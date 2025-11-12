These Under-$500 Tote Bags Are So Elevated (And Affordable)
Editor-approved picks from Longchamp, Coach, and more.
If you were to pass me on the street, you would probably notice my overfilled bag first. I have been known to schlep around a massive tote bag at all times, jammed to the brim with my laptop and just about every other knick-knack I've deemed a daily essential. Ludicrously capacious bags are kind of my thing—and they can be yours, too.
I've scoured the interwebs to find the best tote bags that work for just about any occasion, lifestyle, and budget. These run the gamut from affordable designer finds crafted from leather and suede to vetted picks from brands already adored by editors and insiders—think: Coach, Longchamp, and Cos. We've got work bags that can easily double as chic weekenders,everyday carry-alls that make day-off errands a breeze, and much more.
Let this be your sign to swap out your trendy mini bag for a new tote. The best part? All of the ones I found cost less than $500, and yet still feel incredibly luxurious.
Our editors love Madewell Essential Bucket Tote. Beauty Director Hannah Baxter carries it daily to Marie Claire's office.
The same goes for J.Crew's Berkeley bag—it's Fashion Editor Lauren Tappan's favorite laptop bag for a reason!
Editor-in-Chief Nikki Ogunnaike loves this simple canvas tote. It's a forever favorite that has earned cult status amongst editors and fashion insiders.
Coach's Brooklyn bag has been approved by Bella Hadid and several Marie Claire editors (myself included!), so you know it's worth the investment.
Fashion Features Editor Emma Childs has been carrying this under-$100 bag for years. It's slouchy, comfortable, and holds everything you could ever need.
Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she reviews the latest launches from fashion and beauty brands, finds the best on-sale items around the internet, and interviews experts to find the best products in any category to share with her readers. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site as an expert in everything from the best laptop bags to the best laser hair removal devices.
In her near decade of experience, Julia has both written for several top outlets in the E-Commerce space and worked at major fashion labels. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and worked as the Trending Fashion and News Writer STYLECASTER. You can find her across the internet at @JuliaMarzovilla. In real life, you can find her creating shopping guides for her friends, cooking or baking in her too-small kitchen, or buying tickets for the next time Harry Styles is in town.
Julia has a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. She lives in New York City, her hometown.