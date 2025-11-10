"For Your Consideration" season is underway in Hollywood, meaning actors are reviving their press tours—and press tour style—to promote their projects for award season. On November 9, Jenna Ortega awoke her inner Wednesday while endorsing one of the biggest layering trends for winter.

Two months after the show's second season hit Netflix, the streamer hosted an event for Wednesday in L.A. with the star-studded cast. Ortega reunited with Ann Demeulemeester, which became one of her fashion calling cards during the most recentWednesday promotional run. Stylist Enrique Melendez sourced a pinstripe suit set from the Fall 2025 runway show for the occasion, featuring a fitted sleeveless vest and a wide-leg trouser, both boasting slim pinstripes in gray, black, and crimson.

To winterize the look, the 23-year-old layered a long-sleeve crewneck top underneath the button-down vest. It was slightly oversize and equally cool-toned, and featured contrasting stitching that added subtle dimension to the look.

Jenna Ortega winterized her pinstripe two-piece with ease. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ortega's latest ensemble is a great example of the Base Layer trend, which Marie Claire named "the blank canvas" of layering in its Winter 2026 report. As fashion features editor, Emma Childs wrote: "Having a neutral base is a great starting point to then build a look upon. It usually adds a stark visual contrast, which always ups the ante in a look."

The styling of the pinstripe suit on the Ann Demeulemeester Fall 2025 was much more pirate-y than '90s glam grunge. In lieu of a crewneck, the brand used a ruffled white button-down with Victorian statement sleeves as a base layer. The model also carried fringed accessories, whereas Ortega favored barely any at all. (A single cross pendant in silver acted as her only sparkler. If the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice actor wore any rings, they remained hidden under her elongated sleeves.)

A model wore Jenna's two-piece on the Ann Demeulemeester Fall 2025 runway. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Zoom in to appreciate Jenna's only accessory: a grungy cross necklace. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Colder temperatures bring out the best in Ortega's closet. Neutrals, layers, and opulent outerwear is where her style shines. Still, her pinstripes are an early adoption of an ascendant Spring 2026 trend: Valentino, Ann Demeulemeester, Stella McCartney, and Dolce & Gabbana prove the pattern's longevity in their collections for the coming season.

Shop Pieces Inspired by Jenna Ortega