Gigi Hadid Proves a $2,200 Floral Dress and Nostalgic $60 Vans Sneakers Make a Perfect Match
The supermodel unleashed her 2000s nostalgia while out with a friend in New York City.
Whether she's method-dressing on the red carpet or heading home in Birkenstock clogs post-photoshoot, Gigi Hadid is a style rule-breaker to watch. Fashion has many unspoken rules—one of them being color (and print) coordination—but Hadid opted out of both to mix florals and checkered Vans sneakers yesterday.
On Wednesday, July 24, Hadid was spotted hanging out with her best friend, Leah McCarthy, in New York City. While walking, the supermodel was photographed wearing a timeless, summer-approved floral dress: In Hadid's case, a long, white beaded midi dress from Bode. She layered a black bralette underneath the $2,200 sleeveless and slightly slouchy dress.
Her choice in footwear is where Hadid gets experimental. Instead of the usual seasonal shoe—like heeled sandals or even celebrity-favorite flip flops by The Row—the 29-year-old chose a pair of black-and-gray checkerboard Vans slip-ons. She styled the beloved early-2000s shoe with white ankle-length crew socks.
Gigi Hadid has been consistent in her accessory game, whether she's testing the horse girl trend or running errands in sweatpants. For the casual hangout, she carried her vibrant yellow Miu Miu bag decked out in rainbow-colored String Ting beaded charms and, to complete the look, a green Rebalance Vintage trucker hat over her short, blonde bob.
No matter the occasion, Hadid is always going to opt for a comfy shoe, from coveted sneakers to slide-on Birkenstock clogs. On Tuesday, July 23, she stepped out in the "ugly" shoe, pairing it with a chic blue trench coat, a teal crop top, and butter yellow pajama pants.
Before spending the evening with McCarthy, Hadid posted her #OOTD from her very own Guest In Residence store in NoHo. In a recent Instagram Story upload, the supermodel was seen wearing a baby blue cashmere sweater over her Bode dress. "If you're in NYC, come visit us," the caption read, followed by information about the brand's end-of-summer sale.
It's little surprise that Hadid opted for the Vans checkerboard slip-ons for her recent outing. They're not only easy to wear, but early 2000s nostalgia is still at an all-time high in fashion. Vans sneakers are celebrities' favorites—Emily Ratajkowski, Hailey Bieber, and many, many more have tapped the silhouette as their off-duty shoe of choice. Trends come and go, but the ever-popular Vans never truly leave the radar. And, they're a perfect (mis)match to a patterned summer dress.
Shop Gigi Hadid's Floral Dress and Checkered Sneakers
Born and raised in Memphis, India Roby is a freelance journalist based in New York City. In 2021, India graduated from The New School with a Bachelor’s in Journalism + Design and a minor in Fashion Communication.
India’s work at Marie Claire focuses on celebrity style, shopping, and cultural deep-dives on fashion trends. She also wears many (!) other hats, with her bylines also appearing in Architectural Digest, NYLON, Highsnobiety, Harper’s Bazaar, Teen Vogue, Byrdie, The Zoe Report, Fashionista, and others. You can follow her on Instagram at @indiajde and Twitter (she refuses to call it X) at @india_roby.
