Running through April 15, the event offers up to 50 percent off a mix of current-season styles and wardrobe staples. It’s the perfect excuse to refresh the pieces that actually get the most wear, starting from the ground up. This spring, the mood is noticeably sleeker. Slim sneakers are still everywhere, but they’re joined by polished flats, party-ready heels, and minimal, summer-ready sandals that feel easy but are considered.
The most lustworthy on-sale bags follow a similar lead. The best ones right now feel intentional yet effortless—because we don’t need to think about anything other than the good weather. Think glittery night-out-approved styles, suede picks that double as the perfect laptop bag, and travel-friendly options that pull your airport look together.Article continues below
If your rotation is starting to feel a little tired, this is a good place to start. I pulled together a tight edit of shoes and accessories that feel current, versatile, and worth shopping now—especially while they’re on sale.
Oversized, slouchy bags are becoming my favorite kind of work bag.
Textured woven bags are perfect for elevating even the simplest outfits—it’s why it’s all over the trends right now.
Drawstring pouch bags have a relaxed shape that feels casual but still pulled together, and one in all black makes it all the more sleek.
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Gabriella Onessimo (she/her) is a New York City-based fashion writer, journalist, and occasional stylist. She studied Journalism + Design and Fashion Communication at The New School, graduating in late 2022. She has been rigorously writing since—and wouldn't have it any other way! You can find more of Gabriella's words in L'Officiel USA, CR Fashion Book, and more.