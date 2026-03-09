I Didn’t Think I Needed a Silly Little Pouch Bag—Then I Saw These Nordstrom and Zara Finds
21 options guaranteed to bring whimsy back to your wardrobe.
Under normal circumstances, you would have to pry my beloved oversized tote bag out of my cold, stressed-out hands. But these are not normal circumstances: New York is experiencing its first 60-degree day months. The sudden rush of sun-induced dopamine to my shopping-minded brain has me inspired to test drive spring's most playful bag trend. Meet: The Silly Little Purse, or SLP.
As Marie Claire's fashion features editor, Emma Childs, reported earlier this month, your SLP "should be small, fitting just a normal-sized iPhone and your house keys"—and the smaller it is, the better (and chicer). Is it an everyday staple? Probably not, unless you're the type who doesn't need a laptop to function. But it is a fun way to inject a bit of whimsy into your life following one of the snowiest winters in recent memory? Sure!
Let's get shopping—specifically, at Nordstrom and Zara, where the unserious silhouettes are simply everywhere. Maybe this is the final boss of fashion's minimalism craze—carrying so few items with you that all you require is a tiny bag.Article continues below
If you love your Longchamp Le Pliage tote, try this mini bag.
Boho-inspired beads add something special to this delicate bag.
Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she reviews the latest launches from fashion and beauty brands, finds the best on-sale items around the internet, and interviews experts to find the best products in any category to share with her readers. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site as an expert in everything from the best laptop bags to the best laser hair removal devices.
In her near decade of experience, Julia has both written for several top outlets in the E-Commerce space and worked at major fashion labels. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and worked as the Trending Fashion and News Writer STYLECASTER. You can find her across the internet at @JuliaMarzovilla. In real life, you can find her creating shopping guides for her friends, cooking or baking in her too-small kitchen, or buying tickets for the next time Harry Styles is in town.
Julia has a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. She lives in New York City, her hometown.