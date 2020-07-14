Leather Jackets That Will Never Go Out of Style

Ask any woman who found the perfect leather jacket and she'll tell you her life changed. It's the only accessory that can truly be worn year-round, no matter how warm or cold it is (throw that baby over your shoulders in the summer!), and it will always feel like the first time when you put it on. Investing in one doesn't have to leave you staring blankly at your credit bill the next month, either—there are plenty of affordable faux ones that look completely real. Though we aren't going too many places right now, feel good knowing that your purchase will never go out of style. Fall in love with any of these timeless leather jackets, ahead.

Universal Standard Leeron Moto Jacket

Universal Standard Leeron Moto Jacket

For a Boxy Fit

Universal Standard's leather moto jacket isn't too silhouette-hugging or too oversized—it's just right. Pair it with a great maxi skirt (as seen here) before it gets too cold, or a great pair of jeans.

ABLE Maha Leather Jacket

ABLE Maha Leather Jacket

The Feel-Good Purchase

The best part about Nashville-based brand ABLE isn't pieces like its timeless leather jacket—the brand aims to end generational poverty by providing women with working opportunities at the company. Learn more about their strategy here.

Balmain Double-Breasted Leather Blazer

Balmain Double-Breasted Leather Blazer

The Investment Blazer

Meet the leather jacket's professional older sister: the leather blazer. Not all work environments encourage the personal style you deserve to show off, but you can still get your leather fix with this pick.

LEVI's Faux Leather Moto Jacket

LEVI's Faux Leather Moto Jacket

Most Affordable

See what I mean about the affordable leather? This faux leather  jacket will go perfectly with a pair of jeans and combat boots, or a jean skirt and booties.

Thrilling '80s Black Leather Crop Biker Jacket

Thrilling '80s Black Leather Crop Biker Jacket

Vintage Staple

"Oh, is that vintage?" Why yes, it is. This '80s motorcycle jacket is a vintage dream sourced from Black-owned brand, Thrilling.

Nanushka Bomi Vegan Leather Bomber Jacket

Nanushka Bomi Vegan Leather Bomber Jacket

The Two-for-One

The kind of jacket people will give you compliments on, no matter how many times they've seen you wear it.

Topshop Oversized Leather Jacket

Topshop Oversized Leather Jacket

Best for Layering

A sophisticated, oversized leather jacket perfect for the crisp fall days when layering is a necessity.

ALLSAINTS Dalby Leather Biker Jacket

ALLSAINTS Dalby Leather Biker Jacket

The Classic

Ah, the leather biker jacket. Most people would classify this as the leather jacket of leather jackets with its rocker-chic look, soft exterior, and pockets.

BB DAKOTA Just Ride Moto Jacket

BB DAKOTA Just Ride Moto Jacket

Best for the Bar

Found: The moto jacket you will be wearing to the bar every time. Promise.

Mango Leather Biker Jacket

Mango Leather Biker Jacket

The Oversized Biker

It doesn't hurt to have two different leather biker jackets if you're an urban dweller who refuses to stray from the city uniform.

Urban Outfitters UO Faux Leather Cropped Moto Jacket

Urban Outfitters UO Faux Leather Cropped Moto Jacket

For a Cropped Fit

Leather jacket, but make it cropped.

MICHAEL Michael Kors Patent-Leather Trench Coat

MICHAEL Michael Kors Patent-Leather Trench Coat

The Statement Trench

Trench coats don't have to be exclusively suede or wool. This MICHAEL by Michael Kors patent leather one will make any outfit look effortlessly chic (even when you spent 20 minutes staring into the abyss of your closet figuring out an outfit).

