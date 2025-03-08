In Paris Fashion Week's Best Collections, Women Aren’t Just Tailoring Pants—They’re Wearing Them
This season, female designers are finally putting themselves—and real women—front and center.
So often you see a heritage fashion house with a man's name above the door—sometimes to discover women quietly masterminding every stitch of real-life wearability in its designs, like the perfect button-down, that spot-on trench for in-between seasons, the suit jacket that actually fits. But the tide is slowly turning. Female designers—like Kallmeyer’s Daniella and Catherine Holstein of Khaite—and the fans amongst them are no longer content to advise from the sidelines. They’re stepping into the spotlight themselves, redefining what workwear means for the women who actually wear it.
Paris Fashion Week may rest on big, male-monikered legacy brands, but Fall 2025's best collections reintroduce a rising cadre of women, offering a sharper, smarter, and realistic take on tailoring that harnesses the power of the female gaze. What makes their pieces sing isn’t ostentatious, flashy, loud luxury, but those quiet details women clock instantly—an extra nip at the waist, a slightly higher trouser hem, or a determined shoulder line.
At Sarah Burton’s Fall 2025 debut for Givenchy, forget about run-of-the-mill gimmicks. It was a symphony of subtlety instead: impeccably cut coats and dresses with razor-sharp shoulders and hourglass waists that commanded attention without shouting, plus languid leathers that felt luxurious, not distracting. On foot, "naked" shoes with satin straps and delicate ballerina flats offer a great commuter shoe alternative. "I want to address everything about the modern woman—strength, vulnerability, emotional intelligence, feeling powerful or very sexy. All of it," Burton declared in a post-show release, capturing her fresh, woman-focused approach.
Meanwhile, Victoria Beckham’s Fall 2025 collection was built on "pure instinct," manifesting in a lineup chock-full of statement coats, sleek suiting, and button-down playsuit hybrids. She explained it as her spin on "a female appropriation of men’s pieces." Think a riff on classic silhouettes laced with contemporary verve, offering up workwear and off-duty staples you’ll want to reach for year after year.
Laptop lap dancing was the alliteration—and the attitude—at Stella McCartney. The focus? Women who aren’t merely office sirens, but leaders of every facet of their own lives. "This season’s Stella woman is educated, an entrepreneur, the boss. She is a mother, a sister, a lover. She fights the good fight—for women, for animals, for everyone," read the show notes, driving home McCartney’s expansive vision. Corporate neutrals got a burst of energy via vibrant red lips and party-ready dresses, while the new Ryder tote—sized perfectly for a laptop bag—hinted that every woman is an entrepreneur, whether she’s running the boardroom or owning her creative space.
Like New York's, Paris Fashion Week's best Fall 2025 collections hammered home the point that what women want isn’t just a catchy phrase. Instead, it’s the real driver behind every design and dressing choice. From suits that mean business to silhouettes that actually move with you, these women are rewriting the dress code on their own terms. And if there’s a lesson here, it’s that the ones literally walking in these shoes are already in step with where women's fashion should go next.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Sara Holzman is the Style Director for Marie Claire, where she's worked alongside the publication for eight years in various roles, ensuring the brand's fashion content continues to inform, inspire, and shape the conversation about fashion's ever-evolving landscape. With a degree from the Missouri School of Journalism, Sara is responsible for overseeing a diverse fashion content mix, from emerging and legacy designer profiles to reported features on the influence of social media on style and seasonal and micro trends across the world's fashion epicenters in New York, Milan, and Paris. Before joining Marie Claire, Sara held fashion roles at Conde Nast's Lucky Magazine and Self Magazine and was a style and travel contributor to Equinox's Furthermore website. Over her decade of experience in the fashion industry, Sara has helped guide each brand's style point of view, working alongside veteran photographers and stylists to bring editorial and celebrity photo shoots to fruition from start to finish. Sara currently lives in New York City. When she's not penning about fashion or travel, she’s at the farmer’s market, on a run, working to perfect her roasted chicken recipe, or spending time with her husband, dog, and cat. Follow her along at @sarajonewyork
-
A 200-Year-Old Tiara With Ancient Stones Makes Its First Public Appearance at Glittering State Banquet
The piece hasn't been seen in public for more than 140 years.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Kendall Jenner Channels a Preppy Vintage Catalog Model
It wouldn't be a stretch to call this sporty-luxe ensemble her preppiest outfit ever.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Duchess Sophie Shows Her "Deep Connection" to Second Mom Queen Elizabeth With $30,000 Tribute
The royal duo shared a loving bond.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Givenchy's Powder Compact Dress Isn't the Only Reason Sarah Burton's Debut Is Turning Heads
Plus, an entirely new vision.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
This Dior Bag Is Fashion Week Street Style's Most Well-Traveled Accessory
It's gone from the Super Bowl to Rihanna's birthday party and Paris Fashion Week.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Doechii Is Single-Handedly Winning Paris Fashion Week's Front Rows
The week has only just started, but she's already winning.
By Kelsey Stiegman Last updated
-
Chappell Roan Goes Gladiator Mode in a Backless Matching Set at Her First-Ever Fashion Show
The pop star donned a metallic two-piece look to sit front row.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
The Row's It-Shoes Go Missing From Its Paris Fashion Week Fall 2025 Runway
Guests at the Fall 2025 show say shoes weren't on the runway.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Paris Fashion Week’s Street Style Trends Are Loud and Luxurious
In-your-face style was everywhere.
By Julia Marzovilla Published
-
The Best Looks From Le Grande Dîner du Louvre, AKA the French Met Gala
This night at the museum was especially stylish.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Milan It-Girls Are Treating Fashion Week Like a Corporate Trend Presentation
The street style in Milan is HR-approved.
By Julia Marzovilla Published