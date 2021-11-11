The 10 Best Mini Skirts for Grown-Ups

Welcome to The Essentials, our weekly series highlighting a must-have classic, key to building a timeless, pulled-together closet.

We've seen the reign of midi and maxi skirts over the past few years, but we're here to take a stand for the classic mini. Mini skirt styles don't have to adhere to belly-baring, low-rise stereotypes anymore. The shorter skirt silhouette has come a long way. Feminine, yet sophisticated, in varying patterns, textures, and fabric weights—mini skirts are actually an all-season standby. Yes, we are standing behind minis, even during the colder parts of the year (with layers, of course). Whether you prefer a cozy knit or a cool denim makeup, there's a mini out there for you. Ahead, 10 skirt that solidify the mini skirt's essential wardrobe status.

Jonathan Simkhai Heather Rib-Knit Miniskirt $295 at Saksfifthavenue.com Channel your inner Brigitte Bardot with this knitted, mod mini. Style this vintage-inspired skirt with the matching rib-knit top. Add tights, loafers, and a plush jacket for a cozy winter look.

Ganni Abstract Leather Mini Skirt $375 at Saksfifthavenue.com Turn your basic black mini on its head with this quilted leather version. Sport it at work with a crisp white button-down, or with a rib-knit turtleneck and knee-high boots for a night on the town.

Alexa Chung Faux Patent-Leather Mini Skirt $280 at net-a-porter.com This siren red, patent leather mini skirt is anything but boring. Make it the perfect pop to an otherwise neutral outfit.

Sandro Tweed Ruffle-Trim Mini Skirt $295 at Saksfifthavenue.com Buttons, front pockets, and ruffle hem details makes this skirt prim and practical.

Lover Boy Tartan Mini Skirt $419 at Matchesfashion.com This tartan mini skirt oozes loads of schoolgirl charm. Pair it alongside your favorite cable knit sweater and peacoat for sophisticated collegiate vibes.

Alice & Olivia Toni Asymmetrical Pleated Skirt $275 at Shopbop.com Two is better than one when it comes to this two tone pleated mini skirt. Pair yours with a chunky cardigan and combat boots.

SLVRLAKE Savior A-Line Denim Mini Skirt $269 at Saksfifthavenue.com Classic but never boring, swap out your light denim mini for a darker hue, easily lending itself to your cold-weather wardrobe.

The Attico Ruched Zebra Print Mini Skirt $241 at net-a-porter.com Pair this lively zebra print skirt with a sleek black turtleneck, tights, and your favorite pair of ballet flats.

Veronica Beard Lyndsay Floral Mini-Skirt $298 at Saksfifthavenue.com This burgundy floral skirt comes in a fall-approved hue that allows you to incorporate it into your autumn wardrobe.