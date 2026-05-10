After years of experimenting with prints, patterns, and colors, I've finally stopped trying to defend myself. My personal style is what some might call basic, but I consider it to be elevated. I wear a lot of neutral, simple pieces that work well together. As we head into summer, though, I'm looking to revamp the fundamentals in my rotation that look a little too well-loved right now—and I'm using Nordstrom's May Savings Event to do it.

The sale offers up to 25 percent off a wide range of must-haves, from upgraded editions of your basic white T-shirt and little black dress to on-trend finds like toe-ring sandals, kitten heels, and satin, ballet-inspired sneakers. If you need new summer workwear, I've got you covered with breezy culottes from Vince that I, a very petite person, swear by. Everything costs less than $200 and will add a little bit of spice to even the simplest looks—what more could you ask for?

Ahead, I found a chic new capsule wardrobe for you to explore. Keep scrolling for these fashion editor-approved finds. The deals are running until May 11, so shop them now before they disappear.

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