Right now, the weather is hot and sweaty in most parts of the country. That probably means airy summer dresses and linen pants are at the forefront of your current wardrobe. But while it may be hard to look past the breezy trends of summer, before you know it, the best time of the year will be upon us, a.k.a. fall. Personally, there’s nothing I look forward to more than the crisp breeze and the trees changing colors, but fall fashion especially has me excited about the season’s cooler temps. There’s just something about autumn styles that scream timelessness and chic—think leather jackets, ankle boots, and maxi skirts. However, a fall wardrobe wouldn't be complete without one of the best sweaters.

Sweaters are a fall staple for a simple reason—they are effortless to style. For example, you can throw on a cardigan over a long dress for an easy transitional look or simply choose a graphic option paired with jeans and boots then you’re ready to go. Meanwhile, I tend to make a turtleneck, mini skirt, and knee-high boots my go-to outfit throughout the season. I could go on and on about my love for sweaters and their endless styling options, but at least I’m not the only one.

At Marie Claire, it seems the whole team is just as obsessed with the best sweaters as I am, so keep reading to see the sweaters Marie Claire editors are dying to pull out of their closets come September. You’ll find everything from crew necks to thick winter sweaters with price points to match any budget.

(opens in new tab) NA-KD Round Neck Knitted Sweater in Red Print $45 at ASOS (opens in new tab) "Red and pink might just be my favorite color combination ever, so this sweater immediately goes to the top of my rotation in the fall. The marble print makes it perfect for streetwear, especially paired with your best chunky sneakers, plus you can't beat that price point." – Brooke Knappenberger, Editorial Fellow

Aritzia Wilfred Jara Luxe Cashmere Sweater $188 at Aritzia (opens in new tab) "The only point of cold weather, in my opinion, is to be able to wear oversized, cozy knits—and no one does that better than Aritzia. This 'Jara' turtleneck is a wardrobe staple. It's not insanely pricey but, as the 'luxe' in its name suggests, it feels expensive, buttery soft, and is light enough to throw on in fall and early spring months with a pair of jeans, and to layer under blazers and jackets during those frigid winter days. It also comes in several bright colorways—I already own a hot pink version, and am eyeing the pumpkin spice hue when it's back in stock." – Neha Prakash, Entertainment Director

Aran Islands Knitwear Diamond Knit Sweater $81 at Aran Islands Knitwear (opens in new tab) "Having lived in Ireland, I feel morally obligated to shout out the classic Aran Islands wool sweater. I used to marvel at how people were able to wear these pieces all day, particularly since I find wool itchy, but I soon discovered that people wear them like hoodies, pulling them over their outfits for an added layer of warmth. Now, my sweater is one of the most versatile, beloved pieces in my closet—I can't live without it. – Gabrielle Ulubay, E-Commerce Writer

(opens in new tab) Free People Date Night Cardi $128 at Free People (opens in new tab) "Just like the name suggests, this cardigan is perfect to dress up for date night. Not only that, but it's also completely customizable depending on your mood. Feeling a bit chilly? Button it all the way up and pair with knee-high boots. Wanting a more casual look? Throw it on over a T-shirt and jeans. The options are endless." – BK

(opens in new tab) J.Crew Ella Open-Front Long Sweater-Blazer $110 at J.Crew (opens in new tab) "I’m not quite ready to give up my WFH tees and sweatshirts, but this long sweater blazer allows me to be comfortable and stylish with almost everything I own. I typically layer it with relaxed tees, button-up shirts, or even a dress if I’m feeling fancy. In short: it helps me look (and feel) my best even when I’m not." – Deena Campbell, Beauty Director

Aritzia Wilfred Only Cropped Turtleneck $48 at Aritzia (opens in new tab) "I have three different versions of this turtleneck: in black, in gray, and in the non-cropped version. It's truly the do-anything sweater: form-fitting enough to wear to a formal event, comfy enough to wear to brunch, professional enough to wear to work. The material is thin and breezy enough to wear in the spring, summer, and fall, but be warned: This is not a winter sweater, unless you layer a thermal underneath (and you know I have)." – Jenny Hollander, Director of Content Strategy

(opens in new tab) AQUA Mixed Animal Print Sweater $88 at Bloomingdale's (opens in new tab) "Every year when the temperatures start to drop, I find myself turning towards the animal print in my wardrobe. The print recycles about every year, so I consider it to be a staple at this point. I'm also predicting animal print to be bigger than ever this year if the F/W 2022 runway collections are any indications, so this AQUA sweater will be in heavy rotation come fall." – BK

(opens in new tab) Alex Mill Nico Chunky Cardigan in Stripe $135 at Alex Mill (opens in new tab) $135 (opens in new tab) at Nordstrom (opens in new tab) "I didn't think I would love this striped cardigan from Alex Mill as much as I do. It's chunky and warm but not too warm, so I can wear it year-round. Plus the simple navy and white colorway is super easy to style." – Julia Marzovilla, E-Commerce Writer

(opens in new tab) Banana Republic Athletics Cricket Sweater $100 at Banana Republic (opens in new tab) "The streetwearification of prepster classics is always a delight, and the cricket sweater is proof. The once-genteel quality of the boxy, cable-knit sweater has been reimagined both on and off the runway, and within my own wardrobe, the possibilities are endless. Throw it over a sheer turtleneck and style it with your best jeans, go oversized and pair it with a maxi skirt, or lean into an athletic look with sweat shorts, tube socks, and a pair of low-top sneakers. There's no wrong way to wear it." – Lucia Tonelli, Social Media Editor

(opens in new tab) Reformation Fantino Cashmere Collared Cardigan $248 at Reformation (opens in new tab) "This sweater has me immediately wanting to curl up next to a fire with a good book. It's made of cashmere, which makes it so soft that it could probably double as a blanket in a pinch. It also looks just as good buttoned up as it does open and the beige color hits on one of fall 2022's biggest trends." – BK

(opens in new tab) La Ligne Marin Sweater $295 at La Ligne (opens in new tab) "To me, La Ligne's Marin sweater is the perfect chunky-ish sweater. It's not so bulky that it would only look at home at a ski lodge, but it's thick enough that it will get you through the colder winter months (thank you cashmere blend!). It looks equally fabulous half-tucked into trousers as it does thrown over a pair of jeans. I own this in the cream color, but plan to invest in the navy come fall." – Sally Holmes, Editor-in-Chief

(opens in new tab) Gyles & George Women's Piano Sweater $295 at Rowing Blazers (opens in new tab) "I'm in love with just about anything from Rowing Blazers, but this piano sweater might be my favorite. It's classy yet playful, stylish yet functional—a guilt-free splurge that's bound to induce compliments any time I wear it." – GU

(opens in new tab) English Factory V Neck Sweater Cardigan $90 at Shopbop (opens in new tab) "Just like the rest of the fashion crowd, I'm obsessed with Barbie pink right now and this cardigan is ticking all my boxes. I love how you can easily get two styles out of it by throwing it on over a tank (or better yet, the matching version) or leaving it buttoned up. Also, a girl can never have too many extra pockets." – BK

(opens in new tab) Club & Court Farrah Sweater $148 at Club & Court (opens in new tab) "I may not be an avid tennis player, but that doesn't mean I can't appreciate the chic preppiness of tennis-inspired fashion. This top, made from 100 percent cotton, is incredibly flattering, and its bright green accents easily light up any ensemble." – GU

(opens in new tab) Uniqlo Extra Fine Merino Ribbed Turtleneck Sweater $50 at Uniqlo (opens in new tab) "I have a go-to work uniform, not because I'm particularly Steve Jobs-like but because I'm particularly lazy. This sweater, along with a bunch of other Uniqlo sweaters I've picked up over the years, is in regular rotation. You really can't go wrong with Uniqlo when it comes to basics—I bought a similar sweater in 2009 that I only just had to toss. (RIP.)" – JH

(opens in new tab) Sleeper Knitted Cardigan with Detachable Feathers in Black $195 at Sleeper (opens in new tab) "I call this my 'party cardigan' because of the oversized pearlescent buttons and the detachable feather trim on the cuff. But if you take the feathery cuffs off, it's the perfect elegant and updated cardigan for the office or a party." – JM

(opens in new tab) Banana Republic Oversized Sweater Vest $60 at Banana Republic (opens in new tab) "Sweater vests were all the rage last spring and while I'll admit the trend has lost some steam, I'm not willing to let the trend go that easily. I love this oversized iteration as an easy transitional piece as it can be worn on its own or layered over a chic button-up." – BK

(opens in new tab) Everlane The Oversized Alpaca Crew $100 at Everlane (opens in new tab) "Perfect for cold days and nights, this Everlane basic has amassed a cult following for a reason. It's warm and cozy without being cloying, and there are few events you can't wear this event for in the winter. Plus, it's made with alpaca wool with sustainability in mind." – JH

(opens in new tab) NBD Khari Sweater $36 at Revolve (opens in new tab) "This is the sweater I turn to when I'm going out for a night but don't want to cover up my outfit with a coat. The knitting is just thick enough to stay warm and the chic cut-out gives an extra touch of flair. Did I mention its massively on sale right now?" – BK

(opens in new tab) Everlane The Felted Merino Half-Zip Sweater $145 at Everlane (opens in new tab) "There's nothing better than being stylish and cozy at the same time so a half-zip is a must in my sweater rotation. This Everlane sweater is my go-to on WFH days when I'm forced to be presentable from the waist up." – BK