Nothing beats a girls' night out. Rounding up all of your busy friends to find a night when everyone is free is no easy feat, but boy, is it worth it when you're able to coordinate a plan. And, while you're at it, why not coordinate a sartorial theme, too, to elevate the GNO to the next level? Take it from your favorite celebrity besties, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, and Hailey Bieber, who wore matching leather outfits to dinner last night in Los Angeles.

The friends went out in Santa Monica to celebrate the launch of Kylie’s fashion brand, Khy (more on that later!). Matching looks can feel too on-the-nose if not done right, but each member of the trio was able to channel their personal style in their ensembles—a particularly newsworthy feat when wearing complementary all-black, all-leather looks.

Let’s start by breaking down their looks one by one. Kylie dressed up in leather separates, opting for a high-neck crop top with zipper detailing and low-rise leather pants, all of which are pieces from her new fashion venture, Khy. For shoes, she opted for strappy black sandals from celebrity-adored brand The Row. The youngest Jenner has always been known for her edgy Tumblr girl style, so her rock-and-roller outfit felt especially fitting.

Minimalist Kendall wore a black strapless midi dress with matching black tights and pointed-toe leather pumps (also from The Row). She complemented the look with a carefree updo and simple clutch. Moving on to Hailey, who wore a strapless mini dress layered with a black long sleeve adorned with black Jimmy Choo pumps and a (you guessed it) Bottega Veneta clutch. To finish the look, she slicked back her hair and added teen-tiny black sunnies.

TL;DR: All three girls wore all-black, all-leather Khy outfits in what proved to be a well-timed marketing move. We see you, mama Kris!

Jenner’s announcement of her Khy brand came earlier this week in a cryptic Instagram post . Kylie explained that creating wearable and stylish clothing that remained inclusive and accessible was the driving force behind the brand’s inception. “I wanted to make Khy a platform for our customers to have the opportunity to experience fashion through new designers and brands, but at a more accessible price,” she said in a press statement, undoubtedly a bold claim to live up to.

After the success of her sister's brands—notably Kim’s SKIMS and Khloe’s denim venture Good American—Khy has the potential to be equally as successful, if not more. The debut edit was designed in collaboration with the brand Namilia and features faux leather pants, coats, and tops, as seen on the Jenner sisters and Bieber. The initial collection features thirteen items priced between $48 and $198, with sizes ranging from an XS to a 4X, and launches on Nov. 1.

But if you can't wait until then to get the leather looks, try shopping a sampling of similar pieces below. For instance, Cinq á Sept's leather midi dress is almost identical to Kendall's, and the edgy zippered-down corset from Banana Republic (currently on sale at 50 percent off) is a close second to Kylie's.