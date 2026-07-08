Being neighbors on the color wheel makes red and purple one of fashion's most unexpectedly foolproof combinations. VIPs like Victoria Beckham, Meghan Markle, and Kacey Musgraves realized the pair's styling potential years ago. Fast-forward to 2026, and an entire Fashion Week calendar's worth of designers reunited the sister hues on spring/summer runways.

Most recently, red apple and lilac found their most ethereal form on Pierpaolo Piccioli's first Haute Couture runway as Balenciaga's creative director. For the much-anticipated show, the designer outfitted a model in low-rise, ultra-wide tomato-red trousers. In place of a shirt, the model wore a bust-length, lilac blusher with a delicate 3-D floral tulle trim. The designer completed the look with a pair of electric purple leather opera-length gloves (a Piccioli signature).

Balenciaga combined red and purple for Haute Couture Week in Paris. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Piccioli has long had a penchant for predicting some of the biggest color trends. In 2022, while at Valentino, the designer made headlines for showcasing a collection made almost entirely of hot pink looks. Following the release, the neon colorway caught the eye of Pantone; soon after, "Pink PP" joined the American color company's expansive scale. The industry-wide Barbiecore pink wave soon followed. Perhaps "Purple PP" and "Red PP" are awaiting their Pantone induction as we speak.

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A look from the Valentino Fall 2022 "Pink PP" collection (Image credit: Getty Images)

Balenciaga's show on July 8, 2026, wasn't the first instance of red-and-purple spotting on the runway. Names like Alaïa, Celine, Prada, and Stella McCartney presented strawberry reds alongside royal purple and grape on the Spring 2026 runways.

In a dressed-up take on the look, Carolina Herrera sent out a column maxi dress with alternating lavender and scarlet lace tiers, proving that the contrasting undertones can elegantly complement each other.

A model wore red and purple on Carolina Herrera's Spring 2026 runway. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

A further case for red-and-purple's red carpet potential was made during Stella McCartney's show. The pastel purple turtleneck dress shone even brighter alongside the model's beaded, berry red clutch.

I can personally see Hailey Bieber or Daisy Edgar-Jones owning an award show red carpet in the colors. Or Zendaya, for the Spider-Man: Brand New Day press tour, should Law Roach want to contrast her go-to Christian Louboutin red-bottoms. Adding purple to the mix would be a whimsical reprieve from the actress's gothic black, angelic white, or celestial blue color story.

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Purple and red appeared on Stella McCartney's runway, too. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Meanwhile, Prada's spring show dressed down the hues by tucking a strawberry-hued polo shirt into a model's pale purple bloomers. The unconventional coupling was bold, to say the least. But a black bralette, patent leather bag, and matching slingback pumps finished the outfit on an effortless note. Now, picture Jennifer Lawrence, Zoë Kravitz, or Katie Holmes exuding "I just threw this on" energy in similar shorts and red flip-flops from The Row.

Prada demonstrated just how easy it is to wear red and purple casually. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

In fact, red and purple already blossomed on some of the A-list summer wardrobe racks. At the 2026 Cannes Film Festival in May, Ferragamo's Fall 2026 dress became the part-plum, part-eggplant backdrop for Dua Lipa's strawberry accessories: pointy, patent leather mules and an East-West Hug Bag.

Earlier this summer, Dua Lipa sampled red and purple during the Cannes Film Festival. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Once red and purple proved themselves French Riviera-worthy, they resurfaced in New York City during Zoey Deutch's Voicemails for Isabelle press tour. On June 11, L.A. knitwear label High Sport dressed the actress in a grape-colored cardigan and tomato-red trousers, once again proving the shades' compatibility. Paired with minimalist heeled flip-flops from Gianvito Rossi and sans handbag, Deutch let the color combination do all the talking.

Zoey Deutch added the surprisingly dynamic duo to NYC's color palette. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Red-and-purple is just one color combination encouraging fashion girls to go bright and bold this summer. Both shades can (and should) be styled separately, too—with equally eye-catching hues. Taste test peony pink pants and a strawberry red polo, or a grape purple skirt with a lavender T-shirt. Then, wear them all at once, The Balenciaga Way.

Shop Red-and-Purple Pieces Inspired by Summer's Color Trend

TOPICS Dua Lipa