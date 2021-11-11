The 10 Best Mini Skirts for Grown-Ups

Sophisticated minis that can adapt to your cold-weather wardrobe.

mini skirts
Sara Holzman

By

Welcome to The Essentials, our weekly series highlighting a must-have classic, key to building a timeless, pulled-together closet.

We've seen the reign of midi and maxi skirts over the past few years, but we're here to take a stand for the classic mini. Mini skirt styles don't have to adhere to belly-baring, low-rise stereotypes anymore. The shorter skirt silhouette has come a long way. Feminine, yet sophisticated, in varying patterns, textures, and fabric weights—mini skirts are actually an all-season standby. Yes, we are standing behind minis, even during the colder parts of the year (with layers, of course). Whether you prefer a cozy knit or a cool denim makeup, there's a mini out there for you. Ahead, 10 skirt that solidify the mini skirt's essential wardrobe status.

Jonathan Simkhai Heather Rib-Knit Miniskirt

Channel your inner Brigitte Bardot with this knitted, mod mini. Style this vintage-inspired skirt with the matching rib-knit top. Add tights, loafers, and a plush jacket for a cozy winter look.

Ganni Abstract Leather Mini Skirt

Turn your basic black mini on its head with this quilted leather version. Sport it at work with a crisp white button-down, or with a rib-knit turtleneck and knee-high boots for a night on the town.

Alexa Chung Faux Patent-Leather Mini Skirt

This siren red, patent leather mini skirt is anything but boring. Make it the perfect pop to an otherwise neutral outfit.

Sandro Tweed Ruffle-Trim Mini Skirt

Buttons, front pockets, and ruffle hem details makes this skirt prim and practical.

Lover Boy Tartan Mini Skirt

This tartan mini skirt oozes loads of schoolgirl charm. Pair it alongside your favorite cable knit sweater and peacoat for sophisticated collegiate vibes.

Alice & Olivia Toni Asymmetrical Pleated Skirt

Two is better than one when it comes to this two tone pleated mini skirt. Pair yours with a chunky cardigan and combat boots.

SLVRLAKE Savior A-Line Denim Mini Skirt

Classic but never boring, swap out your light denim mini for a darker hue, easily lending itself to your cold-weather wardrobe.

The Attico Ruched Zebra Print Mini Skirt

Pair this lively zebra print skirt with a sleek black turtleneck, tights, and your favorite pair of ballet flats.

Veronica Beard Lyndsay Floral Mini-Skirt

This burgundy floral skirt comes in a fall-approved hue that allows you to incorporate it into your autumn wardrobe.

Frame Le Mini Bonded Denim Skirt

Add edge to your attire with this five-pocket faux leather skirt that embraces a bit of rock'n'roll with its distressed hem.

