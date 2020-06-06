The Best Denim Skirts for Work and the Weekend
You'll wear it 7 days a week.
By Aya Kanai published
Welcome to The Essentials, our weekly series highlighting a must-have classic, key to building a timeless, pulled-together closet.
You might think that a denim skirt sounds so '80s but actually this versatile item looks modern and cool. It can even be worn in a professional settings if you go for a pencil skirt style and the denim skirt certainly is a staple for summer weekends. You might find that you reach for a denim skirt as often as your favorite jeans...well, maybe not that often, but suffice it to say the denim skirt is a wardrobe essential. It adds some variety to your denim favorites and is durable enough to last for several seasons with frequent use. There are endless outfit ideas for this essential item from dressed up for evening to totally casual. Ahead, our favorites.
1. Gap Denim Pencil Skirt
A simple classic from Gap, this stretch denim skirt is a weekend must-have.
2. J.Crew Denim pencil skirt in Blue Horizon wash
This denim skirt can be office appropriate thanks to the classic pencil skirt style which hits below knee. Theres a bit of stretch and a side zipper so that it fits snuggly.
3. DL1961 Jeanne Skirt
Pale denim and a feminine button-front style make this skirt unique.
4. LIVERPOOL Gia Pencil Skirt
Our most comfortable pick on the list, this pull-on denim skirt is as comfortable as pajamas!
5. LA VIE REBECCA TAYLOR Denim Skirt
We love the front zipper on this feminine denim skirt. Wear it with a silk blouse tucked in to show off the shaped waistline.
6. J.Crew Garment-dyed denim pencil skirt
So pretty in pink denim! This pastel midi skirt is an excellent addition to your wardrobe if you are bored of basic blue, black, and white denim.
7. Gucci Web Ribbon Trim Denim Miniskirt
The '70s vintage-inspired appeal of this Gucci skirt has the a-line shape, signature ribbon, and horsebit charm accents.
8. Habitual Willa Double Slit High Rise Skirt
We love a crisp white denim skirt—this one with a frayed raw edge hem and side slits has a deconstructed look.
9. Reformation Midi Retooled Skirt
When you get tired of basic blue, Reformation's black denim skirt is an excellent wardrobe update.
10. ATM Zebra Print Denim Skirt
For a bit of variety, try this graphic black-and-white animal print denim skirt.
I’m Aya Kanai, Editor in Chief at Marie Claire. I am a native New Yorker (born and raised!), people think that’s weird but it’s actually NBD. Before I became a fashion editor I was a puppeteer, so yeah, I’m only qualified to work in a very few industries. I work in fashion but I don’t wear heels cause I’m already tall.
-
'Euphoria' Season 2 Premieres This Weekend
It's just days away!
By Neha Prakash
-
'Bridgerton' Season 2: Everything We Know
The viscount and his new love interest will hit your queue in March.
By Andrea Park
-
When Are We Getting a New Season of 'The Witcher'?
The third season of Netflix's fantasy epic is already underway.
By Quinci LeGardye
-
The 4 Types of Jeans I'll Always Invest In
For the denim die-hards.
By Gabrielle Ulubay
-
The Top Winter Shoe Trends for 2022
Make the best of the season's footwear offerings.
By Sara Holzman
-
The 20 Jeans Brands Fashion Editors Swear By
Your search for the perfect pair of denim is over.
By Sara Holzman
-
29 Sophisticated Work Bags to Carry Your Mobile Office In
Whatever your workday looks like, you'll be well-accessorized.
By Julia Gall
-
24 Animal Print Coats and Jackets to Pounce On
Take a walk on the wild side.
By Sara Holzman
-
16 Blanket Scarves to Stay Cozy In
Say hello to your new favorite accessory.
By Sara Holzman
-
17 Chunky Sneakers to Put Your Best Foot Forward In
The humble "dad sneaker" is back and better than ever.
By Julia Marzovilla
-
The 24 Best Wide-Leg Jeans to Wear With Everything
It's officially a trend.
By Sara Holzman