Jennifer Lawrence Trades Her All-Neutral Uniform for the Butter Yellow Trend

Anyone keeping a close eye on Jennifer Lawrence's spring outfits expects a daily lesson in layering neutrals. They don't expect a shirt stacking tutorial featuring one of 2024's brightest color trends—yet that's exactly what the noted fan of a muted, tonal palette just offered. (In case fashion forgot, she has the range.)

For a casual outing in New York City on April 10, Lawrence embraced the butter yellow trend through a spin on the shirt sandwich (that is, styling three contrasting tops over one another). Her base? A sunshine-y crewneck T-shirt. In the middle? A navy button-up cardigan of unknown provenance. And on top: Her olive oversize trench coat by The Row, a repeat-wear from her deep collection.

Jennifer Lawrence's shirt sandwich began with a butter yellow T-shirt and ended with a slouchy coat by The Row. (Image credit: Backgrid)

One pop of the mood-boosting shade wasn't enough. Lawrence also wore butter yellow in the form of Vans sneakers and a Polo Ralph Lauren shoulder bag. Straight-leg jeans, a black leather belt, and tinted sunglasses balanced out all that color.

Maybe Lawrence's unexpected pop of color came from everyone's source of pocket-sized outfit inspiration: TikTok. The app is being painted "butter yellow" through videos calling it the spring nail trend to watch. The upbeat shade is just as prevalent offline and beyond beauty: Marie Claire's editors and trend forecasters named one of the season's best shades after it appeared across Spring 2024 runways from Bottega Veneta to Carolina Herrera.

Even if the shade is popping up like a bed of freshly planted daffodils, it's still somewhat surprising in Lawrence's wardrobe. Working with Jamie Mizrahi—both Adele's and, more recently, Meghan Markle's stylist—Lawrence has tended toward neutral-on-neutral (-on neutral) outfits. She dresses in a reliable stable of quiet luxury brands like The Row, Alaïa, and even more of The Row; gray and camel coats, white maxi skirts, and slouchy navy sweaters are some of her repeat favorites.

Usually, Jennifer Lawrence's daytime outfits stick to an all-neutral-everything palette. From fall to spring, she wraps up in camel or gray coats with tonal basics underneath—like this errand running look from November. (Image credit: Getty Images)

That said, pops of color are becoming more frequent in Lawrence's springtime wardrobe. Two days ago, she paired an emerald green cardigan from U.K. knitwear brand &Daughter with track pants. Maybe spring really is the season for renewal where Lawrence's personal style is concerned; she just needs one more outfit to prove it. May I suggest glacial blue or pale lilac?