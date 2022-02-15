We're officially in the dead of winter 2022, a weird period that has some of us heading into the office at least a few days a week. If, like me, you've officially forgotten how to put together an outfit that will be seen by others for hours at a time, the thought of working IRL can be the stuff of a stress dream. However, office dressing needn't be scary! Instead, follow the winter office style outfit recipes that I've outlined for you below. Feel free to shop my favorite picks—like a cushy cardigan from RE/DONE that makes me want to snuggle up in it for hours or a pleated skirt from AJE that is the definition of cozy winter dressing—or just take some much-need OOTD inspiration.

Some of these are so easy to emulate (see: the shearling jacket and green jumpsuit jumpsuit combo), while others make use of your favorite party dress to make it feel a little more office-appropriate. The trick is all in the styling: A flat pair of black ankle boots will make just about anything feel a little more casual while keeping the outfit looking elevated. Here’s to playing with your style again in 2022, no matter how you do it. Here's to also literally counting down the days until warmer spring weather comes around.

(Image credit: Christian Vierig/Getty Images)

If there's one thing to know about me, it's that I love a good suit. But I love a brightly colored suit even more. Play with color this winter and opt for something that comes in an unexpected punchy hue.

2. The Day-Ready Leather Look

(Image credit: Christian Vierig/Getty Images)

You officially have my permission to pull your leather pants out of your closet and wear them to the office! The key to making it work is to layer the going-out staple with other office-appropriate pieces like a classic white turtleneck and a trench coat.

3. The "Big Sweater Energy" Outfit

(Image credit: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

A chunky cardigan plus a sweet pleated skirt makes for the ultimate fashion-person-approved work outfit. This outfit is great on days when you want to put a little effort in without taking off the sweater that has gotten you through your WFH routine.

4. The Upgraded Neutral Look

(Image credit: Streetstyleshooters/Getty Images)

Wearing neutrals on neutrals isn't anything new (neu? Sorry), but wearing them with a bright yellow accessory makes your entire outfit feel fresh even in the dead of winter. This also means that your favorite pair of summery shoes will 100 percent work in the colder months, too.

5. The Office-Cool Sweater Dress

(Image credit: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

You can't go wrong with a good knit midi dress—it's a bona fide outfit staple at this point in 2022. A menswear-inspired overcoat makes the classic piece feel refreshed for the new season.

6. The Shear(ling) Greatness Look

(Image credit: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

More than a good suit jacket, I love a good shearling-lined option that I can wear just about everywhere in the winter—including to the office. The vintage-feeling piece looks best when worn over top of an equally laid-back piece like an olive green dress (or jumpsuit).

7. The Super Puff Outfit

(Image credit: : Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

Go ahead—wear your favorite party dress to work. Instead of heels, opt for a pair of glossy chunky boots. You'll feel a little brighter on even the grayest of winter mornings. I mean, how could you not feel good in a dress this fun?