The Gen-Z-coined label of “Fashion girlie” knows no binary, proving to be somewhat of a linguistic nightmare but also an all-inclusive badge of honor. The term's ubiquitous flexibility has permitted interesting and unexpected icons to earn the title. The next trendsetter bound to the label? Timothée Chalamet—because, of course, it is. The 27-year-old has won us over with his boyish charm, pristine acting abilities, and now, his headline-worthy style from the Wonka press tour. Joined by costars Olivia Coleman and Hugh Grant today in London, Chalamet donned a business-ready ‘80s pinstripe suit from Alexander Mcqueen. The look was perfectly Chalamet: youthful, street style-esque, and slightly subversive.
Chalamet has been collaborating with stylist Ryan Hastings throughout the tour, who also dresses his Bones and All co-star Taylor Russell and actress Anya-Taylor Joy, among others. Club Chalamet members (IYKYK) and fashion fans alike, quiet up and listen down. We're breaking down Chalamet's Wonka press tour style
What’s so special about Timmy’s recent pinstripe suit? We’ll tell you: The Alexander Mcqueen piece featured a peplum hem that created an intriguing layered illusion. The double-breasted suit featured matching cigarette-style pants and is from the Spring/Summer 2024 collection. He opted for no undershirt below the suit (he's not one to shy away from flashing a peek of skin!), which made the ensemble feel quintessentially Chalamet-cool. Adding to this edgy feel were the chunky black leather Alexander McQueen boots he paired with his suit. He topped off the look by adding a necklace and other jewels from Cartier.
When arriving in Tokyo for the premiere of his latest movie, Chalamet beamed in a long black Avellano latex trench styled with a matching black tank top, pants, and boots. Curious minds want to know if the actor wore the latex coat on his flight (It can’t be that comfortable, can it?) and if he’ll be spotted wearing any pieces from girlfriend Kylie Jenner's new brand, Khy anytime soon.
Later in Japan, and in true Wonka fashion, Chalamet looked as sweet as candy in a custom lilac Prada suit styled with white combat boots from Bottega Veneta. Chalament’s love for unexpected textiles has been on full display on the recent film tour: the purple suit was made of a ciré material, which gave it an iridescent and relaxed appearance. The look was so lively that Chalamet felt compelled to jump on stage to sing the "Oompa Loompa" theme song.
What Chalamet does best is bridge youthful and classic aesthetics, and his Wonka pres tour looks are no different. We’ll be interested to see how Timmy’s style influenced Willy Wonka’s extravagant aesthetic (is an Oscar for Best Costume Design in the film’s future!?)
There's truly no telling what style Chalamet will shapeshift into next. Perhaps it's an all-blue Violet Beauregarde-inspired outfit or a striped Oompa Loompa jumpsuit. Regardless, we can count on Chalamet to constantly deliver red-carpet looks far beyond just a plain black suit.
Kaitlin is a Los Angeles-based freelance writer specializing in fashion, beauty, and culture. Her work is also featured in Editorialist, The Everygirl, Bustle, The Zoe Report, and i-D Magazine.
