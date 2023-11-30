Timothée Chalamet's Leather Pants Are, For Sure, Kylie-Approved

Timothée Chalamet’s fashion reign is just getting started. We’ve newly anointed him as a rising fashion girlie thanks to his looks from the press tour of his upcoming film Wonka. Not only are we getting to see our darling indie star take on a new role on the big screen soon—recreating the beloved character Willy Wonka, known to be kooky beyond belief—but fans (MC included, if you didn’t already catch on) are treated to his stellar outfits in the process. After his latest pitstop in London, the same city where he revealed an ‘80s-inspired pinstripe suit, the 27-year-old actor was photographed days later sporting a more casual uniform: a knit sweater worn with this season’s hottest trend, a pair of sleek leather bottoms. We suspect Chalamet's leather pants were slightly influenced by his girlfriend Kylie Jenner's new clothing line, Khy.
Okay, so maybe at first glance, this might not appear to be groundbreaking news, but for all the Chalamaniacs out there, seeing our “It” boy in just about anything is a good enough reason to talk about it. For this particular occasion, and unlike the glitz and glam of his recent looks from the past few days, Chalamet switched things up. He was seen leaving yet another Wonka press event on Thursday in a few key winter trends. With a Starbucks drink and energy shot firmly grasped in one hand (stars, they’re just like us!), the actor wore a chunky, gray-and-black crewneck sweater that fit a tad bit oversized.
The standout was, of course, his leather pants, which were straight-leg and scrunched at the bottom for an effortless feel. Maybe Chalamet actually did take notes from Jenner’s recent (and very buzzy) Khy drop. Nonetheless, he styled his black leather bottoms in a way that looks just as cool as he is. He then completed his OOTD with some hypebeast-acclaimed multicolored Nike sneakers and the most heart-throbby accessory an A-lister can add to his outfit: a silver chain peaking from his shirt.
As the Wonka press tour lives on, we’re starting to see the film’s star experiment with his style, going beyond his usual attire. His latest outfits, courtesy of stylist Ryan Hastings, have been serving versatility at its finest. I mean, when else will we get to see Chalamet in a nearly identical Khy leather trench, or in a chest-baring velvet set, or an ooey-gooey, chewy lavender Prada jumpsuit? As we near the release date of the anticipated movie, one thing's for sure: there's still plenty of time to see our favorite boy close the year out in his best 'fits yet, both on and off the red carpet.
Born and raised in Memphis, India Roby is a freelance journalist based in New York City. In 2021, India graduated from The New School with a Bachelor’s in Journalism + Design and a minor in Fashion Communication. Her bylines have also appeared in NYLON, Highsnobiety, Harper’s Bazaar, Arch Digest, Teen Vogue, Byrdie, Paper, The Zoe Report, Fashionista, and others.
