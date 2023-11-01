Rihanna Just Showed You How to Wear Leather On Leather

In the cooler months, it’s easy to get trapped in a routine of rotating between jeans and a cozy sweater. It’s a dependable pairing to lean on—who doesn’t love denim and an easy knit?—but that uniform can get boring fast. An easy way to spruce up your fall and winter wardrobes is to play with textures: think suede bags, quilted coats, and lots of leather. Rihanna, who dined solo in West Hollywood the other night, was a perfect example of the latter style tactic in action. Rihanna wore an all-leather fall outfit, opting to play with varying shades of heathered black and oxblood red to add more visual intrigue.

For her night out, Rihanna wore a black leather shacket (a shirt-jacket, if you will) slightly unbuttoned with a black bra top peeking through. The leather jacket had a matte finish and an oversized fit. On the bottom, the singer opted for dark red leather pants that had an ombré effect throughout. She paired her leather-on-leather look with patent black leather pumps, her wavy hair, and no accessories. Maybe it’s Rihanna’s cool-girl factor, or maybe she knows something we don’t, but she makes an all-leather look feel toned down and casual.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Rihanna’s not new to a daring leather look. On a night out with boyfriend A$AP Rocky last year, RiRi wore an open leather jacket to show off her lovely baby bump with a matching leather micro mini skirt and knee-high leather boots. On another date night, the singer wore a black moto leather jacket with long flared leather pants and black cowboy boots. Needless to say, Rihanna is no stranger to a bold leather look.

The fashion icon, singer, beauty mogul—you name it—has always had an IYKYK style on the cusp of the coolest trends. So, if you aren’t already styling your leather with more leather, now is the perfect time to experiment. But if you're not sure where to start, we’ve got you covered. A timeless leather jacket, whether it be a bomber silhouette, a blazer, or a simple leather coat, will last in your closet for decades to come. Leather trends every fall season, so it won’t ever go out of style. For leather bottoms, you can be as daring as you’d like. At the moment, metallic silver pants are ultra-trendy and come in faux leather materials. Chocolate brown and dark cherry red are also trending hues if that’s more your style. If that’s a stretch, opt for a basic black leather pair in whatever style you fancy: a '90s hem, flare pants, or even leather leggings.

Although leather styles are often relegated to going out, they can be just as casual for the office or everyday wear depending on how you style them. For either of these examples, opt for leather pants, a comfortable kitten heel, and an oversized sweater, and see how a leather piece can elevate your outfit.

Below, shop our favorite leather picks to get Rihanna’s look.