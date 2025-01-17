Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge Cozy Up in His-and-Hers It Sneakers and Winter Coats
A rare public sighting caught the pair strolling around New York City in coordinating outfits.
Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge have kept their yearlong romance so low-profile that I sometimes forget they're even dating. One can certainly imagine why after the Joshua Bassett of it all. Obviously, she got a TikTok-viral pop banger out of the fiasco. But who can really blame her for wanting to protect the love she's quietly nurturing with the English actor? Or perhaps she's wisely saving all the tea for her next album.
Either way, I was simply elated to see the pair tooling around New York City on Jan. 15 wearing his-and-hers It sneakers. He opted for a green and white-striped pair of Adidas Sambas. She, on the other hand, went for a classic white set of Vans. But the similarity of their choices still felt pointed, much like the matching graphic tees and dark wash jeans Gracie Abrams and Paul Mescal were captured wearing in the Big Apple last fall. For today's celebrities, the Instagram hard launch is so passé. Now, the best way to publicly declare your love is with coordinating couple outfits.
The two also bundled up in cozy winter coats. Lancôme ambassador Rodrigo wrapped herself in a gray wool car coat by Dôen paired with a green crewneck sweater and black trousers. Meanwhile the Enola Holmes actor got cozy in a beige puffer jacket and distressed jeans. Both stars also made sure to throw on a knit beanie before leaving their hotel. These New York winters, as I can personally attest, are no laughing matter.
Rodrigo and Partridge, who began dating in late 2023, have yet to make a joint red carpet appearance during awards season. (They did, however, attend last year's Venice Film Festival hand-in-hand.) With the 2025 Grammys fast-approaching in February, I have a feeling they're going to reward our patience with some sort of joint slay à la Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet cosplaying as Elizabeth Hurley and Hugh Grant at the Golden Globes last month. Plus, Rodrigo's stylists Chloe and Chenelle Delgadillo never miss an opportunity to outfit her in a drool-worthy '90s vintage designer ensemble. Remember the 1995 champagne Versace slip dress she wore to the 2024 Grammys? Right, yes. Of course you do.
