The Best Denim Skirts for Work and the Weekend

You'll wear it 7 days a week.

The Best Denim Skirts for Work and the Weekend
(Image credit: Getty)
Aya Kanai

By published

Welcome to The Essentials, our weekly series highlighting a must-have classic, key to building a timeless, pulled-together closet.

You might think that a denim skirt sounds so '80s but actually this versatile item looks modern and cool. It can even be worn in a professional settings if you go for a pencil skirt style and the denim skirt certainly is a staple for summer weekends. You might find that you reach for a denim skirt as often as your favorite jeans...well, maybe not that often, but suffice it to say the denim skirt is a wardrobe essential. It adds some variety to your denim favorites and is durable enough to last for several seasons with frequent use. There are endless outfit ideas for this essential item from dressed up for evening to totally casual. Ahead, our favorites.

A Casual Classic

1. Gap Denim Pencil Skirt

A simple classic from Gap, this stretch denim skirt is a weekend must-have.

Denim Pencil Skirt

2. J.Crew Denim pencil skirt in Blue Horizon wash

This denim skirt can be office appropriate thanks to the classic pencil skirt style which hits below knee. Theres a bit of stretch and a side zipper so that it fits snuggly.

Button Front Denim Skirt

3. DL1961 Jeanne Skirt

Pale denim and a feminine button-front style make this skirt unique.

Pull-On Denim Skirt

4. LIVERPOOL Gia Pencil Skirt

Our most comfortable pick on the list, this pull-on denim skirt is as comfortable as pajamas!

The Hourglass Denim Skirt

5. LA VIE REBECCA TAYLOR Denim Skirt

We love the front zipper on this feminine denim skirt. Wear it with a silk blouse tucked in to show off the shaped waistline.

Think Pink Denim Skirt

6. J.Crew Garment-dyed denim pencil skirt

So pretty in pink denim! This pastel midi skirt is an excellent addition to your wardrobe if you are bored of basic blue, black, and white denim.

She's so Gucci

7. Gucci Web Ribbon Trim Denim Miniskirt

The '70s vintage-inspired appeal of this Gucci skirt has the a-line shape, signature ribbon, and horsebit charm accents.

White Denim Skirt

8. Habitual Willa Double Slit High Rise Skirt

We love a crisp white denim skirt—this one with a frayed raw edge hem and side slits has a deconstructed look.

Black Denim Skirt

9. Reformation Midi Retooled Skirt

When you get tired of basic blue, Reformation's black denim skirt is an excellent wardrobe update.

Animal Print Denim Skirt

10. ATM Zebra Print Denim Skirt

For a bit of variety, try this graphic black-and-white animal print denim skirt.

Button-Fly Denim Skirt

Banana Republic Denim Pencil Skirt

I think we've made our point that a denim skirt IS a wardrobe essential. For maximum comfort, look for a style with a bit of stretch and when you try it on, don't forget to try sitting down to make sure it gives the right amount of coverage.

Aya Kanai
Aya Kanai

I’m Aya Kanai, Editor in Chief at Marie Claire. I am a native New Yorker (born and raised!), people think that’s weird but it’s actually NBD. Before I became a fashion editor I was a puppeteer, so yeah, I’m only qualified to work in a very few industries. I work in fashion but I don’t wear heels cause I’m already tall.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Marie Claire (US) is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.