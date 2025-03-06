Chappell Roan Goes Gladiator Mode in a Backless Matching Set at Her First-Ever Fashion Show
The pop star sat front row at Rabanne's Paris Fashion Week show dressed in a backless metallic two-piece look.
After two years on the road, Chappell Roan is finally getting the chance to do normal pop star things. Her first order of business? Sitting front row at Rabanne's Fall/Winter 2025 show.
On Mar. 6, the "Pink Pony Club" singer pulled up to Paris Fashion Week wearing an ensemble that marked a bit of an aesthetic departure for her. As her diehard fans know, one of Roan's best talents as a performer is her affinity for transformative, character-driven looks. From dressing up as the Statue of Liberty to impersonating drag icon Divine, her Genesis Webb-styled concert outfits are the stuff of festival season legend. The hitmaker's 2025 Grammys red carpet and acceptance speech looks were similarly avant-garde.
At her first-ever fashion show, the 27-year-old pulled off another chameleonic fashion coup in a Gladiator-esque two-piece ensemble from the French designer. Cut from lacy ivory silk and streaked all over with silver foil gilding, the matching set was comprised of a backless longline babydoll top and a pleated skirt. Unlike the high-low skirts of yore, Roan's Rabanne number was longer in the front than the back. Her sleeveless shirt also played with asymmetry, contrasting a high lace-trimmed neckline with a completely exposed back.
Roan accessorized the look with coordinating silver lamé sandals, long diamond earrings, and a butt-length mane of brushed-out crimson curls. Her signature white face makeup was topped with an exaggerated bronze winged eyeliner that connected to her eyebrows.
Of course, this isn't the singer's first time working with the French luxury brand. Memorably, she wore a Joan of Arc-coded Rabanne hooded chainmail gown to accept her award for Best New Artist at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards. Perhaps she'll land a formal campaign for the label's beauty line next? They already tapped Troye Sivan for an ambassador gig last summer, but there's always room for another pop star.
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college at the University of Tennessee. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy feature stories. Some of her greatest hits include an earnest ode to the no-pants trend, this meticulously reported feature exploring the rise of endoscopic facelifts, this snappy take on the Chanel-designed fantasy of Sofia Richie’s wedding, this tribute to WAGs past and present, and this timeline of Katie Holmes’s life and career as told through her denim collection.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. As one of Marie Claire's resident experts on style and culture, her current coverage ranges from exploring TikTok's contrast makeup theory and the return of the boat shoe trend to interviews with costume designers for hit shows like Nobody Wants This and The Penguin. When she’s not at work, Hanna can probably be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
