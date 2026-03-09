Under normal circumstances, you would have to pry my beloved oversized tote bag out of my cold, stressed-out hands. But these are not normal circumstances: New York is experiencing its first 60-degree day months. The sudden rush of sun-induced dopamine to my shopping-minded brain has me inspired to test drive spring's most playful bag trend. Meet: The Silly Little Purse, or SLP.

As Marie Claire's fashion features editor, Emma Childs, reported earlier this month, your SLP "should be small, fitting just a normal-sized iPhone and your house keys"—and the smaller it is, the better (and chicer). Is it an everyday staple? Probably not, unless you're the type who doesn't need a laptop to function. But it is a fun way to inject a bit of whimsy into your life following one of the snowiest winters in recent memory? Sure!

Let's get shopping—specifically, at Nordstrom and Zara, where the unserious silhouettes are simply everywhere. Maybe this is the final boss of fashion's minimalism craze—carrying so few items with you that all you require is a tiny bag.

