Leather Jackets That Will Never Go Out of Style

MICHAEL Michael Kors Patent-Leather Trench Coat

The Statement Trench

Trench coats don't have to be exclusively suede or wool. This MICHAEL by Michael Kors patent leather one will make any outfit look effortlessly chic (even when you spent 20 minutes staring into the abyss of your closet figuring out an outfit).

