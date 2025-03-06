After two years on the road, Chappell Roan is finally getting the chance to do normal pop star things. Her first order of business? Sitting front row at Rabanne's Fall/Winter 2025 show.

On Mar. 6, the "Pink Pony Club" singer pulled up to Paris Fashion Week wearing an ensemble that marked a bit of an aesthetic departure for her. As her diehard fans know, one of Roan's best talents as a performer is her affinity for transformative, character-driven looks. From dressing up as the Statue of Liberty to impersonating drag icon Divine, her Genesis Webb-styled concert outfits are the stuff of festival season legend. The hitmaker's 2025 Grammys red carpet and acceptance speech looks were similarly avant-garde.

At her first-ever fashion show, the 27-year-old pulled off another chameleonic fashion coup in a Gladiator-esque two-piece ensemble from the French designer. Cut from lacy ivory silk and streaked all over with silver foil gilding, the matching set was comprised of a backless longline babydoll top and a pleated skirt. Unlike the high-low skirts of yore, Roan's Rabanne number was longer in the front than the back. Her sleeveless shirt also played with asymmetry, contrasting a high lace-trimmed neckline with a completely exposed back.

Chappell Roan wears a silver metallic matching set to Rabanne's fall Paris Fashion Week show. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Roan pairs a lace-trimmed backless silk top with a pleated skirt and long drop earrings. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Roan accessorized the look with coordinating silver lamé sandals, long diamond earrings, and a butt-length mane of brushed-out crimson curls. Her signature white face makeup was topped with an exaggerated bronze winged eyeliner that connected to her eyebrows.

Roan accessorizes her look with white foundation and a bronze winged eye makeup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Of course, this isn't the singer's first time working with the French luxury brand. Memorably, she wore a Joan of Arc-coded Rabanne hooded chainmail gown to accept her award for Best New Artist at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards. Perhaps she'll land a formal campaign for the label's beauty line next? They already tapped Troye Sivan for an ambassador gig last summer, but there's always room for another pop star.

