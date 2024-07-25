Whether she's method-dressing on the red carpet or heading home in Birkenstock clogs post-photoshoot, Gigi Hadid is a style rule-breaker to watch. Fashion has many unspoken rules—one of them being color (and print) coordination—but Hadid opted out of both to mix florals and checkered Vans sneakers yesterday.

On Wednesday, July 24, Hadid was spotted hanging out with her best friend, Leah McCarthy, in New York City. While walking, the supermodel was photographed wearing a timeless, summer-approved floral dress: In Hadid's case, a long, white beaded midi dress from Bode. She layered a black bralette underneath the $2,200 sleeveless and slightly slouchy dress.

Gigi Hadid stepped out in New York City with her Leah McCarthy, wearing a white floral Bode dress and checkered Vans slip-ons. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Her choice in footwear is where Hadid gets experimental. Instead of the usual seasonal shoe—like heeled sandals or even celebrity-favorite flip flops by The Row—the 29-year-old chose a pair of black-and-gray checkerboard Vans slip-ons. She styled the beloved early-2000s shoe with white ankle-length crew socks.

Gigi Hadid has been consistent in her accessory game, whether she's testing the horse girl trend or running errands in sweatpants. For the casual hangout, she carried her vibrant yellow Miu Miu bag decked out in rainbow-colored String Ting beaded charms and, to complete the look, a green Rebalance Vintage trucker hat over her short, blonde bob.

No matter the occasion, Hadid is always going to opt for a comfy shoe, from coveted sneakers to slide-on Birkenstock clogs. On Tuesday, July 23, she stepped out in the "ugly" shoe, pairing it with a chic blue trench coat, a teal crop top, and butter yellow pajama pants.

Before spending the evening with McCarthy, Hadid posted her #OOTD from her very own Guest In Residence store in NoHo. In a recent Instagram Story upload, the supermodel was seen wearing a baby blue cashmere sweater over her Bode dress. "If you're in NYC, come visit us," the caption read, followed by information about the brand's end-of-summer sale.

Earlier in the day, Gigi Hadid modeled a blue cashmere sweater at the Guest In Residence NoHo store. (Image credit: @gigihadid/Instagram)

It's little surprise that Hadid opted for the Vans checkerboard slip-ons for her recent outing. They're not only easy to wear, but early 2000s nostalgia is still at an all-time high in fashion. Vans sneakers are celebrities' favorites—Emily Ratajkowski, Hailey Bieber, and many, many more have tapped the silhouette as their off-duty shoe of choice. Trends come and go, but the ever-popular Vans never truly leave the radar. And, they're a perfect (mis)match to a patterned summer dress.

