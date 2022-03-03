Yes, I'm here again to talk to you about my favorite fabric of all time: Denim. I've always been a steadfast lover of this classic, versatile look, but my devotion was called into question during the pandemic: "Wear sweats!' people said. "Jeans aren't comfortable!" they said. And do you know what I said? I said, "Have you ever owned a pair of baggy jeans?"

Yes, my friends, you can both look put-together in denim and sit comfortably on your couch all day. With the advent of baggy styles like boyfriend, wide-leg, and slouch jeans, there is no longer any need to feel like you need to constrict your legs to look good. So, without further ado, I welcome you to check out some of my favorite baggy jeans below. You'll be trading in your sweatpants in no time.

Just Black Denim's The Throwback Straight $108 at justblackdenim.com Size-inclusive, L.A.-made brand Just Black Denim designed this rinse wash pair as an ode to late '90s fashion, and it certainly shows.

Warp + Weft's NCE - Wide Leg 33" $98 at warpweftworld.com We love sustainable brand Warp + Weft. This pair comes in three colors―black, white, and classic blue―so you can flaunt the baggy jeans look in any and every season.

H&M+ 90s Baggy High Jeans $34.99 at hm.com This 100% cotton denim, along with the jeans' loose fit, will keep you comfortable all through the day.

Ginew's Crow Wing Jean in Black $235 at ginewusa.com Indigenous-owned brand Ginew sells premium-quality, ethically made denim made to flatter both genders, and nothing exemplifies that better than this functional black pair.

DL 1961's Isabel Wide Leg $219 at dl1961.com These mid-rise jeans are perfect for anyone looking to mix up their normal high-waisted routine. Plus, DL 1961 makes all their pieces using water-conserving, eco-friendly methods.

The Reformation's Mckenna Mid Rise Slouch Cargo Jeans $148 at thereformation.com The pockets and decorative seams on this pair will give any outfit a geometric, structured vibe that's sure to offset any soft, flowing fabric (think cashmere, satin, or silk) beautifully.

Madewell's Dadjean in Dustin Wash: Destroyed Edition $138 at madewell.com Can you tell I love lightwash jeans? Pair these with some chunky sneakers, and you're off to the races.

PacSun's Eco Graffiti Hearts Boyfriend Jeans $64.94 at pacsun.com Who says baggy jeans need to look masculine? Lighten the look up with a fun, girly pair, like this heart-printed one from Pacsun.

Nasty Gal's Organic High Waisted Tapered Denim Jeans $39.50 at nastygal.com This pair, with it's tight waistline and tapered hems, is designed to accentuate your waist and give the appearance of an hourglass figure.

Free People's Scotch & Soda Overdye Balloon Leg Jeans $178 at freepeople.com Why not get colorful? We love this green for its ability to suit any season and easily add a bit of flair to an otherwise plain outfit.

Anthropologie Pilcro Gwen Trouser Jeans $140 at anthropologie.com The long, dramatic flair on these jeans creates a graceful silhouette that'll look especially great with a form-fitting shirt or bodysuit.

Citizens of Humanity Rigid High-Rise Horseshoe Jean $288 at anthropologie.com Think: JNCO jeans, but a little less dramatic.

PacSun Flower Checker Ultra High Waisted Carpenter Pants $59.95 at pacsun.com Why choose between floral and checkered when you can have both?

Topshop Ripped Baggy Nonstretch Cotton Jeans $80 at nordstrom.com Black jeans always look classic, and match with everything. Try out this roomy pair, with it's tasteful, well-placed rips and soft cotton feel.