Winter Dresses You Can Actually Wear When the Temperature Hits Zero
They'll bat away your winter blues.
By Shelby Comroe , Marina Liao published
I hear you: The thought of wearing anything other than jeans or fleece-lined leggings between December and March is painful. But before you limit yourself to just a couple of winter weather outfits, I'm going to make the case for wearing dresses this winter. It's all about the thick knits, long sleeves, and turtleneck dresses that will keep you warm—not to mention, looking presentable straight through to spring. Luckily, there's no shortages of cute dresses for the cold season. From wedding-appropriate florals to edgy lace options, ahead are 14 dresses that will give you all the winter feels. Someone pass the hot chocolate!
1 Zara Paisley Print Dress
Pay homage to the '70s in this silky paisley dress. Lean into the era by pairing this number with some platform boots and a shag coat.
2 A.L.C. Emmalynn Rib Knit Midi Dress
Introducing the winter counterpart to your favorite ribbed bodysuit: The ribbed midi dress. The piece is perfect for even the most conservative of offices. Pair with a blazer, tights, and tan suede boots for a stylish work ensemble.
3 Staud Colors
This mod little mini is an LBD with an edge. The leather detail toughens up an otherwise classic piece. Enhance the cool details by styling the dress with tights, lug sole combat boots, and a leather coat. If you're feeling chilly, add a turtleneck underneath.
4 Bevza Off The Shoulder Knitted Dress in Grey
If you're tired of the same old knit midi dresses, this Bevza piece is a great option. The off-the-shoulder neckline and slit sleeves are a cool touch while the neutral color keeps things classic. Pair this with knee-high black boots and a thick chain necklace.
5 MANGO Faux-Leather Shirt Dress
A leather dress is the one piece in your closet that helps you look pulled together, even if you only have five minutes to get ready. This buttery soft shirt dress from Mango is perfect for layering with tights, boots, or sweaters. Leave a some buttons undone at the bottom to wear with jeans if you're feeling extra stylish.
6 GANNI Leopard-Print Cotton Minidress
In my opinion, leopard print is a neutral, so this dress is a must-have in your wardrobe. This spicy number can easily transition from day to night depending on how you style it.
7 Marc Jacobs The Paris Dress
This velvet embellished mini dress screams wintertime. The secret to pulling off a minidress like this when it's one degree out is wearing fleece-lined tights or leggings. Offset the sweetness of the dress and bundle up even more with a turtleneck underneath, a warm leather leather coat, and some edgy lug sole boots.
8 MSGM Floral Print Dress
Keep the summer spirit alive in your winter wardrobe by slipping into this floral dress. The darker hues fit perfectly with the moodiness of the season, but the print is still fun.
9 Rotate Birger Christensen Metallic Strech Midi Dress
The one good thing about wintertime is the excuse to rock anything sparkly or shiny. This midi dress paired with a pump is perfect for any upcoming holiday party—but you can also dress this down for daytime with some boots and a blazer.
10 Callahan X REVOLVE Sweater Midi Dress
Any dress with long sleeves is winter-approved. Since you don't want to bare your legs to the frigid air in the middle of January, layer tights underneath or rock a pair of thigh-high boots. Either option will protect your skin against the harsh winter elements.
11 H&M Lace-Trimmed Dress
We've been seeing a lot of cottage core-inspired prairie dresses that are stylish but not super sexy. This lace-trimmed dress gives me cottage core with the puff sleeves, but the see-through elements make it a little more sexy.
12 Georgia Alice Universe Dress
This satin midi dress will be your go-to all winter long, and its versatility justifies the hefty price tag. For a nighttime look, pair it with some pumps and statement earrings. Make your look more daytime appropriate by adding a turtleneck bodysuit underneath with a blazer and some suede boots.
13 David Koma Cut-Out Sequined Gown
This is the black gown that doesn't play it safe at your most formal events. The head-to-toe sparkle with a sexy low back provides more than enough drama for the night. Keep it classy with barely-there sandals and a slicked-back pony.
14 Rixo Rose Dress
It's much harder to find wedding guest dresses for fall/winter (it's too cold to show skin!) than it is for spring/summer, but this one hits the mark for the colder seasons. The gold leaf print and plunging neckline give the dress fancy vibes, so you can wear it to any winter wedding or holiday office party.
Shelby Comroe is the Credits Editor and Fashion Assistant at Marie Claire covering all things fashion and giving credit where credit is due. Check her out @shelbycomroe on Instagram if buying designer handbags is your idea of a retirement plan!
