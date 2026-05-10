24 On-Sale Summer Basics at Nordstrom That Are Elevated, Not Boring
Give your wardrobe a refresh.
After years of experimenting with prints, patterns, and colors, I've finally stopped trying to defend myself. My personal style is what some might call basic, but I consider it to be elevated. I wear a lot of neutral, simple pieces that work well together. As we head into summer, though, I'm looking to revamp the fundamentals in my rotation that look a little too well-loved right now—and I'm using Nordstrom's May Savings Event to do it.
The sale offers up to 25 percent off a wide range of must-haves, from upgraded editions of your basic white T-shirt and little black dress to on-trend finds like toe-ring sandals, kitten heels, and satin, ballet-inspired sneakers. If you need new summer workwear, I've got you covered with breezy culottes from Vince that I, a very petite person, swear by. Everything costs less than $200 and will add a little bit of spice to even the simplest looks—what more could you ask for?
Ahead, I found a chic new capsule wardrobe for you to explore. Keep scrolling for these fashion editor-approved finds. The deals are running until May 11, so shop them now before they disappear.
I would wear this checked midi skirt with a simple tank.
Several Marie Claire editors love this suede laptop-friendly tote.
This is the lighter-weight version of fall's barn jacket look.
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Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she reviews the latest launches from fashion and beauty brands, finds the best on-sale items around the internet, and interviews experts to find the best products in any category to share with her readers. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site as an expert in everything from the best laptop bags to the best laser hair removal devices.
In her near decade of experience, Julia has both written for several top outlets in the E-Commerce space and worked at major fashion labels. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and worked as the Trending Fashion and News Writer STYLECASTER. You can find her across the internet at @JuliaMarzovilla. In real life, you can find her creating shopping guides for her friends, cooking or baking in her too-small kitchen, or buying tickets for the next time Harry Styles is in town.
Julia has a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. She lives in New York City, her hometown.