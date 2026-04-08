The Chicest Summer Shoes at Nordstrom Right Now Are All Under $200
I found sneakers, sandals, and more in Nordstrom’s End of Season Sale.
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Those who know me best know that in my world, boots are a seasonless essential. However, I’m now bored with my go-tos after wearing them nonstop over the last six months. I’m broadening my horizons by shopping for a few spring and summer-ready shoes in Nordstrom’s End of Season Sale.
The deals run until April 15 and offer up to 50 percent off new-in finds from tons of in-demand brands. The sale is the perfect reason to spice up your routine with a new pair of warm-weather-ready shoes. If you’re a sandals wearer, I found vacation-ready flip-flops from Tory Burch and a fisherman-style pair from Free People. If you have a ton of weddings on your radar, there are party-ready heels from Loeffler Randall that I can personally vouch for. Finally, if you’re like me and avoid anything that shows your toes, I rounded up slipper-like suede clogs and sweet flats in spring’s most in-demand cool blue hue.
Keep scrolling for all the new-season goodness. Oh—and nothing on this list retails for more than $200. If you're all set on footwear but still want to snag a chic new find before the sale ends, I also found enough breezy linen pieces to last you through September, along with transitional jackets to wear before temperatures hit 60 degrees.Article continues below
My chic mom loves these fisherman sandals, and I know you will, too.
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Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she reviews the latest launches from fashion and beauty brands, finds the best on-sale items around the internet, and interviews experts to find the best products in any category to share with her readers. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site as an expert in everything from the best laptop bags to the best laser hair removal devices.
In her near decade of experience, Julia has both written for several top outlets in the E-Commerce space and worked at major fashion labels. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and worked as the Trending Fashion and News Writer STYLECASTER. You can find her across the internet at @JuliaMarzovilla. In real life, you can find her creating shopping guides for her friends, cooking or baking in her too-small kitchen, or buying tickets for the next time Harry Styles is in town.
Julia has a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. She lives in New York City, her hometown.