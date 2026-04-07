When my mom gives me shopping advice, I follow it. The woman has been my style inspiration since I was little, and she’s never steered me wrong. So, when I tasked her with browsing the new markdowns in Nordstrom’s End of Season Sale—and sending me the best options—I should have known her list would include some seriously top-tier picks.

The sale, running until April 15, features a ton of must-have new-season essentials, from spring jackets for chillier days to vacation must-haves and breezy linen pieces. Naturally, my mom picked the best of every category—plus a few others I hadn’t even considered. She knows how to balance new designer options with a chic, affordable find, and her list reflects that. A new laptop-ready work bag from Tory Burch made the cut, as did a cool blue top that comes in at well under $100. In short, they’re good.

If you want to see more of the pieces that will be hanging in both my mom’s and my closets this spring, keep scrolling. Part timeless, part trendy, these picks are 100 percent worth the investment (although nothing costs more than $300).

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