Winter Dresses You Can Actually Wear When the Temperature Hits Zero

They'll bat away your winter blues.

winter dresses
(Image credit: Edward Berthelot / Getty Images)

By , published

I hear you: The thought of wearing anything other than jeans or fleece-lined leggings between December and March is painful. But before you limit yourself to just a couple of winter weather outfits, I'm going to make the case for wearing dresses this winter. It's all about the thick knits, long sleeves, and turtleneck dresses that will keep you warm—not to mention, looking presentable straight through to spring. Luckily, there's no shortages of cute dresses for the cold season. From wedding-appropriate florals to edgy lace options, ahead are 14 dresses that will give you all the winter feels. Someone pass the hot chocolate!

The Vintage-Inspired Pick

1 Zara Paisley Print Dress

Pay homage to the '70s in this silky paisley dress. Lean into the era by pairing this number with some platform boots and a shag coat.

Most Classic

2 A.L.C. Emmalynn Rib Knit Midi Dress

Introducing the winter counterpart to your favorite ribbed bodysuit: The ribbed midi dress. The piece is perfect for even the most conservative of offices. Pair with a blazer, tights, and tan suede boots for a stylish work ensemble.

Best LBD With an Edge

3 Staud Colors

This mod little mini is an LBD with an edge. The leather detail toughens up an otherwise classic piece. Enhance the cool details by styling the dress with tights, lug sole combat boots, and a leather coat. If you're feeling chilly, add a turtleneck underneath.

The Off-the-Shoulder Pick

4 Bevza Off The Shoulder Knitted Dress in Grey

If you're tired of the same old knit midi dresses, this Bevza piece is a great option. The off-the-shoulder neckline and slit sleeves are a cool touch while the neutral color keeps things classic. Pair this with knee-high black boots and a thick chain necklace.

For Looking Put-Together

5 MANGO Faux-Leather Shirt Dress

A leather dress is the one piece in your closet that helps you look pulled together, even if you only have five minutes to get ready. This buttery soft shirt dress from Mango is perfect for layering with tights, boots, or sweaters. Leave a some buttons undone at the bottom to wear with jeans if you're feeling extra stylish.

Best Leopard Print Pick

6 GANNI Leopard-Print Cotton Minidress

In my opinion, leopard print is a neutral, so this dress is a must-have in your wardrobe. This spicy number can easily transition from day to night depending on how you style it.

For Nighttime

7 Marc Jacobs The Paris Dress

This velvet embellished mini dress screams wintertime. The secret to pulling off a minidress like this when it's one degree out is wearing fleece-lined tights or leggings. Offset the sweetness of the dress and bundle up even more with a turtleneck underneath, a warm leather leather coat, and some edgy lug sole boots.

For Relaxed Vibes

8 MSGM Floral Print Dress

Keep the summer spirit alive in your winter wardrobe by slipping into this floral dress. The darker hues fit perfectly with the moodiness of the season, but the print is still fun.

The Shiny Pick

9 Rotate Birger Christensen Metallic Strech Midi Dress

The one good thing about wintertime is the excuse to rock anything sparkly or shiny. This midi dress paired with a pump is perfect for any upcoming holiday party—but you can also dress this down for daytime with some boots and a blazer.

Best Sweater Dress

10 Callahan X REVOLVE Sweater Midi Dress

Any dress with long sleeves is winter-approved. Since you don't want to bare your legs to the frigid air in the middle of January, layer tights underneath or rock a pair of thigh-high boots. Either option will protect your skin against the harsh winter elements.

The Lacy Pick

11 H&M Lace-Trimmed Dress

We've been seeing a lot of cottage core-inspired prairie dresses that are stylish but not super sexy. This lace-trimmed dress gives me cottage core with the puff sleeves, but the see-through elements make it a little more sexy.

Your New Go-To

12 Georgia Alice Universe Dress

This satin midi dress will be your go-to all winter long, and its versatility justifies the hefty price tag. For a nighttime look, pair it with some pumps and statement earrings. Make your look more daytime appropriate by adding a turtleneck bodysuit underneath with a blazer and some suede boots.

For Black Tie

13 David Koma Cut-Out Sequined Gown

This is the black gown that doesn't play it safe at your most formal events. The head-to-toe sparkle with a sexy low back provides more than enough drama for the night. Keep it classy with barely-there sandals and a slicked-back pony.

For Weddings

14 Rixo Rose Dress

It's much harder to find wedding guest dresses for fall/winter (it's too cold to show skin!) than it is for spring/summer, but this one hits the mark for the colder seasons. The gold leaf print and plunging neckline give the dress fancy vibes, so you can wear it to any winter wedding or holiday office party.

Shelby Comroe
Shelby Comroe

Shelby Comroe is the Credits Editor and Fashion Assistant at Marie Claire covering all things fashion and giving credit where credit is due. Check her out @shelbycomroe on Instagram if buying designer handbags is your idea of a retirement plan!

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Marie Claire (US) is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.