You'd be forgiven for missing the Vans x Valentino collaboration on its first lap down creative director Alessandro Michele's runway at Paris Fashion Week on March 9. First, because there was simply so much to take in between the bloodred public bathroom set, the quirky-chic juxtaposing layers of naked dresses and opulent furs, and Chappell Roan presiding over the front row wearing a Valentino ballgown like a Midwest-Gone-Parisian princess. Second, because sneakers hailing from the Vans x Valentino collaboration look a lot like the former's classics. That's intentional.

2025's reigning sneaker trends invoke loud luxury with bright colors and unusual hybrid shapes (hello, ballet trainers). There's a bit of that maximalist influence in Vans x Valentino, but the styles don't stray too far from the low-key formula that's won Vans sneakers fans from skate parks to celebrity street style since the 1960s.

Valentino's Fall 2025 runway at Paris Fashion Week included several models styled in sneakers from an upcoming Vans collaboration. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The collaboration consists of four easygoing sneakers that could be the basis of any Paris Fashion Week street style moment. First, there are two checkerboard slip-ons: one red and black, one pink and black. Then, there are lace-up authentic sneakers in playful prints (one stamped with florals, the other with "I ❤️ My Vans").

A few of the lace-ups complemented baggy jeans beneath double-layered shirts or knee-socks and hot pants. Most pairs, however, were styled on the runway with extra-oversize trousers that puddled on the floor—allowing the contrast checkerboard print to peek out just from underneath the hem.

According to Harper's Bazaar, Michele said in a press conference after the show that the collection's ruffles, furs, and high-low juxtaposition was meant to channel Valentino's "golden era" from 1960 to 1980. That's also the same set of decades when Vans sneakers first skated onto the scene.

The Vans x Valentino collab appears to include four styles: two checkerboard slip-ons and two printed lace-up "authentic" sneakers. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A closer look at the Vans x Valentino collab reveals a charming "I ❤️ My Vans" print interspersed with the Valentino logo. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The laid-back, not-trying-too-hard styling fits this sneaker collaboration perfectly. While the shopper who took part in Michele's last great link-up—Adidas sneakers for Gucci, at his prior role—might want an of-the-moment shoe to show off, the Vans collector might want something that's not quite as loud. From afar, the sneakers look like any classic Vans you'd catch Jennifer Lawrence wearing to walk to the park or a herd of Los Angeles teens matching for their afternoon skate session. (Michele himself also wears Vans checkerboard slip-ons in his everyday life.) Up close, you can see the stamp of the Valentino logo—hinting that there's more to these shoes than initially meets the eye.

For now, Vans x Valentino is only available to the runway models—a release date hasn't been shared yet. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Vans and Valentino haven't yet shared when their collaboration will go on-sale this year or how much it will cost. (Budget for at least $100 more than a typical pair—designer tags tend to come with a mark-up.) Trust that when they finally go on the market, they'll stay relevant for dozens of seasons after—just like the original checkerboard slip-ons have since the 1960s.

