To put it simply, I love Miami. My love affair with the city started almost a decade ago, when I visited alone for the first time in early 2020. The sun on my skin, the crisp air, the scent of suntan lotion lingering everywhere—it felt like I was on a tropical escape without having to travel halfway across the world. More than anything, Miami gave me the freedom to fully express myself through fashion.

So, when I got invited to attend the Miami Grand Prix, I had to go—but the chance to show off my outfits was just a bonus.

​I’ve always dressed loudly: I love vibrant colors, bold prints, and wearing resortwear in the heart of Harlem. While that aesthetic doesn’t always blend well with my neighborhood's unofficial uniform of vintage Sean John, baggy denim, and fitted caps, Miami has always felt like a place where individuality was the dress code, and where my style really feels at home.

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(Image credit: Ashlyn Delaney)

​Still, in the years following the pandemic—when being curvy suddenly became “on trend"—a growing discourse around plus-size women in the city became impossible to ignore. My For You Page on TikTok was flooded with videos claiming areas and venues across the city were un-inclusive (or, in some cases, straight-up fatphobic). I refused to accept that energy in 2026.

I’m writing this not only to show you what I packed for my trip to the Miami Grand Prix as a plus-size editor, but also to remind you to wear whatever makes you feel your best. Don’t let the outside noise dictate how you show up because, at the end of the day, confidence will always be your best outfit and the secret formula for surviving in Miami—or any city. Let's dive into my looks.

In Full "Bloom"

(Image credit: Ashlyn Delaney)

Spring has sprung, and while everyone is living for the Bermuda and athletic shorts trend, I’m opting for bloomers. This 19th-century-inspired garment creates a strong base for most of my looks. With its oversized, baggy silhouette, a pair of bloomers reads almost like a skirt, which also works well with Miami’s unofficial “formal wear, but if you’re slim, you can wear whatever you want” dress code.

By replacing my miniskirts with this silhouette, I can add a playful touch that easily transitions from day to night. I will say, plus-size bloomers are not easy to find, so I had to do some deep digging for us.

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Ready, Set, Serve

(Image credit: Ashlyn Delaney)

One thing I cannot live without is a matching set. It’s a requirement for all of my Miami trips. It’s effortless, and as a chronic last-minute packer, I never have to worry about styling the pieces once I arrive at my destination.

For my travel days, I wore Anthropologie balloon pants with a white tank for the airport. These are pieces that are comfortable and easy enough for a long day on a plane. During the F1 weekend, I swapped it for Skims’ Cotton Jersey skort set. It became my go-to uniform. It's simple, put together, and effortless without feeling basic. On beach and pool days, I leaned on J.Crew’s Cruise Cotton Pipeline Shorts with the matching button-up top. It's the perfect bikini cover-up.

Matching My Melanin

(Image credit: Ashlyn Delaney)

This is your sign to wear garments that match your skin tone. Wearing brown instead of black feels so much more intentional, and instantly elevates a look without you having to do much.

I swear by this brown mini dress from Anthropologie. The detailing on the top is what initially caught my eye, but what really sold me is the fabric—it’s lightweight and not see-through, which makes it perfect for layering over the top of my favorite shapewear from Skims underneath to keep everything looking smoothed anad snatched.

A Babe in a Bathing Suit

(Image credit: Ashlyn Delaney)

Speaking of swimwear, what’s Miami without bikinis? I’ll wait. Now, I’m not a fan of being fully covered—I despise weird tan lines. As brands continue to expand their swimwear sizing ranges, I feel it’s my duty not only to put you on to styles that are cute but also comfortable.

With a 50F chest, a lot of bikini silhouettes are immediately ruled out, mostly because my neck is not trying to endure a full day in the sun. That’s exactly why I stand by Old Navy and J.Crew bikinis. One, they go up to a 4X. Two, they come in a wide range of colors. And three, the thicker straps are a game changer—your neck will thank me later.