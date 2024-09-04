Alexa Chung's Madewell Collaboration Is Refreshingly Anti-Fall Trends

I've written about dozens of collaborations in my years as a fashion editor, from folksy cottagecore dresses at Dôen and Gap to nearly-naked two-piece sets for J.Crew and Maryam Nassir Zadeh. Alexa Chung's collection for Madewell, arriving online today, September 4, zigs where other collaborations zag. Instead of gently tweaking 2024 trends in its favor, it goes the anti-fall trend route. I, for one, am grateful.

Alexa Chung designed a 14-piece capsule for Madewell, including this suede coat and slouchy jeans. (Image credit: Madewell)

Madewell The Alexa Dream Jean in Croswell Wash $178 at Madewell

Alexa Chung for Madewell Double-Breasted Blazer Overcoat in Suede $850 at Madewell

Alexa Chung for Madewell consists of 14 pieces that would look as at-home in Chung's closet today as they would in her 2010, Tumblr-filtered heyday—which is the same year she first collaborated with Madewell. Now in her forties and still very much part of the fashion scene, Chung knows what is (and isn't) a reflection of her personal style. The collection's tight edit of voluminous-but-wearable denim maxi skirts and relaxed straight-leg jeans prove it. But this isn't a collection just for It girls: All items are available in sizes 23–33 with prices starting at $128.

Alexa Chung first designed a collection for Madewell in 2014. (Image credit: Madewell)

Alexa Chung for Madewell Denim Flare Midi Skirt in Pellson Wash $168 at Madewell

It isn't totally accurate to call Alexa Chung for Madewell exempt from fall denim trends. The collection's lookbook includes denim-on-denim outfits—a style Bella Hadid and Beyoncé have also favored heading into fall—as well as extra-long maxi skirts resembling runways from Stella McCartney to Ganni. '70s suedes also show up in the form of a mini skirt suit and a floor-grazing duster jacket; we've all seen the boho revival these items could fit into. The difference is that they're cut into easygoing shapes that can last. Alexa Chung herself spoke about their longevity and wearability. "These pieces easily fit into my wardrobe because they’re incredibly personal," she told Vogue in a brief interview about the collection.

Alexa Chung's twists on Madewell denim and classic shirting will return for a second drop in November. (Image credit: Madewell)

Alexa Chung for Madewell Denim Western Shirt in Vintage Wash $128 at Madewell

Madewell The Alexa Dream Jean in Outridge Wash $168 at Madewell

Fall trends are going to come, go, and circle back again in a few years. To me, Alexa Chung for Madewell's slouchy jeans and no-fuss button-up shirts have the longevity to last through every fashion cycle. Scroll down to shop the first timeless drop that's bound to sell out—and if it does, don't fret. You'll can get another fill of 2014 Tumblr-approved styles in a second drop arriving in November.

