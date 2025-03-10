No sneaker brand understands its archives better than Vans. The California label has a knack for refreshing old styles for a new era of shoppers. (See: the way it revamped the iconic Old Skool sneaker earlier this year.) Now, Vans is looking back again for its next launch. Meet the Super Lowpro, an unexpectedly trendy shoe rooted in retro athleticism.

Out now, the Super Lowpro pulls inspiration from Vans Serio—and the original Vans Serio Competition Shoe Style 84—an '80s-era range that marked the label’s first foray into footwear beyond its skatepark-ready best-sellers. While the slim silhouette has found new popularity over the last year, it marked a stark change to Vans's offerings at the time, cementing its boundary-pushing ethos in the process.

The Super Lowpro isn’t suck in the past, though. In fact, it comes equipped with details that longtime fans will recognize from the original. Those include: the zig-zagged lace design, the T-Toe shape, and the heritage Serio logo on its tongue. Vans's instantly recognizable sidestripe detail has also been modernized for an incoming era with a two-tone look.

Despite all the tweaks and changes, the Super Lowpro’s ultra-low design still incorporates an EVA foam footbed, providing the flexibility and comfort that loyal fans expect.

The new Super Lowpro taps into Los Angeles's cool-kid heritage. (Image credit: Vans)

The new release taps into the slender sneaker trend while infusing it with Vans's cool-kid energy. Given the brand's prominence in modern sneaker culture, it’s hard to imagine that this new release will not become an instant fan-favorite. After all, other Vans styles have become go-tos amongst a legion of modern It-girls, including Olivia Rodrigo , Gigi Hadid , and Jennifer Lawrence .

The Super Lowpro is available on Vans’s site now in four colors, each retailing for $85: a vibrant cherry red, a creamy white, a deep green, and a classic black iteration. Plus, a pale pink hue–my personal favorite—will be dropping in April. With all that variety, there's little doubt the Super Lowpro will soon prove to be Vans's most versatile silhouette yet.

