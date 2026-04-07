My Mom Has Great Taste—29 Nordstrom Sale Finds She Told Me to Buy

Great style at a great price.

Julia Marzovilla's avatar
By
published
in News
BERLIN, GERMANY - APRIL 01: Sophia Geiss seen wearing a woven-texture Second Female jacket paired with dark Uniqlo wide-leg jeans with turned-up hems, styled with a structured DeMellier bag, and P.J. Lobster sunglasses, with mid-length hair worn loose in soft, natural waves and a subtle center part on April 01, 2026 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

When my mom gives me shopping advice, I follow it. The woman has been my style inspiration since I was little, and she’s never steered me wrong. So, when I tasked her with browsing the new markdowns in Nordstrom’s End of Season Sale—and sending me the best options—I should have known her list would include some seriously top-tier picks.

The sale, running until April 15, features a ton of must-have new-season essentials, from spring jackets for chillier days to vacation must-haves and breezy linen pieces. Naturally, my mom picked the best of every category—plus a few others I hadn’t even considered. She knows how to balance new designer options with a chic, affordable find, and her list reflects that. A new laptop-ready work bag from Tory Burch made the cut, as did a cool blue top that comes in at well under $100. In short, they’re good.

If you want to see more of the pieces that will be hanging in both my mom’s and my closets this spring, keep scrolling. Part timeless, part trendy, these picks are 100 percent worth the investment (although nothing costs more than $300).

Article continues below
Julia Marzovilla
Julia Marzovilla
Fashion E-Commerce Editor

Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she reviews the latest launches from fashion and beauty brands, finds the best on-sale items around the internet, and interviews experts to find the best products in any category to share with her readers. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site as an expert in everything from the best laptop bags to the best laser hair removal devices.

In her near decade of experience, Julia has both written for several top outlets in the E-Commerce space and worked at major fashion labels. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and worked as the Trending Fashion and News Writer STYLECASTER. You can find her across the internet at @JuliaMarzovilla. In real life, you can find her creating shopping guides for her friends, cooking or baking in her too-small kitchen, or buying tickets for the next time Harry Styles is in town.

Julia has a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. She lives in New York City, her hometown.