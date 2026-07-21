Gap x Victoria Beckham and Old Navy x Christopher John Rogers, watch out: Target teamed up with New York-based designer Rosie Assoulin to give competition in the maximalist, dopamine-dressing department. On July 24, a rainbow of summer 2026 color trends will transform your local Target into the world of Rosie Assoulin, a CFDA Award winner known for bright colors, whimsical patterns, and bold nautical stripes.

According to a press release, Assoulin designed airy maxis, joyful matching sets, woven beach bags, and ribbon-adorned sandals to "bring personality to everyday dressing."

The Target x Rosie Assoulin collaboration is as exuberant as you can imagine from the designer known for saturated colors and bold stripes. (Image credit: Courtesy of Target)

If you're drawn to Rosie Assoulin's smile-inducing pinstripes, gingham, and color-blocking looks, now's your chance to buy a piece from the New York-based brand on a budget. In true Target style, most women's ready-to-wear styles from the Target x Rosie Assoulin line are shoppable for under $50. For comparison, a cotton poplin shirtdress design from the brand starts at $650.

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A matching set from the Target x Rosie Assoulin collaboration. (Image credit: Courtesy of Target)

The designer, who had internships at Oscar de la Renta and Lanvin before launching the label in 2013, has long been celebrated for her more-is-more POV. This spills over to the Target collection, which features bright hues like cobalt blue, poppy red, and lemon yellow.

Her artful approach to print is also present in the offering. Nowhere is that more clear than in the campaign, which shows a model styled in a green matching set with a multicolored graphic bandeau underneath.

The Target x Rosie Assoulin collaboration isn't for neutral lovers. (Image credit: Courtesy of Target)

Other noteworthy apparel details include contrasting hems. A striped two-piece gets a thick blue stripe on the peplum waistline and pants. Meanwhile, a lemon floor-grazing strip makes a maxi dress's butter yellow gingham even brighter.

Pinstripe and gingham pieces in the Target x Rosie Assoulin collaboration. (Image credit: Courtesy of Target)

The collection also features accessories, including flip-flop sandals with oversized striped ribbon straps and raffia handbags that beg to be whisked away on vacation.

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“My favorite thing about this collection—and all of Rosie’s work—is her ability to pair bold silhouettes, expressive color and an unmistakable point of view with pieces that feel effortless to wear," Tara Russell, senior vice president of apparel and accessories at Target, said in the press release. "It captures the optimism and ease of late summer while giving guests fresh, designer-inspired style they can make their own long after the season ends.”

The Target x Rosie Assoulin collaboration stars flip-flops, too. (Image credit: Courtesy of Target)

Target x Rosie Assoulin marks the Brooklyn native's first foray into select home decor products. So while patterned two-pieces will light up your summer closet, striped towels and mix-and-match dishware will keep the compliments coming in your kitchen.

That's not to say Rosie Assoulin is a stranger to the lifestyle category. Back in 2020, she created watercolor-style journals, pens, and pencils with stationery label Papier. She also regularly reunites with Palm Beach-based brand J. Logan Home on home pieces only available at pop-ups.

Target's collaboration with Rosie Assoulin also tapped into home decor. (Image credit: Courtesy of Target)

Beyond the home decor department, Rosie Assoulin has previously partnered with Allbirds to create unisex slides; with Sergio Rossi on colorful ballet flats; and with Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop on chambray and poplin pieces. With this latest partnership, the designer is joining Target's long list of luxury and New York-based collaborators, including Kate Spade, Diane von Furstenberg, LoveShackFancy, and Missoni.

Plan your next Target trip: July 25 will be a big day for Rosie Assoulin and your end-of-summer style.

TOPICS Target