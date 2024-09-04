Alexa Chung's Madewell Collaboration Is Refreshingly Anti-Fall Trends

Instead of chasing what everyone else is wearing, she's returning to her all-time favorites.

a collage of two alexa chung for madewell looks where alexa chung models in front of a gray backdrop
(Image credit: Madewell)
I've written about dozens of collaborations in my years as a fashion editor, from folksy cottagecore dresses at Dôen and Gap to nearly-naked two-piece sets for J.Crew and Maryam Nassir Zadeh. Alexa Chung's collection for Madewell, arriving online today, September 4, zigs where other collaborations zag. Instead of gently tweaking 2024 trends in its favor, it goes the anti-fall trend route. I, for one, am grateful.

Alexa Chung wears her madewell suede coat with jeans in front of a plain backdrop

Alexa Chung designed a 14-piece capsule for Madewell, including this suede coat and slouchy jeans.

(Image credit: Madewell)

a model stands in front of a plain backdrop wearing alexa chung for madewell jeans
Madewell The Alexa Dream Jean in Croswell Wash

a model in front of a plain backdrop wearing an alexa chung for madewell coat
Alexa Chung for Madewell Double-Breasted Blazer Overcoat in Suede

Alexa Chung for Madewell consists of 14 pieces that would look as at-home in Chung's closet today as they would in her 2010, Tumblr-filtered heyday—which is the same year she first collaborated with Madewell. Now in her forties and still very much part of the fashion scene, Chung knows what is (and isn't) a reflection of her personal style. The collection's tight edit of voluminous-but-wearable denim maxi skirts and relaxed straight-leg jeans prove it. But this isn't a collection just for It girls: All items are available in sizes 23–33 with prices starting at $128.

Alexa Chung models in front of a plain wall wearing a high waist denim skirt and a bralette

Alexa Chung first designed a collection for Madewell in 2014.

(Image credit: Madewell)

a model wears a denim flare skirt from alexa chung for madewell in front of a plain backdrop
Alexa Chung for Madewell Denim Flare Midi Skirt in Pellson Wash

It isn't totally accurate to call Alexa Chung for Madewell exempt from fall denim trends. The collection's lookbook includes denim-on-denim outfits—a style Bella Hadid and Beyoncé have also favored heading into fall—as well as extra-long maxi skirts resembling runways from Stella McCartney to Ganni. '70s suedes also show up in the form of a mini skirt suit and a floor-grazing duster jacket; we've all seen the boho revival these items could fit into. The difference is that they're cut into easygoing shapes that can last. Alexa Chung herself spoke about their longevity and wearability. "These pieces easily fit into my wardrobe because they’re incredibly personal," she told Vogue in a brief interview about the collection.

Alexa Chung wears Madewell pieces including a denim top and jeans in front of a plain backdrop

Alexa Chung's twists on Madewell denim and classic shirting will return for a second drop in November.

(Image credit: Madewell)

a model stands in front of a plain backdrop wearing a denim shirt by alexa chung for madewell
Alexa Chung for Madewell Denim Western Shirt in Vintage Wash

a model wears alexa chung for madewell jeans in front of a plain backdrop
Madewell The Alexa Dream Jean in Outridge Wash

Fall trends are going to come, go, and circle back again in a few years. To me, Alexa Chung for Madewell's slouchy jeans and no-fuss button-up shirts have the longevity to last through every fashion cycle. Scroll down to shop the first timeless drop that's bound to sell out—and if it does, don't fret. You'll can get another fill of 2014 Tumblr-approved styles in a second drop arriving in November.

Shop the Alexa Chung x Madewell Collaboration

a model stands in front of a plain backdrop wearing madewell overalls designed by alexa chung
Alexa Chung for Madewell Denim Overalls in Hockley Wash

a model in front of a plain backdrop wearing a denim dress by alexa chung for madewell
Alexa Chung for Madewell Denim Tank Midi Dress in Pellson Wash

a model wears a suede blazer by alexa chung for madewell in front of a plain backdrop
Alexa Chung for Madewell Double-Breasted Blazer in Suede

a model stands in front of a plain backdrop wearing a suede mini skirt
Alexa Chung for Madewell Suede Mini Skirt

a model stands in front of a blank wall wearing a denim shirt designed by alexa chung for madewell
Alexa Chung for Madewell Oversized Denim Shirt in Dunklin Wash

a model stands in front of a plain backdrop wearing a denim mini skirt with a split hem
Alexa Chung for Madewell Denim Maxi Skirt in Croswell Wash

a model wears an alexa chung for madewell shirt
Alexa Chung for Madewell Pleat-Pocket Button-Up Shirt

a model wears white jeans from the alexa chung for madewell collaboration in front of a plain backdrop
Alexa Chung for Madewell Workwear Jeans in True White

A model wears a white shirt from the alexa chung for madewell collaboration in front of a plain backdrop
Alexa Chung for Madewell Pleat-Pocket Button-Up Shirt

