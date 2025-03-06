Chappell Roan Goes Gladiator Mode in a Backless Matching Set at Her First-Ever Fashion Show

The pop star sat front row at Rabanne's Paris Fashion Week show dressed in a backless metallic two-piece look.

Chappell Roan attends the rabanne paris fashion week show
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Hanna Lustig
By
published
in News

After two years on the road, Chappell Roan is finally getting the chance to do normal pop star things. Her first order of business? Sitting front row at Rabanne's Fall/Winter 2025 show.

On Mar. 6, the "Pink Pony Club" singer pulled up to Paris Fashion Week wearing an ensemble that marked a bit of an aesthetic departure for her. As her diehard fans know, one of Roan's best talents as a performer is her affinity for transformative, character-driven looks. From dressing up as the Statue of Liberty to impersonating drag icon Divine, her Genesis Webb-styled concert outfits are the stuff of festival season legend. The hitmaker's 2025 Grammys red carpet and acceptance speech looks were similarly avant-garde.

At her first-ever fashion show, the 27-year-old pulled off another chameleonic fashion coup in a Gladiator-esque two-piece ensemble from the French designer. Cut from lacy ivory silk and streaked all over with silver foil gilding, the matching set was comprised of a backless longline babydoll top and a pleated skirt. Unlike the high-low skirts of yore, Roan's Rabanne number was longer in the front than the back. Her sleeveless shirt also played with asymmetry, contrasting a high lace-trimmed neckline with a completely exposed back.

A photo of Chappell Roan wearing a silver metallic matching set to Rabanne's fall Paris Fashion Week show.

Chappell Roan wears a silver metallic matching set to Rabanne's fall Paris Fashion Week show.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A photo of Roan pairing a lace-trimmed backless silk top with a pleated skirt and long drop earrings.

Roan pairs a lace-trimmed backless silk top with a pleated skirt and long drop earrings.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Roan accessorized the look with coordinating silver lamé sandals, long diamond earrings, and a butt-length mane of brushed-out crimson curls. Her signature white face makeup was topped with an exaggerated bronze winged eyeliner that connected to her eyebrows.

A photo of Roan accessorizing her look with white foundation and a bronze winged eye makeup.

Roan accessorizes her look with white foundation and a bronze winged eye makeup.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Of course, this isn't the singer's first time working with the French luxury brand. Memorably, she wore a Joan of Arc-coded Rabanne hooded chainmail gown to accept her award for Best New Artist at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards. Perhaps she'll land a formal campaign for the label's beauty line next? They already tapped Troye Sivan for an ambassador gig last summer, but there's always room for another pop star.

Hanna Lustig
Hanna Lustig
Staff Writer

