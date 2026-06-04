I've never spent more than $500 on a luxury item—and I thank Mango's designer collaborations for that every day. Styles from Victoria Beckham and Supriya Lele simply wouldn't be in my closet without the Spanish retailer's annual link-ups with major labels. Now, the new Mango x Eckhaus Latta collaboration is crossing off another dream designer from my fashion wish list.

Weeks after Hailey Bieber fronted the label's latest campaign, everything I love about Eckhaus Latta's unconventional charm graced Mango's homepage. Creative directors Mike Eckhaus and Zoe Latta packed the 43-piece collection with airy knitwear, one-and-done dresses, and even patterned swimsuits. Every signature played a part in the brand's Spring 2026 fashion show, too.

A first look at Mango x Eckhaus Latta, available now. (Image credit: Mango)

It's no coincidence the new designs look made for a beach vacation—as well as every mid-day meeting, outdoor dinner, and sunset concert of the season. "Summer was the starting point for this collection," Mike Eckhaus tells Marie Claire over email. "We were drawn to its sense of sensuality, playfulness, and experimentation—qualities that have always been part of our work."

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The itty-bitty bralette will complement every piece in the collaboration. (Image credit: Mango)

If this were my introduction to Eckhaus Latta, I'd instantly be impressed by its ability to make such eclectic silhouettes so wearable. The designer duo showcases this skill on every runway, but Mango made it more accessible than ever.

Sleeveless, semi-sheer tops, ultra-patterned pants, breezy dresses, and seamless skirts all retail for $200 or less. I especially have my eye on the matching sets, because Eckhaus Latta has always had a knack for adventurous two-pieces. The Semi-Sheer Printed Shirt and matching Overlay Skirt are a worthy substitute for a Spring 2026 Canadian tuxedo living in my mind rent-free. Plus, the fish egg-inspired printed dress is unlike anything I've ever worn. I should've known leopard-print would be too predictable for a label like this.

Feast your eyes on the Mango x Eckhaus Latta collaboration's fish-egg print. (Image credit: Mango)

Eckhaus Latta has been pushing the boundaries of pattern dressing for years, but working with Mango gave the lead designers "the opportunity to do something completely new," Eckhaus says. "Working with a brand that has an infrastructure and resources that we haven’t had before gave us the ability to try and expand into new categories."

The bralette returned alongside the skirt-over-pants trend. (Image credit: Mango)

Eckhaus Latta's major retail collaborations—with Camper in 2017, Ugg in 2020, and Ecco Kollective last year—have never strayed too far from their eclectic roots, Mango's included. Fellow fashion girls will know exactly who I'm wearing even before I brag about my biggest score of 2026.

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TOPICS Mango