Leather Jackets That Will Never Go Out of Style
By Rachel Epstein published
Ask any woman who found the perfect leather jacket and she'll tell you her life changed. It's the only accessory that can truly be worn year-round, no matter how warm or cold it is (throw that baby over your shoulders in the summer!), and it will always feel like the first time when you put it on. Investing in one doesn't have to leave you staring blankly at your credit bill the next month, either—there are plenty of affordable faux ones that look completely real. Though we aren't going too many places right now, feel good knowing that your purchase will never go out of style. Fall in love with any of these timeless leather jackets, ahead.
Universal Standard Leeron Moto Jacket
For a Boxy Fit
Universal Standard's leather moto jacket isn't too silhouette-hugging or too oversized—it's just right. Pair it with a great maxi skirt (as seen here) before it gets too cold, or a great pair of jeans.
ABLE Maha Leather Jacket
The Feel-Good Purchase
The best part about Nashville-based brand ABLE isn't pieces like its timeless leather jacket—the brand aims to end generational poverty by providing women with working opportunities at the company. Learn more about their strategy here.
Balmain Double-Breasted Leather Blazer
The Investment Blazer
Meet the leather jacket's professional older sister: the leather blazer. Not all work environments encourage the personal style you deserve to show off, but you can still get your leather fix with this pick.
LEVI's Faux Leather Moto Jacket
Most Affordable
See what I mean about the affordable leather? This faux leather jacket will go perfectly with a pair of jeans and combat boots, or a jean skirt and booties.
Thrilling '80s Black Leather Crop Biker Jacket
Vintage Staple
"Oh, is that vintage?" Why yes, it is. This '80s motorcycle jacket is a vintage dream sourced from Black-owned brand, Thrilling.
Nanushka Bomi Vegan Leather Bomber Jacket
The Two-for-One
The kind of jacket people will give you compliments on, no matter how many times they've seen you wear it.
Topshop Oversized Leather Jacket
Best for Layering
A sophisticated, oversized leather jacket perfect for the crisp fall days when layering is a necessity.
ALLSAINTS Dalby Leather Biker Jacket
The Classic
Ah, the leather biker jacket. Most people would classify this as the leather jacket of leather jackets with its rocker-chic look, soft exterior, and pockets.
BB DAKOTA Just Ride Moto Jacket
Best for the Bar
Found: The moto jacket you will be wearing to the bar every time. Promise.
Mango Leather Biker Jacket
The Oversized Biker
It doesn't hurt to have two different leather biker jackets if you're an urban dweller who refuses to stray from the city uniform.
Urban Outfitters UO Faux Leather Cropped Moto Jacket
For a Cropped Fit
Leather jacket, but make it cropped.
MICHAEL Michael Kors Patent-Leather Trench Coat
The Statement Trench
Trench coats don't have to be exclusively suede or wool. This MICHAEL by Michael Kors patent leather one will make any outfit look effortlessly chic (even when you spent 20 minutes staring into the abyss of your closet figuring out an outfit).
