Stylish Celebs Can't Get Enough of Adidas's New It-Girl Sneaker

You probably won't be the first to discover the next big brand or trend on TikTok—although it will end up on your FYP eventually. Real insiders know celebrity paparazzi photos are the true fashion trend indicators. Celebrities' casual errand 'fits often dictate the next trend or popular piece. Case in point: Summer's It-Girl sneaker has long been decided, and our favorite stylish celebrities have been wearing it since early spring.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

In late March, Jennifer Lawrence was spotted in New York flexing her favorite fashion skill, high-low dressing. While a coveted Fendi bag and pretty Prada skirt checked off the luxe boxes, her affordable Adidas sneakers leveled out the look. Unlike the Sambas, the new pair featured a flat sole but kept the same iconic three stripes in a red colorway. Then, in April, Kendall Jenner opted for the same style sneaker for her casual airport ensemble—and thus, Adidas continues to lead the It Girl–approved sneaker-of-the-summer campaign.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Re-released from its archives, the Adidas Tokyo shoe is the sleek, minimalist step up from the casual Samba. Inspired by popular running sneakers of the '70s, the lace-up silhouette features a flat, low sole and comes in varying colors in suede and nylon. The best part? Each pair comes in right at $90.

Besides J.Law and Jenner, Gen Z's favorite style icon, Emma Chamberlain, also styled and featured the Tokyo on Instagram. She posted photos from a grungy shoot where she paired a white long-sleeve and micro gym shorts with the sneakers in a creamsicle colorway. Similar to Jenner, Blackpink's Jennie Kim also wore the Tokyo sneaker to the airport, styled with a timeless trench and blue jeans.

The verdict's in: Adidas's retro style is It-Girl approved. Between J.Law's pretty skirt-and-sweater combo and Jenner's more relaxed take, it's clear the silhouette is so versatile for summer dressing.