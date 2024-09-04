Alexa Chung's Madewell Collaboration Is Refreshingly Anti-Fall Trends
Instead of chasing what everyone else is wearing, she's returning to her all-time favorites.
I've written about dozens of collaborations in my years as a fashion editor, from folksy cottagecore dresses at Dôen and Gap to nearly-naked two-piece sets for J.Crew and Maryam Nassir Zadeh. Alexa Chung's collection for Madewell, arriving online today, September 4, zigs where other collaborations zag. Instead of gently tweaking 2024 trends in its favor, it goes the anti-fall trend route. I, for one, am grateful.
Alexa Chung for Madewell consists of 14 pieces that would look as at-home in Chung's closet today as they would in her 2010, Tumblr-filtered heyday—which is the same year she first collaborated with Madewell. Now in her forties and still very much part of the fashion scene, Chung knows what is (and isn't) a reflection of her personal style. The collection's tight edit of voluminous-but-wearable denim maxi skirts and relaxed straight-leg jeans prove it. But this isn't a collection just for It girls: All items are available in sizes 23–33 with prices starting at $128.
It isn't totally accurate to call Alexa Chung for Madewell exempt from fall denim trends. The collection's lookbook includes denim-on-denim outfits—a style Bella Hadid and Beyoncé have also favored heading into fall—as well as extra-long maxi skirts resembling runways from Stella McCartney to Ganni. '70s suedes also show up in the form of a mini skirt suit and a floor-grazing duster jacket; we've all seen the boho revival these items could fit into. The difference is that they're cut into easygoing shapes that can last. Alexa Chung herself spoke about their longevity and wearability. "These pieces easily fit into my wardrobe because they’re incredibly personal," she told Vogue in a brief interview about the collection.
Fall trends are going to come, go, and circle back again in a few years. To me, Alexa Chung for Madewell's slouchy jeans and no-fuss button-up shirts have the longevity to last through every fashion cycle. Scroll down to shop the first timeless drop that's bound to sell out—and if it does, don't fret. You'll can get another fill of 2014 Tumblr-approved styles in a second drop arriving in November.
Shop the Alexa Chung x Madewell Collaboration
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders including stylist Alison Bornstein and J.Crew womenswear creative director Olympia Gayot, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what trends—like the rise of doll-like Mary Janes or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. (She justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”) Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. Halie has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self-Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she was awarded the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
-
'Blink Twice' Isn’t the #MeToo Thriller It Claims to Be
Zoë Kravitz's directorial debut doesn't provide the nuance needed to move the conversation forward.
By Sadie Bell Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Reportedly Wants to "Make Over Her Image" After Her Divorce from Ben Affleck
"She needs advice from some new people."
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Katy Perry Says She’s “No Longer Attracted to Narcissists” in Tell-All Interview
“Anyone that is constantly changing the goalpost or pulling the rug out from you emotionally, not it.”
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
Lady Gaga Is Ahead of Fall 2024's Little Hat Trend
The star wore an asymmetrical beret at the Venice Film Festival.
By Julia Gray Published
-
Hailey Bieber Enters Her "Mom" Jewelry Era With a New Diamond Ring
She's honoring her baby boy with her signature style.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Zendaya and Tom Holland Return to Los Angeles Wearing Matching Basic White Tank Tops
The duo practically wore the same outfit in their first joint sighting back in the States.
By India Roby Published
-
Olivia Rodrigo Doubles Up on Dangerously Low-Cut Dresses at the 2024 Venice Film Festival
The singer is a consistent risk-taker.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Amal Clooney's Citrus September Jumpsuit Says Brat Green Summer Is Officially Over
She wore a tangerine jumpsuit for her final Venice Film Festival appearance.
By Julia Gray Published
-
Taylor Russell Elevates the Bubble Skirt Trend at the 2024 Venice Film Festival
The controversial skirt has never looked so good.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Selena Gomez Stacks the Most Timeless Fall Staples into Her Telluride Film Festival Wardrobe
The star wore two classic looks at the Telluride Film Festival.
By Julia Gray Published
-
Olivia Rodrigo Put a Pop Princess Twist on the Classic Little Black Dress
The singer landed in Italy with Louis Partridge for the Venice Film Festival.
By India Roby Published