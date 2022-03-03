The 15 Best Baggy Jeans to Rock This Year
Form, meet function.
Yes, I'm here again to talk to you about my favorite fabric of all time: Denim. I've always been a steadfast lover of this classic, versatile look, but my devotion was called into question during the pandemic: "Wear sweats!' people said. "Jeans aren't comfortable!" they said. And do you know what I said? I said, "Have you ever owned a pair of baggy jeans?"
Yes, my friends, you can both look put-together in denim and sit comfortably on your couch all day. With the advent of baggy styles like boyfriend, wide-leg, and slouch jeans, there is no longer any need to feel like you need to constrict your legs to look good. So, without further ado, I welcome you to check out some of my favorite baggy jeans below. You'll be trading in your sweatpants in no time.
Just Black Denim's The Throwback Straight
Size-inclusive, L.A.-made brand Just Black Denim designed this rinse wash pair as an ode to late '90s fashion, and it certainly shows.
Warp + Weft's NCE - Wide Leg 33"
We love sustainable brand Warp + Weft. This pair comes in three colors―black, white, and classic blue―so you can flaunt the baggy jeans look in any and every season.
H&M+ 90s Baggy High Jeans
This 100% cotton denim, along with the jeans' loose fit, will keep you comfortable all through the day.
Ginew's Crow Wing Jean in Black
Indigenous-owned brand Ginew sells premium-quality, ethically made denim made to flatter both genders, and nothing exemplifies that better than this functional black pair.
DL 1961's Isabel Wide Leg
These mid-rise jeans are perfect for anyone looking to mix up their normal high-waisted routine. Plus, DL 1961 makes all their pieces using water-conserving, eco-friendly methods.
The Reformation's Mckenna Mid Rise Slouch Cargo Jeans
The pockets and decorative seams on this pair will give any outfit a geometric, structured vibe that's sure to offset any soft, flowing fabric (think cashmere, satin, or silk) beautifully.
Madewell's Dadjean in Dustin Wash: Destroyed Edition
Can you tell I love lightwash jeans? Pair these with some chunky sneakers, and you're off to the races.
PacSun's Eco Graffiti Hearts Boyfriend Jeans
Who says baggy jeans need to look masculine? Lighten the look up with a fun, girly pair, like this heart-printed one from Pacsun.
Nasty Gal's Organic High Waisted Tapered Denim Jeans
This pair, with it's tight waistline and tapered hems, is designed to accentuate your waist and give the appearance of an hourglass figure.
Free People's Scotch & Soda Overdye Balloon Leg Jeans
Why not get colorful? We love this green for its ability to suit any season and easily add a bit of flair to an otherwise plain outfit.
Anthropologie Pilcro Gwen Trouser Jeans
The long, dramatic flair on these jeans creates a graceful silhouette that'll look especially great with a form-fitting shirt or bodysuit.
Citizens of Humanity Rigid High-Rise Horseshoe Jean
Think: JNCO jeans, but a little less dramatic.
PacSun Flower Checker Ultra High Waisted Carpenter Pants
Why choose between floral and checkered when you can have both?
Topshop Ripped Baggy Nonstretch Cotton Jeans
Black jeans always look classic, and match with everything. Try out this roomy pair, with it's tasteful, well-placed rips and soft cotton feel.
Gabrielle Ulubay is an E-Commerce Writer at Marie Claire and writes about all things fashion and beauty. She's also written about politics, gender, and sex for publications like Bustle, HuffPost Personal, and The New York Times. As a film school graduate, she loves all things media and can be found making art when she's not busy writing.
-
Angel Number Jewelry for When You Need a Little Luck
The trend that has me googling number sequences all day long.
By Gabrielle Ulubay
-
Pore Vacuums to Play Dermatologist With
Bonus: Pore vacuums double as stress relief.
By Tatjana Freund
-
So, What Is Anna Delvey Doing Now?
Here's where the scammer has been since the events of 'Inventing Anna.'
By Quinci LeGardye