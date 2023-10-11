Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

I am a dedicated sneaker fan. I wouldn’t go so far as to say I’m a sneakerhead, but I do fancy myself something of a collector. I have a few go-to pairs, plus a range of trendier options that keep my shoe collection feeling up-to-date. However, trendy new sneakers aren’t always going to cut it. Sometimes, you need to buy one pair that does it all—and I found the best sneakers for just about everyone and everything.

The options on this list run the gamut, from a few great pairs of cool white sneakers to the cult-favorite black sneakers that the internet has been quietly obsessing over for years. Also on this list are a pair of chunky sneakers that look cool and a few pairs of designer sneakers adored by editors and celebrity stylists. Every sneaker on this list has been hand-selected by a member of our team here at Marie Claire, or come highly recommended by a stylist who wears them regularly.

Best Overall Sneaker Nike Nike Air Force 1 '07 Sneaker $110 at Nordstrom $72.97 at NIKE $72.97 at NIKE These Nike Air Force 1 '07 sneakers top our list for so many reasons. They've maintained their spot as a to-seller for decades. They go with just about any outfit. They come in tons of colors. They're supremely comfortable and durable despite regular wear. They're top-rated across the internet and have racked up thousands of glowing five-star reviews. If you want a forever classic, shop them in the all-white colorway. However, other iterations come in black or tan, and some come with lime-green swooshes. Pros: Top-rated; Runs true-to-size; Comes in half-sizes; Comes in several colors; Comfortable; Durable. Cons: Some reviewers found them stiff. Customer Review: "Bought these in white, and they're so stylish! I'm usually a size 9 in Nike sneakers, but my feet feel comfortable in 8.5, which is my actual size. They're comfortable and go with everything." — Nordstrom

Best Canvas Sneaker Superga Superga 2750 Cotu Classic Sneaker $69 at Nordstrom "Italian footwear brand Superga is criminally underrated. I have owned pairs of Supergas since I was a toddler—my parents have good taste—and they've maintained a top spot in my collection ever since. This white pair constantly rotates in my wardrobe year-round because they're so comfortable and never cause blisters despite hours of wear. They cost under $100, are easy to clean, come in many colors, and the rubber sole is virtually indestructible. It took more than a year of daily wear to show signs of wear and tear." - Julia Marzovilla, E-Commerce Editor Pros: Runs true-to-size; Durable; Comfortable; Editor-approved. Cons: Some reviewers say they're heavy. Customer Review: "These are great sneakers for casual wear! They are so comfortable and have that classic look! And they go with everything! So versatile!" — Nordstrom

Best Black Sneaker Cariuma Cariuma OCA Low-Top Leather Sneakers $139 at Farfetch Cariuma’s leather and canvas sneakers range has achieved cult-classic status amongst devout fashion fans and casual shoppers alike. This black pair of OCA low-top leather sneakers is made from ecologically conscious materials, and two trees have been planted for every shoe sold since 2020. The rubber sole is durable and lightweight, and the 100 percent leather upper is butter-soft. Reviewers say that they run true-to-size and don’t cause blisters. Reviewers also love them because they can be dressed up or down for the office. Pros: Sustainably-made; Lightweight; Runs true-to-size; Comfortable; Fast shipping; Top-rated. Cons: Quick to sell out. Customer Review: "This is my second pair. Cariuma, you never disappoint. Thank you for the styling, the workmanship, and the attention to detail. Thank you." — Cariuma

Best Affordable Sneakers Vans UA Classic Slip On Sneakers $55 at Shopbop $36 at yoox.com $39 at ASOS (USA) Most Vans sneakers are priced under $100, but this pair of black slip-on sneakers can be found on Shopbop for just $55. A generational classic, they go with everything and are easy to get on and off. The rubber sole on this pair is designed for skating, meaning that it'll be able to handle all of your long walks. The brand notes that they run true-to-size and are available in women's sizes five through 12, including half-sizes. However, some reviewers recommend sizing up by a half-size. Pros: Comfortable with no break-in period; Has a sturdy rubber sole; Easy to clean; Comes in half-sizes. Cons: Runs a half-size small. Customer Review: "Perfect fit, look just like the picture. I wore my last pair for years until they finally bit the dust! Had to get another pair!"

Best White Sneaker Sam Edelman Sam Edelman Ethyl Low-Top Sneakers $80 at Bloomingdale's Check out this pair of all-white leather sneakers from Sam Edelman if you’re looking for an elevated version of your usual pair. These are beloved for their versatility, made from a leather upper and sitting on a sturdy rubber sole. Reviewers note that they require a bit of breaking in but are comfortable after that period ends. The Ethyl Low-Top Sneakers also run true-to-size and can be easily dressed up or down to be worn in various situations. Pros: Top-rated; Has a sturdy rubber sole; Comes in other colors; Comfortable. Cons: Has a slight breaking-in period. Customer Review: "Best shoes I’ve ordered in a while. Comfortable, not too platformed, very clean looking, and good for fancier events that still allow sneakers. I have wide feet, and these worked for me!" — Bloomingdale's

Best Designer Sneaker Chloé Nama Mixed Media Platform Sneakers $795 at Saks Fifth Avenue I can’t go a day without seeing this pair of Chloé Nama Mixed Media Platform Sneakers on the street. Several parts of the sneaker are made using sustainable materials. The webbings on the front are available from 100 percent recycled polyester and 100 percent recycled cotton, for instance. Style Director Sara Holzman reviewed them for Marie Claire ’s Worth It column in 2021, and they have remained a favorite ever since. Sadly, they don’t come in half-sizes, but they are available in sizes five through 12.

Best Running Sneaker ON Cloud 5 Ripstop and Mesh Sneakers $170 at Net-a-Porter Running shoe brand ON has designed sneakers that the fashion set loves to work out in, including this pair of Cloud 5 Rip-Stop sneakers that have earned a top spot on our list. Waterproof and lightweight, they’re designed with street-running in mind. Reflective elements across the top and sides also keep you visible in low light, so they’re ideal for late-night or early-morning runners. The cushioning through the sole keeps you light on your feet as you move through your run. Pros: Lightweight; Good for running at night: Good for street running; Waterproof; Comes in several colors. Cons: Some reviewers say they run small.

Best Chunky Sneaker New Balance New Balance 530 Sneaker $90 at New Balance "I am utterly obsessed with these sneakers and practically never take them off on the weekends. They are unbelievably comfortable—so comfortable you can walk for hours on end without pain. Trust me, I've put them to the test. I wear them on hot girl walks, brunch dates, errand runs, and everywhere else. Not only are they crazy comfy, but they look so cool with baggy jeans or a casual dress with crew socks." —Brooke Knappenberger, Contributing Writer Pros: Comfortable; Editor-approved; Comes in two colors; Comes in half-sizes. Cons: Some reviewers recommend going a half-size up. Customer Review: "Love these, they are so comfy you can walk around all day. The perfect everyday trainer. I would say go a half size up." — ASOS

Best Silver Sneakers Fenty X Puma: Avanti C Sneakers $208 at Luisa Via Roma "The first thing I need to say about the Avanti sneakers from PUMA's collaboration with FENTY: Rihanna! The second: they're incredibly, almost unbelievably comfortable. They're a pulled-from-the-archives style recently reinvented with a few of RiRi's signature cool-girl touches—like the chrome colorway and fold-over tongue. And thanks to their gummy rubber sole and EVA-foam wedge midsole, they offer all-day comfort that supports even my problematic flat arches. If you're looking for a statement sneaker to strut into fall 2023, undoubtedly, these are the It pair to buy." — Emma Childs, Style Editor Pros: Editor-reviewed; Comfortable; Comes in half-sizes; Cons: They're quick to sell out.

Best Slender Sneaker Maison Margiela Women's Lace Up Low Top Sneakers $540 at Bloomingdale's "For the past five years, this has been my sneaker of choice and I don’t think it is ever going to change. It is my favorite sneaker for men, it is my favorite sneaker for women and I think everyone should have this in their closet. It never goes out of style, the more worn in the shoe gets, the better it looks. It is a staple and a classic. The sneaker can be thrown out with loungewear or can be worn to work as a work sneaker. I can go on for hours, but don’t let the price scare you, I promise you that this sneaker will be active in your closet for a lifetime." — Zoe Gofman, Celebrity Stylist Pros: Stylist-loved; Comes in two colors; Comes in half-sizes; Comfortable; Runs true-to-size. Cons: Can be hard to keep clean. Customer Review: "These kicks are the bomb! So hip and so comfortable. You can wear them with almost anything and be so styling! Love, love them." — Bloomingdale's

Best Leather Sneaker Golden Goose Golden Goose Super-Star Low Top Sneaker $545 at Nordstrom These white sneakers from Golden Goose are something of a cult phenomenon. Made from a sturdy leather material on the outside, they also have a cushioned leather sole that molds to your feet as you wear them over time. The distressed look adds character, and the navy blue accents on this pair make them perfect for all-season wear. The leather is durable. My pair lasted me well over two years of constant wear before I had to replace them. Pros: Comfortable; Has a leather insole; Has a sturdy leather sole; Comes in different colors. Cons: Some reviewers found them to be stiff. Customer Review: "These shoes are so versatile! I love them. I am a true size eight and ordered a 38, and it fits perfectly. They are a little stiff at first but for the most part, get more comfortable the more you wear them." — Nordstrom