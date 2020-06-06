The Best Denim Skirts for Work and the Weekend

Welcome to The Essentials, our weekly series highlighting a must-have classic, key to building a timeless, pulled-together closet.

You might think that a denim skirt sounds so '80s but actually this versatile item looks modern and cool. It can even be worn in a professional settings if you go for a pencil skirt style and the denim skirt certainly is a staple for summer weekends. You might find that you reach for a denim skirt as often as your favorite jeans...well, maybe not that often, but suffice it to say the denim skirt is a wardrobe essential. It adds some variety to your denim favorites and is durable enough to last for several seasons with frequent use. There are endless outfit ideas for this essential item from dressed up for evening to totally casual. Ahead, our favorites.

A Casual Classic 1. Gap Denim Pencil Skirt $23.97 at gap.com A simple classic from Gap, this stretch denim skirt is a weekend must-have.

Denim Pencil Skirt 2. J.Crew Denim pencil skirt in Blue Horizon wash $69.99 at jcrew.com This denim skirt can be office appropriate thanks to the classic pencil skirt style which hits below knee. Theres a bit of stretch and a side zipper so that it fits snuggly.

Button Front Denim Skirt 3. DL1961 Jeanne Skirt $67.60 at shopbop.com Pale denim and a feminine button-front style make this skirt unique.

Pull-On Denim Skirt 4. LIVERPOOL Gia Pencil Skirt $40.80 at nordstrom.com Our most comfortable pick on the list, this pull-on denim skirt is as comfortable as pajamas!

The Hourglass Denim Skirt 5. LA VIE REBECCA TAYLOR Denim Skirt $99.98 at nordstrom.com We love the front zipper on this feminine denim skirt. Wear it with a silk blouse tucked in to show off the shaped waistline.

Think Pink Denim Skirt 6. J.Crew Garment-dyed denim pencil skirt $P65.99 at jcrew.com So pretty in pink denim! This pastel midi skirt is an excellent addition to your wardrobe if you are bored of basic blue, black, and white denim.

She's so Gucci 7. Gucci Web Ribbon Trim Denim Miniskirt $1200.00 at nordstrom.com The '70s vintage-inspired appeal of this Gucci skirt has the a-line shape, signature ribbon, and horsebit charm accents.

White Denim Skirt 8. Habitual Willa Double Slit High Rise Skirt $38.70 at shopbop.com We love a crisp white denim skirt—this one with a frayed raw edge hem and side slits has a deconstructed look.

Black Denim Skirt 9. Reformation Midi Retooled Skirt $89.60 at net-a-porter.com When you get tired of basic blue, Reformation's black denim skirt is an excellent wardrobe update.

Animal Print Denim Skirt 10. ATM Zebra Print Denim Skirt $88.50 at nordstrom.com For a bit of variety, try this graphic black-and-white animal print denim skirt.