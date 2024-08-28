Actress Taylor Russell Stuns in Chanel Haute Couture During Venice Film Festival
The star swapped out a John Galliano suit for the breathtaking vintage gown.
Canadian actress Taylor Russell is pulling out all the fashion stops during the premiere of the new movie Bettlejuice Bettlejuice at this year's Venice Film Festival.
On Wednesday, Aug. 28, the actress stunned while walking the red carpet in an all-white vintage gown from Chanel, featuring a see-through bodice and intricate embroidery.
The Haute Couture gown, a replica straight off the Spring 1993 runway, also featured an unforgettable bustle and long, wedding gown-worthy train.
The memorable look was actually Russell's second of the day, believe it or not. Earlier, while attending the "Luigi De Laurentiis" Venice Award for a Debut Film Jury photocall, the actress wore another stunning vintage ensemble, this time from John Galliano.
The checkered wool suit was from the designer's iconic Spring 1995 "Pin-Up/Misia Sert" collection, and featured halter-neck style lapels that created an accentuated, hourglass silhouette.
Now that the actress is under the spotlight and has become a fashion icon in her own right, Russell is dealing with the highs and lows that come with fame and celebrity.
In a previous March interview with Vanity Fair, she explained that she has decided to stay off social media, saying: “It doesn’t make me feel great. I know that when I’m not on it, my life is better.”
She also told the publication to "wind down" she meditates and takes long walks around New York City, while also maintaining her focus on her growing career.
“My concern and my focus is going to be on the work,” she told the publication at the time. “My work is the most interesting thing to me, so that’s what I’ll say about that.
“There are going to be things all the time around you that feel like they’re trying to pull your attention in different places in your life—whether that’s stuff with your family, or having a really bad day, or just different things,” she continued. “You have to find ways in which you can keep yourself really balanced and really safe. I feel like a lot of my work in the world, for myself personally, is about carving out areas in which I’m with safe people and feel really grounded.”
And despite her ability to command a red carpet or photo call as if she was walking down a high-fashion runway, Russell told Lucy Prebble in an interview for The Face that she is actually a "homebody."
"If it’s not for work, I’m not somebody who is going to be at things purely because I have anxieties in the ways that I do, in the ways that we all do, which is not unique," she explained at the time. "Now I’m living in London, and when I came here I was like, 'You know what, Taylor, this is a new place. You’re not in America, not in Canada. You have to open up and allow people to know you. You’re going to be in a community of people that are going to be there for you. You have to allow them to know you. If something happens, something happens, that’s life. You are going to be hurt—that’s the tax.'
"'The tax on a real relationship is the reality that you will get hurt, you will [have] grief, something will be lost at some point and that’s OK,'" she continued. "'It’s worth it.' It’s something that I’m having to remind myself a lot."
Danielle Campoamor is Marie Claire's weekend editor covering all things news, celebrity, politics, culture, live events, and more. In addition, she is an award-winning freelance writer and former NBC journalist with over a decade of digital media experience covering mental health, reproductive justice, abortion access, maternal mortality, gun violence, climate change, politics, celebrity news, culture, online trends, wellness, gender-based violence and other feminist issues. You can find her work in The New York Times, Washington Post, TIME, New York Magazine, CNN, MSNBC, NBC, TODAY, Vogue, Vanity Fair, Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, InStyle, Playboy, Teen Vogue, Glamour, The Daily Beast, Mother Jones, Prism, Newsweek, Slate, HuffPost and more. She currently lives in Brooklyn, New York with her husband and their two feral sons. When she is not writing, editing or doom scrolling she enjoys reading, cooking, debating current events and politics, traveling to Seattle to see her dear friends and losing Pokémon battles against her ruthless offspring. You can find her on X, Instagram, Threads, Facebook and all the places.
