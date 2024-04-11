Jennifer Lawrence Trades Her All-Neutral Uniform for the Butter Yellow Trend

Anyone keeping a close eye on Jennifer Lawrence's spring outfits expects a daily lesson in layering neutrals. They don't expect a shirt stacking tutorial featuring one of 2024's brightest color trends—yet that's exactly what the noted fan of a muted, tonal palette just offered. (In case fashion forgot, she has the range.)
For a casual outing in New York City on April 10, Lawrence embraced the butter yellow trend through a spin on the shirt sandwich (that is, styling three contrasting tops over one another). Her base? A sunshine-y crewneck T-shirt. In the middle? A navy button-up cardigan of unknown provenance. And on top: Her olive oversize trench coat by The Row, a repeat-wear from her deep collection.
One pop of the mood-boosting shade wasn't enough. Lawrence also wore butter yellow in the form of Vans sneakers and a Polo Ralph Lauren shoulder bag. Straight-leg jeans, a black leather belt, and tinted sunglasses balanced out all that color.
Maybe Lawrence's unexpected pop of color came from everyone's source of pocket-sized outfit inspiration: TikTok. The app is being painted "butter yellow" through videos calling it the spring nail trend to watch. The upbeat shade is just as prevalent offline and beyond beauty: Marie Claire's editors and trend forecasters named one of the season's best shades after it appeared across Spring 2024 runways from Bottega Veneta to Carolina Herrera.
Even if the shade is popping up like a bed of freshly planted daffodils, it's still somewhat surprising in Lawrence's wardrobe. Working with Jamie Mizrahi—both Adele's and, more recently, Meghan Markle's stylist—Lawrence has tended toward neutral-on-neutral (-on neutral) outfits. She dresses in a reliable stable of quiet luxury brands like The Row, Alaïa, and even more of The Row; gray and camel coats, white maxi skirts, and slouchy navy sweaters are some of her repeat favorites.
That said, pops of color are becoming more frequent in Lawrence's springtime wardrobe. Two days ago, she paired an emerald green cardigan from U.K. knitwear brand &Daughter with track pants. Maybe spring really is the season for renewal where Lawrence's personal style is concerned; she just needs one more outfit to prove it. May I suggest glacial blue or pale lilac?
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Halie LeSavage is the senior news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes fashion and beauty stories. Her reporting has ranged from in-depth designer profiles to fashion week reviews and research-backed shopping guides. (She justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”) Halie has previously held fashion writer and editor roles at Harper’s Bazaar, Morning Brew, and Glamour. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. You can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
-
King Charles and Princess Kate’s Aligning Cancer Battles Show “The Cracks Turning Into Craters” for the Monarchy, Royal Author Says
The King always wished for a “slimmed-down monarchy”—but not like this.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
You Won't Catch Myha'la Herrold In a Full Face of Makeup
"My signature look is nothing."
By Gabrielle Ulubay Published
-
Chanel’s Aquatic Makeup Collection Is All I Want to Wear This Spring
Taking mermaidcore to another level.
By Brooke Knappenberger Published
-
Ariana Grande’s CinemaCon Dress Is a High-Fashion Nod to Wicked
She continues to reference that *one* scene throughout the 'Wicked' press tour.
By India Roby Published
-
Sofia Richie Grainge Styles Her Self-Designed Maternity Dress With $650 Flip Flops
Stars, they're just like us!
By Julia Gray Published
-
Jennifer Lawrence's Style Pivot for Spring Includes Track Pants and Lots of Layers
She's showing the sporty basic's styling potential.
By India Roby Published
-
Zendaya Goes From Tennis Star to Girl Next Door in a Vivienne Westwood Set—and Bangs
The actress wore flirty stripes and blonde bangs.
By Julia Gray Last updated
-
Zendaya's 'Challengers' London Premiere Gown Combines Tennis Rackets With Coquette Bows
Her latest 'Challengers' white gown is coated in tiny rackets.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Gigi Hadid's Birkenstock Clogs Are the Stars of Her Comfy Outfit
She's swapping her go-to UGG boots for the equally casual shoe.
By Lauren Tappan Published
-
Katie Holmes Takes Her Denim-on-Denim Moment for a Stroll in New York City
The actress has an affinity for all things jeans this spring.
By India Roby Last updated
-
Kylie Jenner Wears Her Shimmery Vacation Dress Like a Mermaid—Into the Ocean
The Khy founder is living out her mermaid fantasy—literally.
By India Roby Published